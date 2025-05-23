Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re deep into season two of The Last of Us, and things are ramping up. Warning to readers – if you haven’t caught up on episodes 1 through 6, some spoilers lie ahead.

After a shocking death in the early episodes, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is out for blood. In episode four, she and Dina (Isabela Merced) finally made it to Seattle, where a brutal war between the W.L.F. and the cult-like Seraphites is seen tearing the city apart. With the infected more terrifying than ever, things are only going to get more intense.

Episode 5 of the hit HBO introduced deadly spores to the series for the first time as Ellie and Dina continue their search for Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Episode 6 ramped up the emotional intensity with a visit to the past. The final episode is about to be released. Here’s how you can watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 in the UK.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Sky

The Last of Us airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic here in the UK. It has been broadcast at 2am BST every Monday morning. The seventh episode of season 2 begins broadcasting on 26 May at 2am, premiering simultaneously with the US broadcast on HBO.

For viewers unwilling to stay up that late on a school night, even for The Last of Us, the latest episode of the show airs again at 9pm every Monday evening on Sky Atlantic. But you can, of course, always catch it on Now or on demand on Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix and Discovery+ – the home of Eurosport.

The Sky Stream doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over your broadband connection. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to get Sky TV, giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max, as well as on-demand content.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t already have Sky or don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can stream it live on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV), or watch it on catch-up.

You’ll have to subscribe to Now’s entertainment membership. The pay-monthly streaming service includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £13.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

What could ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 episode 7 about?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 airs on Monday 26 May at 2am. Episode 7 is the last of the series.

In the teaser trailer, captioned ‘You can’t stop this’ in the YouTube description, intense scenes are shown but the story is kept firmly under wraps. With rumours of season 3 already in circulation, we’re excited to see what the finale brings.

How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 are there?

The Last of Us season 2 has seven episodes in total. That’s slightly shorter than the length of season 1, which had 9. Episode 6 has the longest runtime at 60 minutes, and episode 5 has the shortest at 45 minutes.

The final episode of The Last of Us will be broadcast on Monday 26 May 2025 in the UK. Here’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK:

The Last of Us episode 1: Future Days – Monday 14 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now

Monday 14 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now The Last of Us episode 2: Through the Valley – Monday 21 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now

Monday 21 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now The Last of Us episode 3: The Path – Monday 28 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now

Monday 28 April 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now The Last of Us episode 4: Day One – Monday 5 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now

Monday 5 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST | Watch on Now The Last of Us episode 5: Feel Her Love – Monday 12 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST

Monday 12 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST The Last of Us episode 6: The Price – Monday 19 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST

Monday 19 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST The Last of Us episode 7: TBA – Monday 26 May 2025, 2am/9pm BST

