The much anticipated overhaul to Playstation’s PS Plus subscription service is now available worldwide with three different tiers to choose from – but which one is right for you?

Dubbed “Project Spartacus” before launch, this updated offering for Playstation subscribers will provide access to Sony’s library of classic PS4 games, PS5 exclusives and retro titles from earlier consoles as well as access to exclusive demos of upcoming titles ahead of their release. And now we finally have confirmation of what games will be coming to the new service this summer.

The all new and improved Playstation Plus launched in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”. The essential tier will cost £6.99 per month (Playstation.com), the extra tier will cost £10.99 per month (Playstation.com) and the highest tier, premium, will be available for £13.49 per month (Playstation.com).

The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and free games every month.

But if you’re interested in the higher tiers, how much they will cost and what games will be included, then keep reading, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

When will the new PS Plus service launch?

The new PS Plus service is now available in every region. The first wave was activated in Asia on 24 May, followed by Japan on 2 June and in North and South America on 13 June. Finally, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand gained access to the new Playstation Plus service on 23 June. All players with an existing PS Plus subscription will automatically be enrolled onto the essential tier, with the choice to upgrade their subscription.

Upgrade your PS Plus subscription now

What PS4 and PS5 games are featured on PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers?

If you’re looking to upgrade your current PS Plus subscription to get access to a whole new library of titles, then Playstation has announced all the games that it are expected to come to the service in June 2022.

In short, it’s quite a lot of games and with each month more games are going to be added to the service. You can find the full list on the Playstation blog.

First-party PS4 and PS5 titles available on PS Plus extra and premium:

Alienation, PS4

Bloodborne, PS4

Concrete Genie, PS4

Days Gone, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls, PS5

Destruction AllStars, PS5

Everybody’s Golf, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4/ PS5

God of War, PS4

Gravity Rush 2, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4

Infamous First Light, PS4

Infamous Second Son, PS4

Knack, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4/PS5

Matterfall, PS4

MediEvil, PS4

Patapon Remastered, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4

Resogun, PS4

Returnal, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded, PS4

The Last Guardian, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4

Until Dawn, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection, PS4

Third-party PS4 and PS5 titles available on PS Plus extra and premium:

Ashen, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4/PS5

Celeste, PS4

Cities: Skylines, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4

Hollow Knight, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4

NBA 2K22, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4

Resident Evil, PS4

Soulcalibur VI, PS4

Stray, PS5

The Artful Escape, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2, PS4

What PS1 and PSP games are coming to PS Plus?

As well as a full library of PS4 and PS5 games, classic PS1 titles and PSP games are also expected to make their way to the service at the two higher tiers of the PS Plus subscription with higher frame rates and improved resolution.

These includes titles that have also been remastered on newer consoles, which we have detailed below.

PS1 and PSP games available on PS Plus extra and premium:

Ape Escape, PS1

Hot Shots Golf, PS1

I.Q. Intelligent Qube, PS1

Jumping Flash!, PS1

Mr. Driller, PS1

Syphon Filter, PS1

Super Stardust Portable, PSP

Tekken 2, PS1

Worms World Party, PS1

Worms Armageddon, PS1

PS1 and PSP remasters available on PS Plus extra and premium:

Ape Escape 2, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, PS4

Baja: Edge of Control HD, PS4

Bioshock Remastered, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, PS4

Dark Cloud, PS4

Dark Cloud 2, PS4

FantaVision, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis, PS4

Jak II, PS4

Jak 3, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection, PS4

Rogue Galaxy, PS4

Siren, PS4

Wild Arms 3, PS4

PS3 games available on PS Plus premium in June 2022

PS3 games will be available to stream and play on PS4, PS5 and PC with the premium tier subscription. These are original, non-remastered versions of the PS3 games and will be available to play over an internet connection. This is the full selection of PS3 games that players will be able to enjoy:

Asura’s Wrath, PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3

Crash Commando, PS3

Demon’s Souls, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection, PS3

echochrome, PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3

F.E.A.R., PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, PS3

Ico, PS3

Infamous, PS3

Infamous 2, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, PS3

Lost Planet 2, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse, PS3

MotorStorm RC, PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3

Puppeteer, PS3

rain, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3

Resistance 3, PS3

Super Stardust HD, PS3

Tokyo Jungle, PS3

When Vikings Attack, PS3

Time-limited game trials explained

Try new games before you buy (Playstation)

As well as accessing all the games listed above, players will also have a chance to try out new titles for a set amount of time before purchase.

After downloading a trial of the full game, you can play it for around two hours – the playtime counter only counts while you are in the game. Any trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry-forward if you decide to purchase the game after you’ve completed the trial. These are some of the titles that will be part of the game trials:

Cyberpunk 2077, PS5

Farming Simulator 22, PS4/PS5

Horizon Forbidden West, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, PS4/PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, PS5

WWE 2K22, PS4/PS5

Playstation Plus essential explained

The lowest tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £6.99 per month, £19.99 quarterly or £49.99 annually – at the time of writing, these prices match up with the cost of the service as it currently operates. The essential tier will offer players the following perks:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Buy Playstation Plus essential now

Playstation Plus extra explained

The mid-tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £10.99 monthly, £31.99 quarterly or £83.99 yearly.

The extra tier will offer players all the benefits of the essential tier, with the added inclusion of 400 downloadable games from the PS4 and PS5 library. These will include blockbuster hits from Playstation Studios such as Returnal and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as a selection of other third-party titles.

Buy Playstation Plus extra now

Playstation Plus premium explained

The highest tier of the Playstation Plus service will cost around £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year. At this tier, Playstation users will have access to the essential and extra tier perks with the added benefit of 340 more games all from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generation of consoles.

PS3 games can be streamed through the subscription’s cloud service while the other generations will be available through either streaming or download.

One of the biggest benefits for subscribers at this tear is the inclusion of time-limited game trials, which will offer players a chance to play new titles before they are released.

Buy Playstation Plus premium now

When will new games be added to PS Plus?

According to the Playstation Blog, the essential tier will still provide subscribers with at least one new game each month which will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (as well as both higher tiers).

An additional monthly refresh will occur in the middle of each month with new games across the PlayStation Plus extra and premium plans. The number of games refreshed will vary per month but expect to see more first-party titles gradually added to the service.

Can you still buy PS Plus subscriptions using retail cards?

According to some reports, Sony could be in the process of discontinuing its 1-month, 3-month and 12-month PS Plus cards at third party retailers, likely to coincide with the release of the new PS Plus service.

The news was originally reported by Polish website XGP with VGC reporting that while cards are still available from Currys, they’re no longer being supplied at other retailers such as Amazon, Game, Smyths or Argos in the UK.

Voucher codes

For discounts on games and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Want to know what games we’re looking forward to? Read our full list of upcoming PS5 games for 2022