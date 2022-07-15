Nintendo has launched a brand new Switch OLED model to coincide with the upcoming release of Splatoon 3 and it looks almost as colourful as the game it’s based on and it’s available to pre-order now.

The console features all the same specs as the original OLED with a bright 7-inch display and it’s also adorned with splashy, squid-based imagery from the original game. It includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white undersides, and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock as well.

In Splatoon 3, players will compete in teams in a family-friendly third-person shooter with a number of different game modes, including “Turf War”, which sees players compete in a 4-vs-4 arena match to cover the most ground with their coloured ink.

The console is expected to hit store shelves on 26 August but the company has also announced that a Switch carry case and pro controller are also planned to be released on the game’s release day, which is expected on 9 September.

If you want to find out how to get your hands on Nintendo’s latest Switch console and other accessories then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Nintendo Switch OLED model ‘Splatoon 3’ edition: £319.99 Nintendo.co.uk – available 26 August 2022

(Nintendo)

Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in

4in x 9.5in x 0.55in Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached

0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280x720)

7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280x720) CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor

NVIDIA custom tegra processor Storage: 64GB, micro SD

64GB, micro SD Video output: Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode

Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours

4.5 to 9 hours Charging time: 3 hours

The Splatoon 3 edition console features design inspiration from the upcoming game for Nintendo Switch, complete with colourful images “straight out of Splatsville” according to Nintendo’s website. It includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white undersides, and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock. While this is based on iconography from the game, Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch will be sold separately. It’s also currently available to pre-order from ShopTo (£309.85, Shopto.net) at a discount of just over £10.

Buy now from Nintendo

Buy now from ShopTo

Nintendo Switch pro controller ‘Splatoon 3’ edition: £64.99, Nintendo.co.uk – available 9 September 2022

(Nintendo)

The Splatoon 3 pro controller appears to be the same model as the original first-party offering from Nintendo with an aesthetically similar livery to the Splatoon 3 Joy-Con controllers, with matching colourways and stencil illustrations embossed on the face of the device. The standard edition pro controller currently comes in at £49.99 over at Amazon (Amazon.co.uk) so this one comes in a little higher.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch carrying case ‘Splatoon 3’ edition with screen protector: £19.99, Nintendo.co.uk – available 9 September 2022

(Nintendo)

A good carry case is an essential if you’re planning on taking your Switch on the go (as it’s designed to do) and this Splatoon 3-branded offering also comes with a screen protector as well. A non-branded carry case from Nintendo is currently priced at £19.99 (Argos.co.uk) so this fetching case comes at the same price.

Buy now

