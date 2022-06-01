If you play online games on your Playstation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store. With the recent news that Sony will be combining PS Plus with Playstation Now, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset.

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been officially announced for June 2022, then keep reading.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

You can purchase a Playstation Plus subscription directly from the Playstation website (£49.99, Playstation.com) as well as most major retailers including Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk), Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), Currys (£49.99, Currys.co.uk) and Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk).

What time do PS Plus games release?

Sony usually wait to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, but the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog.

That’s been the case yet again with June’s lineup. French site Dealabs has managed to get an early glimpse of what games Playstation fans can expect to appear on the service and now those games have been officially confirmed.

Free PS Plus games for June 2022

Players who own a PS4 can look forward to God of War (£24.99, Playstation.com) on their console. Previously, the game was available to PS Plus subscribers with a PS5 but it seems that Santa Monica Studios has widened the net. There is a chance that this news could be to coincide with an update on God of War: Ragnarök. Might we find out more about the upcoming sequel in the next State of Play?

As well as that, players can enjoy Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (£49.99, Playstation.com), a fighting game based on the hit anime series.

Finally, PS4 and PS5 gamers can also enjoy Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (£44.99, Playstation.com), a party brawler in a similar vein to Super Smash Bros featuring Nickelodeon’s roster of cartoon characters, such as Spongebob, Invader Zim and Nigel Thornberry.

