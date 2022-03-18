Gran Turismo 7 has been hit by a very long, significant and mysterious technical issue.

The game was release just two weeks ago and is one of PlayStation’s biggest issues of the year. This week, it received a new update, numbered 1.07 and including a range of changes to the game.

Soon after that was released, however, developers said they had found an “issue” in the update and that its servers would have to stay offline for a “maintenance period”.

Those servers have since been down for more than 24 hours, with no update coming from developers.

“Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period,” its most recent post said. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed.

“We apologise for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

What’s more, even the single player parts of the game appear to rely on an internet connection – meaning that the whole game has been hit by technical issues.

There is no indication when the problems will be over, or what the issue was that had forced developers to turn the game back offline.

Even before the game went back offline, players were already unhappy with the changes that had been made in the patch.

Updates were intended to bring a range of fixes, including a new broadcast mode that takes out licensed music tracks so that players can stream without worrying about violating copyright.

However, players have found that they receive fewer credits than before for winning races, slowing down progress through the game and making it harder to do the central task of winning and collecting new cars.