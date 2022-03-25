Gran Turismo 7 has come out to high critical acclaim. In our review, we said: “It might lack the instant sparkle of an arcade racing game, but it’s an experience that lasts much longer and feels more rewarding.” However since it launched, it’s had its fair share of issues to deal with.

The servers were down for a significant time after a recent update, making many parts of the game completely unplayable. The way microtransactions have been handled has also come under great scrutiny, as rewards for completing races were decreased, making it harder to purchase new cars.

Now it seems that the maker of Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital, is addressing the issue with the latter by rebalancing the game’s economy in another update.

On the Playstation Blog, Kazunori Yamauchi, the director of Gran Turismo 7, detailed some of the changes that will be coming in this new update.

How to claim one million free credits in ‘Gran Turismo 7’

Kazunori Yamauchi began with an apology: “I would like to apologize for the frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation to our community.”

As a gesture of goodwill, players will be able to claim up to one million free credits which can be used to purchase cars in the game. In order to receive the currency, players will need to log into Gran Turismo 7 before 25 April and the credits should be deposited in their account.

‘Gran Turismo 7’ update April 2022

In order to rebalance the in-game economy, a significant update will be made in early April which will have a significant impact on the game’s reward system and car availability.

Firstly, events completed in the latter half of the “World Circuits” will receive an increase of approximately 100 per cent, effectively doubling payouts. Additional high rewards will also be given for clearing the “Circuit Experience” in all gold and bronze results. Eight new “Endurance Race” events are being added to missions and these will also have higher reward settings.

The upper limit of player wallets will also be increased from the initial 20m in-game credits to 100m. Considering 2m credits costs £15.99 on the online store (Playstation.com) it would cost players approximately £799.50 in order to fill the new wallet limit of 100m. The quantity of used and legendary cars that are available for purchase at one time are also being increased.

‘Gran Turismo 7’ upcoming updates

Other upcoming updates have also been detailed, though no date has been given on when we can expect these to be implemented.

Read more: Gran Turismo is an unbeatable racing experience, shame about the PS5 ray-tracing

The payout value of limited-time rewards will gradually be increased as the live-service game develops and further events will be added to the game, such as more world circuits and endurance races.

One of the most significant developments is the confirmation that cars will be able to be sold, meaning that players can receive in-game money for trading their old cars in, which should help offset the cost of some of Gran Turismo 7’s more luxurious vehicles.

