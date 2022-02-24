Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.

The IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start if you need some expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness for you, to deciphering the difference between memory foam and spring.

And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point.

As for making sure buying a new mattress is less of a costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve rounded up the cheapest priced mattresses in the sales below.

The best cheap mattress deals for February 2022 in the UK are:

Eve Sleep premium hybrid: Was £1,128, now £789.60, Evesleep.co.uk

Was £1,128, now £789.60, Evesleep.co.uk Casper hybrid mattress: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk Simba hybrid mattress: Was £1,029, now £617.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,029, now £617.40, Simbasleep.com Sealy nostromo 1400: Was £1,216.80, now £582.35, Mattressonline.co.uk

Was £1,216.80, now £582.35, Mattressonline.co.uk Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,359, now £815.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,359, now £815.40, Simbasleep.com Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £2,049, now £1,229.40, Simbasleep.com

Was £2,049, now £1,229.40, Simbasleep.com Emma original mattress: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk Otty hybrid mattress: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk Nectar memory foam mattress: Was £1,258, now £507.78, Nectarsleep.co.uk

Was £1,258, now £507.78, Nectarsleep.co.uk Otty pure plus hybrid bamboo and charcoal premium mattress: Was £1,199.99, now £719.99, Otty.com

Eve Sleep premium hybrid, king: Was £1,128, now £789.60, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

“The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. It performed so well that it took the top spot in our guide, with our tester adding that they “noticed a more luxurious feel” with this bed than with the others they tested. The durability is “outstanding”, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and “it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium”. It really is “a brilliant all-rounder”. To get 30 per cent off, don’t forget to use the code “SHINE30” at the checkout.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, small double: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Casper)

In our guide to the best mattresses, our writer said of this, “Combining the brand’s legendary foams with a base layer of springs, you get instant sumptuousness, from the moulding of the four foam layers around your body, coupled with added bounce and airflow, thanks to the pocket coil springs.”

The writer was impressed before she’d even got it out of its vacuum pack – “how can those springs be so compressible? (Nearly five years of research, is the answer from Casper.) But that was nothing compared to our excitement over the immediate comfort.” With £150 off and such a rave review, this really is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, king: Was £1,029, now £617.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers).”

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam.” The sleep brand is currently offering up to 45 per cent off in its sale.

Read the full review of the Simba hybrid mattress

Buy now

Sealy nostromo 1400, double: Was £1,216.80, now £582.35, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Sealy)

As a top name in the mattress industry, it’s no surprise that Sealy “nailed it with this supportive, breathable, pocket-sprung mattress which is ideal for those who prefer a softer mattress.” Or at least that’s what our reviewer thought in our guide to the best mattresses.

The top latex, pillow-like layer that sits slightly above the main mattress, provides “outstanding comfort and support – with the added bonus that it doesn’t need flipping, although you should rotate it periodically”. And it currently has a huge saving that you don’t want to miss.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,359, now £815.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

“If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses.

“You won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool,” they said. As a top-of-the-range mattress in Simba’s line-up, we’d really recommend making use of this discount today.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,049, now £1,229.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep.

Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, single: Was £499, now £249.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Emma is a well-known, reliable brand when it comes to bedding, particularly mattresses, and right now you can snap one up at a fraction of the cost as the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off its most popular styles. A bestseller, the original mattress seriously impressed our reviewer who said it left them with a “particularly luxurious sleep every single night.”

“You get that instant squishy sensation that comes with a full memory foam mattress as it moulds to your body, but not so much that you feel as though you’re being enveloped by it” praised our writer. “Then, all night, that’s where you remain, cushioned and supported, whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side – trust us, we tried them all.”

Buy now

Otty hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Available in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor sizes, this model received high praise in our review of the best mattresses. With five layers, it is on the firm side and our reviewer noted that she could feel it adapting to her body as they moved, “giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress”. Plus, it proved “particularly supportive” for their spine, with our writer calling it “brilliant” for those who sleep on their back.

Buy now

Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Mattress Next Day)

“If you’re looking for a medium-firm all-rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy,” noted our writer in the review of the best mattresses. It’s breathable, doesn’t get too warm and “you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over”. They added that nobody “should have any complaints” about this mattress.

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £819, now £507.78, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

Another whopper of a mattress that featured in our review of the best. Our writer noted that the USP is the “365-night trial, meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you, and if you do keep it there’s a lifetime warranty”.

“Comprising of three layers of foam, the mattress is slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers, as well as smaller and lighter people,” they added. As for the fourth layer, its “soft quilted adaptive cooling cover, means you won’t feel hot, and we also like the seven zoned layer which attends to all your support needs”.

Buy now

Otty pure plus hybrid bamboo and charcoal premium mattress, double: Was £1,199.99, now £719.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

“If bamboo and charcoal foam sounds an unusual base for a sleeping surface, that’s because it is. But hats off to Otty for introducing it to the mattress market, if only for its moisture-wicking and temperature regulating qualities,” wrote our tester when they reviewed this mattress.

There is a “definite feeling of luxury when you lie on it”, they praised, before adding that it’s also “more hygienic than most on account of the bamboo acting as a natural barricade against bacteria while the charcoal helps eliminate odours and avoids moisture build-up”. If this sounds like something you could benefit from, it currently has a whopping 64 per cent off.

Buy now

