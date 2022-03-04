Gran Turismo 7 is out now. It’s the first numbered addition to the GT franchise since GT6 landed way back in 2013, and may just be one of the biggest racing games of the year.

A Playstation exclusive from the Polyphony Digital studio, Gran Turismo 7 is available for both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

The racing series has been around since 1997, which also means GT7 marks its 25th anniversary in 2022. A special anniversary edition of the game is available and includes a suite of exclusive digital content.

The game features over 400 cars, ready to be raced on 90 tracks at 34 different locations. These include real-world circuits like Brands Hatch, Spa-Francorchamps, Goodwood, Suzuka and the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Plus the return of fictional favourites from past GT instalments, like Deep Forest Raceway, High Speed Ring and Trial Mountain. Day-to-night transitions are a feature of GT7, and some circuits also offer dynamic weather too.

The best PS5 Gran Turismo 7 deals

(PlayStation)

Gran Turismo 7 retails for £69.99 on PS5 consoles.

There is also a deluxe edition available (£89.99, Playstation.com) which includes PS4/PS5 entitlement to the game, a special Toyota GR Yaris (in-game, not a real one), 1.5 million in-game credits to purchase more cars, and a copy of the official soundtrack.

It’s available to buy now PlayStation (£69.99, Playstation.com), Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk), Very (£69.99, Very.co.uk), Game (£69.99, Game.co.uk), and Amazon (was £69.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk). Shopto has reduced the price of GT7 (£64.85, Shopto.net), but Asda has gone one step further and slashed the price to £64 (Asda.com).

The best PS4 Gran Turismo 7 deals

(PlayStation)

The game retails at £59.99 on PS4 consoles. Smyths Toys has the game available for £5 less than the RRP (was £59.99, now £54.99, Smythstoys.com), so has Asda (was £59.99, now £55, Asda.com). Amazon has similarly reduced GT7 on PS4 (was £59.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk).

Shopto is going one better though, with the PS4 version currently reduced to under £50 (£49.85, Shopto.net), which is the lowest price we have seen so far.

It is worth noting that all of the regular versions of GT7 for both the PS4 and PS5 comes with the following:

100,000 CR (in-game credit)

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept stealth model

Porsche 917 living legend

Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97 (Castrol Tom’s)

The best GT7 and racing wheel deals

(Amazon)

If you are in the market for a new steering wheel as well as GT7, Game currently has a deal that bundles the PS5 version with the Hori Apex racing wheel. This bundle is priced at £159.99 (Game.co.uk), compared to £189.98 when buying the game and wheel separately.

For those on a bigger budget, Amazon has a bundle that includes the PS5 version of GT7 and the Logitech G29 racing wheel that is currently reduced by 27 per cent (Was £368.99, now £268.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Lastly, if you own a PS4 but plan to upgrade to a PS5 in the future, you’ll have to purchase the PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7, then pay £10 to upgrade that to the PS5 version when you buy your new console.

We’ve also seen a deal from Base (£60.85, Base.com) that offers a discount on the PS5 version of the game with the same digital contents listed above.

It’s worth noting that anyone hoping to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5 will have to pay £10 in order to do so, so make sure you’re buying the version that is right for you.

