The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively, for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo eShop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022 and will add new entries as they’ve been announced.

‘Live A Live’: £39.99, Game.co.uk – Available 22 July

Receiving the HD-2D treatment, this modern remake of Live A Live is coming to Nintendo Switch on 22 July. Players take control of eight different characters throughout history, starting with the prehistoric era all the way up to the distant future.

A free demo with the beginning of three different chapters is available to try on the Nintendo eShop. As an added bonus, the save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’: £42.95, Amazon.co.uk – Available 29 July

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters, including a new protagonist, Noah. One new battle mechanic being implemented into the game is called Ouroboros mode, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful move set.

‘Two Point Campus’: £34.99, Game.co.uk – Available 9 August

Following the success of Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to simulation games like Theme Hospital, comes Two Point Campus, where players are tasked with building their own universities. Players can establish curriculums, such as magic and knight school for a fantasy flare, or even train their students to become secret agents. We’re not sure how well these schools would perform on a university ranking, but it looks like a fun, nostalgic management title.

‘Lego Brawls’: £39.99, Very.co.uk – Available 2 September

A fighting game in a similar vein to Super Smash Bros with brick-based toys, Lego Brawls is a port of the popular mobile game for consoles. Lego fans and brawlers can collect unlockable minifigures, power-ups and emotes from their favourite Lego themes as they battle and build their way to the top of the leader boards.

Players worldwide can team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends or play a battle royale-style game mode. There’s also a “free-for-brawl” mode where it’s every minifigure for themselves.

‘Splatoon 3’: £49.99, Argos.co.uk – Available 9 September

Nintendo’s paint-based competitive shooter series makes its grand return this September with more maps, weaponry and even a new story mode. In Splatoon 3, the characters will leave the city of Inkopolis behind for the Splatlands, a Mad Max-style desert where skirmishes break out over paint rather than gasoline.

‘NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition’: £34.99, Nintendo.co.uk – available 6 October 2022

The highly acclaimed action RPG returns to the Nintendo Switch. NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition comes with previously released DLC, plus costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. When machine lifeforms from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat, humankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the moon.

‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk – available 20 October 2022

The follow up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, this sequel sees Mario and friends return in an XCOM-style tactical shooter. Lead a team of three heroes and use a variety of tools to navigate the battlefield, flank your foes and find opportunities to thwart them. The game is now scheduled for release on 20 October, with pre-orders available on the Nintendo eShop.

‘Persona 5 Royal’: Nintendo.co.uk – available 21 October 2022

We never saw it coming, but Persona 5 Royal is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch, along with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at a later date. It’s one of our favourite JRPGs on Playstation, so we’ve been eagerly awaiting this port.

Not only is Persona 5 Royal incredibly stylish and packed to the brim with hundreds of hours of gameplay, but it’s also surprisingly relaxing. Players take control of a young Japanese high school student as he invades the mind palaces of corrupted adults at night with the help of his friends. Think of it as a slice-of-life simulator with a sprinkle of Inception thrown in for good measure.

‘Harvestella’: Nintendo.co.uk – available 4 November 2022

Announced at Nintendo Direct in June, Harvestella is a life-sim RPG where players farm, fight and forge friendships in a new fantasy world called Lethe. The seasons gently flow from spring, summer, autumn and winter. However, they’ll eventually give way to the season of death, Quietus. The fate of the village depends on players stopping the Death Season from wreaking havoc.

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk – available 18 November 2022

The two games will see players transported to a new region with two new professors, called Sada and Turo. From the trailers already released, we know that players will get to choose from three all-new starter Pokémon; these are called Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, and are grass, fire and water types, respectively.

Fans of the pocket monster-catching franchise will already be familiar with how these games are released. Starting with Red and Blue back in 1996, Pokémon games are always launched in pairs, with Scarlet and Violet set to continue that trend.

‘Dragon Quest Treasures’: Nintendo.co.uk – available 9 December 2022

As a spin-off of Dragon Quest XI, returning characters Erik and sister Mia explore the vast world of Draconia in search of grand treasure.

Treasures is supposedly a prequel to Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and will focus on the siblings’ journey before the start of the game.

Switch games coming in July 2022

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, 8 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£34.99, Very.co.uk)

Tee Time Golf, 21 July (£24.99, Game.co.uk)

Live a Live, 27 July (£39.99, Game.co.uk)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, 29 July (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Switch games coming in August 2022

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Oxide Room 104, 12 August (£24.99, Argos.co.uk)

Switch games coming in September 2022

Lego Brawls, 2 September (£39.99, Very.co.uk)

Splatoon 3, 9 September (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Switch games coming in October 2022

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, 6 October (£34.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

No Man’s Sky, 7 October (Nintendo.co.uk)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, 20 October (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

Persona 5 Royal, 21 October (Nintendo.co.uk)

Switch games coming in November 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, 18 November (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Switch games coming in December 2022

Dragon Quest Treasures, 9 December (Nintendo.co.uk)

Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

