14 best PS4 games to rediscover, from Bloodborne to Spider-Man
Pick up some all-time greats from the Playstation’s huge catalogue
While the PS4 has undoubtedly been overshadowed by the more powerful Playstation 5 console from Sony, it still boasts one of the most impressive modern libraries in gaming.
Since 2013, the Playstation 4 has slowly amassed a number of exclusive games through first-party publishers as well as some other excellent titles that make excellent use of the hardware.
If you already own a PS4 but are thinking of making the upgrade (when you can get your hands on a console, that is), the good news is that all of those old games will be playable on the new system.
And, if you have a Playstation Plus subscription, you’ll also be granted access to many of PS4’s classic titles on the new console as well. Many of which are featured in our list below.
To find out which are the best Playstation 4 games for every kind of player, then keep reading the rest of the article.
How we tested
Our list of the best PS4 games are based on experiences playing them during the PS4’s lifespan. While some of these games have seen sequels, remasters or other follow ups we believe that these titles showcase best what the PS4 has to offer. We also consider some of these games based on their optimisation for PS4 hardware and if it’s the best version of the game compared to other formats.
The best PS4 games for 2022 are:
- Best game overall – Bloodborne: £16.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best action – God of War: £12.99, Currys.co.uk
- Best adventure game – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: £13.99, Argos.co.uk
- Best for kids: Ratchet and Clank: £15.99, Game.co.uk
- Best horror – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: £14.99, Studio.co.uk
- Best open world – Ghosts of Tsushima: £54.99, Argos.co.uk
- Best remaster – Shadow of the Colossus: £20.22, Amazon.co.uk
- Best story – The Last of Us Part II: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best JRPG – Persona 5 Royal: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best PS VR – Astro Bot: Rescue Mission: £26.99, Very.co.uk
- Best superhero – Spider-Man: £24.99, Argos.co.uk
- Best co-op – It Takes Two: £20.75, Amazon.co.uk
- Best indie game – Hades: £15.70, Amazon.co.uk
- Best racing game – Gran Turismo 7: £62.99, Currys.co.uk
‘Bloodborne'
Best: Overall
- Developer: FromSoftware
- Release date: 24 March 2015
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
FromSoftware doesn’t mess around. Based on games like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, its reputation for making difficult games certainly precedes it, but what really defines the company’s games is its ability to craft beautiful and haunting worlds that are easy to get lost in.
Originally released in 2015, players are still finding new details within the world of Yharnam and it still has a very active player base. Bloodborne’s influence on gameplay and world design can still be felt in FromSoftware’s newer titles, such as Elden Ring.
Incredibly, the only version of Bloodborne that is currently available is on the Playstation 4, with a fixed framerate at 30FPS. FromSoftware fans have been desperately hoping for some kind of port for PC, or even a PS5 remaster in a similar vein to Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls, but until that happens, this remains one of the PS4’s most brilliant masterpieces.
‘God of War'
Best: Action
- Developer: Santa Monica Studio
- Release date: 20 April 2018
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
Sort-of sequel, sort-of reboot. God of War is the latest continuation of Kratos’s saga as he takes a break from destroying the entire pantheon of Greek mythology to…destroy the entire pantheon of Norse mythology.
Far from the loud, arrogant anti-hero we’ve seen on the PS2 and PS3, Kratos’s age has mellowed him somewhat, having raised a son, Atreus, and mourning the recent loss of his wife. It’s only at the challenge of god Baldur that forces Kratos to take up his arms and defend his new home.
God of War is a good example of how to bring a beloved series back and modernise it for a fresh audience. The game has since seen optimisation for the PS5 and a port to PC but the original PS4 game is among the best of Sony’s titles.
‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End‘
Best: Adventure
- Developer: Naughty Dog
- Release date: 10 May 2016
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
Uncharted 4 is a prime example of a game that wants to be a movie. The final chapter of Nathan Drake’s story takes him across the world to hunt for more treasure with a mystical backstory, not unlike Indiana Jones but that comparison is not necessarily a bad thing.
The series is known for its larger-than-life set pieces and impressive visuals as well as its large cast of colourful characters. While it certainly doesn’t break the mould of the adventure genre, running through crumbling temples and performing death-defying leaps is all part of the bombastic, over-the-top fun.
‘Ratchet and Clank'
Best: For kids
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Release date: 12 April 2016
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
“The game based on the movie based on the game”, Ratchet and Clank was a retelling of how the Lombax and robot companion met. Originally a tie-in for the ill-fated film adaptation, the new game turned out to be a hit with fans of the original 2002 classic and helped lead the way for a continuation of the series on the PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
It’s a strong enough entry into the series on its own and while slightly shorter than you would expect, has a tremendous amount of replay value thanks to its large arsenal of upgradable weapons and secrets hidden within each level.
‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard‘
Best: Horror
- Developer: Capcom
- Release date: 24 January 2017
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
While Resident Evil: Village, is the most recent entry into the longstanding horror series, Resident Evil 7 definitely leans more heavily into its survival elements and is arguably better for it.
There’s no ten-foot vampires or goofy fish people here, just a ramshackle old house in the middle of a swamp and nowhere else to run. The early portion of the game leaves hero Ethan Winters with little to no defense against the Baker family in a true house of horrors that is genuinely quite terrifying.
The PS4 version of the game also has support for the PS VR headset which is, without question, the scariest way to experience this Capcom classic.
‘Ghost of Tsushima'
Best: Open world
- Developer: Sucker Punch
- Release date: 17 July 2020
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
Borrowing heavily from the cinematic masterpieces of Akira Kurosawa, Ghosts of Tsushima is a modern retelling of a Samurai’s journey. The Mongol invasion of Japan in the 13th century leads warrior Jin to forge a new path to face the overwhelming threat, challenging his ideals of honour for the sake of preservation. The island of Tsushima is filled with nods to the samurai genre and Jin can follow his chosen path by following the direction of the wind. Rather than using waypoints or mini-maps, it’s a simple mechanic but makes Tsushima worth exploring just for the sake of uncovering more of the island’s tales.
Shadow of the Colossus
Best: Remaster
- Developer: Bluepoint Games
- Release date: 7 February 2018
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
Originally released in 2005, Shadow of the Colossus might easily be considered one of the best games ever made for its solemn world and tragic depictions of the madness of grief. The remaster from Bluepoint Games captures that same sense of scale and awe in its opening moments and each of the encounters with the eponymous colossi are truly breathtaking experiences.
‘The Last of Us Part II'
Best: Story
- Developer: Naughty Dog
- Release date: 19 June 2020
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
If Uncharted is Naughty Dog’s popcorn blockbuster then The Last of Us games are its awards-season fodder. The tale of a world in ruin at the hands of a parasitic infection may sound like standard fare for a video game, but The Last of Us Part II starts off strong by immediately subverting expectations, refusing to let go before pulling the rug yet again at the peak of its second act.
It’s an unforgettable experience and though many fans of the original have been divided over its new direction, it’s a worthy follow up that exceeds expectations.
‘Persona 5 Royal‘
Best: JRPG
- Developer: Atlus
- Release date: 31 October 2019
- Included in the PS Plus collection: Yes
Not only is Persona 5 Royal incredibly stylish and packed to the brim with hundreds of hours of gameplay, it’s also surprisingly relaxing. Players take control of a young Japanese high school student as he invades the mind palaces of corrupted adults at night with the help of his friends. Think of it as a slice-of-life simulator with a sprinkle of Inception thrown in for good measure.
While the original game is available on the PS Plus collection for PS5 owners, it was recently re-released as Persona 5 Royal, which adds new characters and areas to discover.
‘Astro Bot: Rescue Mission'
Best: VR game
- Developer: Team ASOBI
- Release date: 2 October 2018
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
Astro Bot has become something of a mascot for the Playstation brand. Before he appeared on the brilliant Astro Bot’s Playroom, the game that came free with every PS5, he appeared in a PS VR exclusive title that combined old-school platforming with the novelty of virtual reality.
Each level follows the titular Astro Bot as he platforms his way through cities, beaches and caves with the player acting as its guide. Rescue Mission makes good use of the VR headset by being able to peek around hidden corners or even headbutting enemies to clear the way, it’s a creative use of the Playstation’s hardware. No doubt we’ll be seeing more of Astro Botin the future but Rescue Mission remains his most creative outing so far.
‘Spider-Man’
Best: Superhero game
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Release date: 7 September 2018
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
Ever since the movie tie-in for Spider-Man 2 on the Playstation 2, plenty of games have tried to recreate the well-loved web-swinging mechanics with little success. That is until Insomniac Games’s take on Spider-Man arrived on the PS4 and blew every other superhero game out of the water.
Moving away from the many, many movie appearances Spider-Man has made to to date, this new take on the superhero sees a confident Peter Parker who has been Spider-Man for many years and he’s made plenty more enemies in that time. It’s one of the best depictions of the web-swinger we’ve seen on screen, big or small, that perfectly captures the duality of Peter Parker and his hero counterpart.
‘It Takes Two'
Best: Co-op game
- Developer: Hazelight
- Release Date: 26 March 2021
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
A game about a married couple trying to navigate through a divorce as anthropomorphic dolls doesn’t sound like a good time, it sounds like a great time. Players must work together as either Cody or May to navigate through a series of different mechanics that tie into the themes of their marriage woes. In one instance players will be changing the flow of time or cloning themselves before finding themselves navigating a boat down dangerous rapids.
The amount of different genres It Takes Two throws at you is as expansive as the story is endearing. Just don’t get attached to the elephant.
‘Hades'
Best: Indie game
- Developer: Supergiant Games
- Release Date: 6 December 2018
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
If at first you don’t succeed, die, die again. That’s the mantra of Supergiant Games’s critically acclaimed roguelike Hades.
You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades who wants nothing more than to escape his father’s realm. With assistance from the gods of Olympus, players navigate through the ever-changing halls of the underworld as they journey to the world’s surface.
If Zagreus fails in his attempts, he is sent back to the start and must make his escape again. The game’s excellent writing, gameplay loops and soundtrack all amalgamate into a beautifully realised depiction of Greek mythology and its denizens with modern sensibilities. It’s a masterpiece.
‘Gran Turismo 7'
Best: Racing game
- Developer: Polyphony Digital
- Release Date: 4 March 2022
- Included in the PS Plus collection: No
The most recent entry into the Gran Turismo series is a celebration of the game’s 25 year history with hundreds of cars to choose from over some of the most iconic locations featured in the series. In our review of the game, we said: “Gran Turismo 7 is a vast racing game. It might lack the instant sparkle of an arcade racing game, but it’s an experience that lasts much longer and feels more rewarding.”
PS4 games FAQs
When did the PS4 launch?
The PS4 is the successor to the PS3 console and was first launched in North America on 15 November 2013. It was then released in Europe, South America and Australia on 29 November 2013. The PS5 launched on 19 November 2020.
What is PlayStation Plus?
PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that can run across one-, three- or 12-month payment plans. With it, you can access exclusive monthly games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends and use its online multiplayer service so you can play with friends (even if they don’t own the game themselves) along with 100GB of cloud storage to save your game progress.
Monthly payments are £6.99, or £19.99 every three months, or you can pay a single, annual fee of £49.99.
What games are included in the PS Plus collection?
If you own a PS5 and have an active subscription for PS Plus then you are automatically entitled to 20 games from the PS4 library. Unfortunately these games are only available as part of the service for PS5 users which means they are unavailable for PS4 users.
Here are the full list of games included in the PS Plus collection:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV
- God of War
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Until Dawn
We will keep this list updated if new games are added to the service.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
Yes, the new PS5, launched on 19 November 2020, has been made to be backwards compatible with more than 4,000 PS4 games, however, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. As a result, some PS4 games may display errors when played on a PS5.
Therefore it’s recommended to make use of the PS5 console's “game boost”, which will allow PS4 games to run with a smoother or higher frame-rate and make for easier play.
Can you play PS3 games on PS4?
The PS4 on the other hand is not backwards compatible and so you cannot play PS3 games using a disc or download from the PlayStation Network Store.
A way around this is by using PlayStation Now, which is a streaming service that allows you to play PS3 games on PS4 over a wifi connection. In order to do this, you need to download the PlayStation Now app from the PlayStation Network Store with an internet connection of 5Mbps or faster.
How do you delete games on PS4?
To free up storage space on your PS4 to make room for new games, you will need to uninstall them. This can be done by finding the game you want to delete on the games menu and select delete in the options menu and simply confirm.
How to gameshare on PS4
If you want to share your gaming experience, progress or score with others, you can use the “share” button on your PS4 controller to do so.
This will allow you to screenshot or capture video content mid-game and share on social media before picking up where you left off. You can access all your screenshots and video clips in the capture gallery.
If you want to gameshare with friends and family, you can select settings in the PS4 menu, scroll to “account management”, pick “activate as your primary PS4” and select “activate”. In order to do this, you will need to deactivate your own PS4 console as the primary console. Doing this will allow access to all the games in your library on your friend’s console.
How to get a refund on a PS4 game
If you are unhappy with a game you’ve purchased, you can claim a refund within 14 days. However, you will not be eligible for a refund if you have already started to download or stream what you’ve bought unless it is faulty.
In order to request a refund, you will need to fill out this form on the PlayStation website.
Are PS4 games still being made?
PS4 gamers rejoice! Although everyone is scrabbling to get their hands on the elusive PS5, it seems that PS4 games are still going to be made and released by Sony. A number of PS5 games, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be released on the PS4. As for new titles, Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s head of platform planning, implied in an interview with AV Watch that new PS4 games will be made for at least two more years.
The verdict: PS4 games
For its complex, beautiful and haunting world, our pick for the best PS4 game is Bloodborne, FromSoftware’s gothic action RPG. Up in close contention was God of War but as the game is now optimised for PS5 as well as being ported onto PC, the PS4 version is no longer the best way to experience Kratos’s journey.
If you’re looking for something more child friendly, then Ratchet and Clank is also a worthy recommendation, as is Astro Bot: Rescue Mission but bear in mind the latter will require a PS VR headset in order to play.
