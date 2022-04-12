Lego has a long history of collaborating with gaming properties, not just in its growing line of toys and playsets, but licensed video games as well.

One Lego title that came out recently was Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In our review of the game we called it “a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations.”

Not only that, but Lego has also formed a partnership with Epic Games to craft a family-friendly corner of the metaverse, showing its interest in building worlds in the digital space as well as bringing games to life. The brands commitment to the medium goes a long way.

That’s why it’s fitting that we take a look at some of the brilliant sets Lego has created in partnership with game companies such as Nintendo and Sega.

Whether you’re an avid fan of Mario and Luigi, prefer to explore your favourite films in brick form, or have always been a fan of Minecraft, there’s a set to suit all.

How we tested

These sets were chosen based on the size, complexity and appeal of each build. We also took into consideration how long each one would take to complete and whether the build offers enough of a challenge for its asking price. Some of these sets are aimed at older builders and we took into consideration varying difficulty levels in order to find something for every player.

The best gaming Lego sets in 2022 are:

Best overall – Nintendo entertainment system: £199.99, Lego.com

