Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now – Here’s where to get the best deals

Find the top offers before venturing into a galaxy far, far away

Jasper Pickering
Tuesday 05 April 2022 09:38
<p>Play as over 300 characters across three trilogies</p>

(iStock/The Independent)

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved since they were first released in 2005. And Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is set to be the biggest game yet.

In our review of the game, we said: “It encompasses all three of the mainline trilogies with as much enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation as could be expected from a studio working on their sixth tie-in of the sci-fi epic.”

It will also carry on its local cooperative gameplay options, meaning that friends and family can experience the classic sci-fi films side by side. It has been confirmed that online multiplayer will not be available at launch.

The game will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

If you are hoping to pick up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then we have rounded up all the best deals from different retailers. Keep reading the rest of the article below to find out more.

The best Nintendo Switch deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga :£38.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £37.99, 365games.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The best PS4 deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The best PS5 deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The best Xbox deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga download: £49.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £38.85, Base.com
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classic character DLC edition: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

The best PC deals for ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga deluxe edition: £38.85, Shopto.net
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £39.99, Steampowered.com

Want to find out more about the game? Read our full review of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

