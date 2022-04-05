The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now – Here’s where to get the best deals
Find the top offers before venturing into a galaxy far, far away
The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved since they were first released in 2005. And Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is set to be the biggest game yet.
In our review of the game, we said: “It encompasses all three of the mainline trilogies with as much enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation as could be expected from a studio working on their sixth tie-in of the sci-fi epic.”
It will also carry on its local cooperative gameplay options, meaning that friends and family can experience the classic sci-fi films side by side. It has been confirmed that online multiplayer will not be available at launch.
The game will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
If you are hoping to pick up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then we have rounded up all the best deals from different retailers.
The best Nintendo Switch deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga :£38.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £37.99, 365games.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
The best PS4 deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
The best PS5 deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
The best Xbox deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga download: £49.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
The best PC deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition: £38.85, Shopto.net
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £39.99, Steampowered.com
