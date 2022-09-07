Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A new Nintendo Switch console has just been announced that is perfect for Pokémon fans.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition of the Switch OLED takes the best version of the console yet and gives it a fresh coat of paint – much like the Splatoon 3 edition which released in August.

The Switch OLED boasts a 7in OLED screen and the limited edition design features detailed illustrations of the two legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, on the dock as well as two coloured joy-cons that coincide with each of the game’s namesakes.

If you haven’t heard about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet then all you need to know if that it is the next mainline monster-catching title. It will take trainers to a new region heavily influenced by the Iberian peninsula and is scheduled for release on Friday 18 November and we certainly can’t wait to get our hands on it.

To find out more about the latest Pokémon edition of Nintendo Switch OLED console, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Nintendo Switch OLED ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ edition – available 4 November 2022

Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in

4in x 9.5in x 0.55in Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached

0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280x720)

7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280x720) CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor

NVIDIA custom tegra processor Storage: 64GB, micro SD

64GB, micro SD Video output: Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode

Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours

4.5 to 9 hours Charging time: 3 hours

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition console features design inspiration from the upcoming games for Nintendo Switch, complete with colourful images of Pokémon featured in the upcoming title, such as Quaxly, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

It includes a set of, you guessed it, one scarlet and one violet Joy-Con controller with white adjustable straps. While the console isn’t currently available to pre-order, fans will be able to put their orders in at a later date. We’ll keep you updated when we see them go live.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering Pokémon Scarlet and/or Violet, both are available for £49.99 (Nintendo.co.uk). You can also find the best deals on the title in our extensive pre-order guide.

Looking for another themed Switch OLED? Find out where you can stilly buy the Splatoon 3 edition.