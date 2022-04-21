The next installment in Nintendo’s Splatoon series is set to release later this year. Originally announced in a Nintendo Direct event in February 2021, it was a welcome surprise for fans of Splatoon 2, which arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in July 2017.

Splatoon 3 will have a new setting called “the Splatlands”, an arid desert inhabited by Inklings and Octolings. A city called “Splatsville” is at the heart of the wasteland and will likely act as the in-game hub, much like “Inkopolis” did in Splatoon 2.

Multiplayer game modes such as “turf war” are set to reappear in the series, where two teams of Inklings must cover as much of the battlefield in their respective paint as possible.

Another new addition to Splatoon 3 is a new story mode titled “Return of the Mammalians”. Players will be able to take control of Agent 3 and fight against an evil army as part of a squad known as the “Squidbeak Splatoon” .

Splatoon 3 has been scheduled to be released some time in 2022, but even without a firm date in place, plenty of retailers are accepting pre-orders for the competitive paint-shooter. If you want to find out when Splatoon 3 is released and where to get the best pre-order deals on Splatoon 3, be sure to bookmark this page for future updates.

When is the release date for ‘Splatoon 3’?

Splatoon 3 announcement trailer

Splatoon 3 is due to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year and according to the official Nintendo website, the release window is scheduled for “Summer 2022”.

While it is currently unclear when this exact date could be, we can expect it to be released some time between June and September, providing there aren’t any delays.

