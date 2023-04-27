Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The PlayStation 5 is finally easy to buy. After facing stock shortages throughout its formative years, Sony’s next-generation console is now in stock everywhere you look. But deal hunters will still struggle to find a discount on the machine.

While we were expecting to see a PS5 deal during Amazon’s Spring Sale last month, one never appeared. Deals on the standalone PlayStation 5 console are almost non-existent, with retailers preferring to reduce prices on bundles.

However, we’ve just found a way to save £20 on the pricey console at John Lewis & Partners, a mean feat, given the standalone machine is pretty much never on sale. The company is currently hosting its Members’ Week sale, and by taking advantage of its members-only discount code, you can save yourself some money.

Until 2 May, John Lewis is giving all of its My John Lewis members £20 off anything that’s over £200, and £5 off anything over £70. If you’re not already a My John Lewis member, it’s free to sign up. Once you’re registered, use the code “MY20OFF200” to save £20 and “MY5OFF70” to save a fiver when you get to the checkout.

The codes will only work for another five more days, so it’s worth taking advantage of them now.

PS5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £459.99, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

The PS5 is a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware. It’s blazing fast, with games loading in a snap; it’s new dualsense controller is an absolute marvel, with the controller’s haptic feedback pulsing in your hands as you game, and it’s crammed with features, such as support for ray tracing.

It’s the best console Sony has ever made, and won the top spot in our round-up of the best games consoles. Now, if you sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and enter the code “MY20OFF200” at the checkout, you can save £20 on the PS5.

Buy now

PS5 digital edition: Was £389.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

The PS5 digital edition is the cheaper of the two PS5 consoles, but it’s basically the same machine. The only difference is it doesn’t have a disc drive. If you don’t own physical PS4 games, don’t mind not having physical PS5 games, and don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, the digital edition console is a better, more affordable option.

The digital edition console is also slightly smaller and more symmetrical than the disc drive. Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Other than that, everything else is the same.

Again, If you sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and enter the code “MY20OFF200” at the checkout, you can save £20, bringing the price down to £369.99.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom limited-edition console: Was £319.99, now £299.99, Johnlewis.com

(Nintendo)

One more deal for those savvy Nintendo fans out there – the John Lewis discount code also works on Nintendo’s limited-edition Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console (released 28 April) and the limited-edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED console.

Chances are slim that either of the limited-edition items will ever be available at a discounted price, making them ideal candidates for the “MY20OFF200” My John Lewis membership discount code.

Launched in 2021, the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction, a more robust kickstand and 64GB of internal storage.

