Nintendo launches Pokémon-themed Switch OLED for Scarlet and Violet

The new handheld console will be available November 2022 in time for the game’s release

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 07 September 2022 15:47
<p>The new model will feature a customised dock featuring legendary creatures </p>

The new model will feature a customised dock featuring legendary creatures

(iStock/The Independent)

A new Nintendo Switch console has just been announced that is perfect for Pokémon fans.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition of the Switch OLED takes the best version of the console yet and gives it a fresh coat of paint – much like the Splatoon 3 edition which released in August.

The Switch OLED boasts a 7in OLED screen and the limited edition design features detailed illustrations of the two legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, on the dock as well as two coloured joy-cons that coincide with each of the game’s namesakes.

If you haven’t heard about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet then all you need to know if that it is the next mainline monster-catching title. It will take trainers to a new region heavily influenced by the Iberian peninsula and is scheduled for release on Friday 18 November and we certainly can’t wait to get our hands on it.

To find out more about the latest Pokémon edition of Nintendo Switch OLED console, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Nintendo Switch OLED ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ edition – available 4 November 2022

  • Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in
  • Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached
  • Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280x720)
  • CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor
  • Storage: 64GB, micro SD
  • Video output: Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode
  • Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours
  • Charging time: 3 hours

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet edition console features design inspiration from the upcoming games for Nintendo Switch, complete with colourful images of Pokémon featured in the upcoming title, such as Quaxly, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

It includes a set of, you guessed it, one scarlet and one violet Joy-Con controller with white adjustable straps. While the console isn’t currently available to pre-order, fans will be able to put their orders in at a later date. We’ll keep you updated when we see them go live.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering Pokémon Scarlet and/or Violet, both are available for £49.99 (Nintendo.co.uk). You can also find the best deals on the title in our extensive pre-order guide.

Looking for another themed Switch OLED? Find out where you can stilly buy the Splatoon 3 edition.

