Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2025 will run from 8 July to 11 July this year. To celebrate the sale, right now Amazon is giving Prime members six free PC games to keep forever.

From now until Prime Day kicks off on 8 July, Prime Gaming members can add six fan-favourite PC games to their Amazon account. Those are Saints Row IV, Star Wars: Rebellion, Saints Row 2, Toem, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

Amazon’s picks are a selection of both old and new games, but they include some real must-plays and lesser-known hits you might have missed. Any free games you add to your account are yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your Prime subscription.

open image in gallery Prime Gaming is one of the most underrated freebies with a Prime membership ( Amazon )

Alongside the huge Prime Day haul, members can also claim July's standard line-up of free titles. Those include Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Endless Space 2, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Venba, I Love Finding Wild Friends and Heroes of Loot.

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is included with your Amazon Prime subscription and is one of the most underrated perks of membership. It features a rotating selection of free downloadable PC games each month, which are yours to keep forever, even after you’ve cancelled your subscription.

You also get a free subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice every month, as well as access to a library of free in-game content and cosmetics for popular online games like Pokémon Go, Grand Theft Auto Online and World of Warcraft.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you sign up for a year. As well as unlocking a bunch of free games with Prime Gaming, you get benefits like unlimited one-day and same-day delivery on eligible orders, access to Prime Video for streaming movies and TV shows, and exclusive deals and discounts.

Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, but you can access the deals from 8 July by starting a 30-day free trial today.

Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2025