Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day is back from 8 to 11 July, bringing four days of offers on everything from mattresses and air fryers to electric toothbrushes, laptops and Apple tech.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, prices will be slashed across third-party brands like Shark, CeraVe, Elemis and Dyson. There will also be offers on Amazon’s own devices – think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets.

In previous years, we’ve seen plenty of big-ticket products fall to their lowest ever price during the sale, such as the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which were reduced to just £179 last year.

While the sale hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still countless deals at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling for all the latest details on the next Prime Day sale and our team’s hand-picked selection of the very best Amazon deals available today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that the next Prime Day sale will take place from Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July. This is the first time the sales event has run for four days, so you’ll have even more time to shop the best deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re between 18 to 22-years-old, this is half the standard price and you get a 6-month trial to see if it’s for you. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed for the free trial before.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Day sale, make a wish list to avoid buying products that you don’t really need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as CamelCamelCamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match, or even provide a better offer, than Amazon. They may also throw in a longer warranty or free delivery.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK:

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £999, now £849.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Amazon reduced the price of the latest Macbook Air last month, and now with a further reduction, it’s at its lowest ever price at the online retailer. Our tech critic, David Phelan, praised the “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” laptop after putting it to the test. We’ve seen some great Apple discounts during Prime Day in the past, so we’ll make sure to update you as the best deals drop next month.

Tefal easy fry dual-zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon slashed the price of this Tefal air fryer to £99.99 in October’s Prime Day sale, and it’s dropped back down to this price again.

Our tester, Katie, reviewed the XXL model and found that her frozen chips and chicken shawarma cooked “quickly and evenly”. She also liked its “easy-to-use controls, the dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, and the family-sized proportions”.

Shark cordless vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Shark is an Indybest favourite with its vacuum cleaners and hair tools often earning spots in our round-ups. Its anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum is now 36 per cent off at Amazon. It’s a good choice, with pet, crevice and upholstery tools that are perfect for tackling messy carpets. We’re expecting more discounts from Shark when Prime Day rolls around, so we’ll update you on the best deals as soon as they arrive.

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This pod machine was reduced to less than £80 in the winter Prime Day sale, and it’s often dropped to this price since. In our review, our writer loved the built-in Brita water filter, its ease of use, and how the settings can be tailored to your preferences. Our tester Zoe says, “Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can set it as a favourite – there’s memory for four favourites, so all coffee drinkers in the test house were able to have theirs saved.”

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p smart TV, 32in: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon’s 32in Fire TV plummeted to its lowest-ever price in the last Prime Day sale. While the viewing experience may not be as needle-sharp as a pricier TV set, you can change programmes with just your voice, thanks to Alexa capabilities. There’s built-in access to all the main streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Right now, you can pick up the set with a 28 per cent discount, so this inexpensive TV is now even cheaper.

( Amazon )

You can’t go wrong with a Chromebook for simple, browser-based tasks. This Asus model comes with a year’s free access to the Google One AI Premium plan – the most advanced version of the Gemini large language model.

Right now, you can get the laptop for £250 on Amazon, which is the same price we saw it drop to during last year’s Prime Day sale.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Toothbrush deals aren’t just limited to Prime Day, as we often spot them throughout the whole year. This electric model is our best budget pick and is currently reduced by almost half price. Tech critic Steve Hogarty said, “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life.” It left him with that classic “just been to the dentist” feeling.

( The Independent )

In his review, Steve explained that Suri’s sustainable toothbrushes are designed to be “more easily recycled or repaired”. Once your toothbrush has reached the end of its lifespan, you can send it back to the brand for free, and they will recycle it for you.

While we can’t test these sustainability claims, our reviewer, Steve, was impressed with how the Suri toothbrush performed and liked its “sleek, slim, and compact” design. With this deal, the brush has a fairly decent discount of 15 per cent off, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for more reductions on Prime Day.

Olaplex No.7 bonding oil 30ml: Was £28, now £22.40, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This lightweight hair oil from Olaplex can be used as a pre-styling treatment, as it provides heat protection up to 230C. “It doesn’t leave my strands feeling heavy, weighed down,” said our tester. She also found that a little goes a long way and said, “While the bottle looks decidedly small, from experience, it lasts a very long time”. You can save 30 per cent on the hair oil with this deal. We’ll be on the lookout for price drops from the haircare brand as we approach Prime Day.

CeraVe hydrating cream-to-foam cleanser: Was £14.50, now £10.86, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

When we compared the original hydrating cleanser (£10, Amazon.co.uk) to this cream-to-foam iteration, our expert reviewer, Louise, said she was "pleasantly surprised at how rich and creamy the lather felt on [her] skin.” She added: “If you love the hydrating cleanser but want a bit more make-up removing power and hydration thanks to the amino acids, we’d suggest trying the new version” – especially with 25 per cent off.

Shop for more savings with our hand-picked best tablet deals, best TV deals, best perfume deals and more