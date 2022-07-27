The PlayStation 5 has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling consoles in Sony’s history.

With the impressive DualSense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no wonder it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.

The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages, but 2022 is set to be a big year as those releases finally materialise.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarök and Forspoken, we’ll be sure to include every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

‘Two Point Campus’: £34.99, Game.co.uk – available 9 August 2022

Developer: Two Point

Two Point Publisher: SEGA

SEGA Release date: 9 August 2022

Following the success of Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to simulation games like Theme Hospital, comes Two Point Campus, where players are tasked with building their own universities. You can establish curriculums, such as magic and knight school for a fantasy flare, or even train students to become secret agents. We’re not sure how well these schools would perform on a university ranking, but it looks like a fun, nostalgic management title.

Pre-order now

‘Rollerdrome’: Privatedivision.com – available 16 August

(Private Division)

Developer: Roll7

Roll7 Publisher: Private Division

Private Division Release Date: 16 August 2022

Hot off the heels of OlliOlli World’s critical success, Roll7 and Private Division are gearing up for another skating game in 2022. This one however is more of an arena shooter. Rollerdrome is set in the near-future where a dangerous new bloodsport has taken the world by storm. Based on the game’s trailer, players will perform gravity-defying tricks while simultaneously taking down other contestants with a wide arsenal of weapons.

In our preview of Rollerdrome, we said: “It’s shaping up to be one of the most stylish, twitch-inducing indie titles of 2022, with an extensive trick list and secrets to discover, carefully balancing on the sweetspot between learning and mastery that extreme sports games strive for.”

Find out more

‘Madden 23’: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk – available 19 August 2022

(EA Sports)

Developer: EA Tiburon

EA Tiburon Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release date: 19 August 2022

The Madden series has become synonymous with American Football games in the same way that EA Sports’s own FIFA titles have with its non-American counterpart. And with the latest title set to release in August this year, that continues to be the case.

With optimisation for the latest gaming hardware on the Xbox series X/S and PS5 consoles, a newly implemented feature known as “FieldSENSE” is being added, for “ultra-realistic” gameplay. Players can also expect to see the return of Ultimate Team modes to build their perfect roster.

Pre-order now

‘Saints Row’: £59.99, Playstation.com – available 23 August 2022

(Deep Silver)

Developer: Volition

Volition Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release date: 23 August 2022

The bombastic open world series is set to make a comeback after several years away from the public eye. Something of a soft reboot, Saints Row sees players take control of the “Boss” as they create their own criminal gang in the city of Santo Ileso. It’s a franchise that’s never taken itself too seriously, and that looks set to continue in the latest instalment.

In our preview of Saints Row, we said: “It’s safe to say that long-time fans will find plenty to love in those early hours, but sandbox games have come a long way since 2015. While reining in the absurdity will appeal to the series’s roots, Saints Row will still have a lot to prove in the face of overwhelming competition.”

Pre-order now

‘Soul Hackers 2’: £54.99, Playstation.com – available 26 August 2022

(Atlus)

Developer: Atlus

Atlus Publisher: SEGA

SEGA Release date: 26 August 2022

Atlus has been awfully busy this year with the re-release of its Persona games and now it’s also releasing a sequel to one of its cult-favourite titles from 1997. No-one would blame you if you missed the original release of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers on the Sega Saturn, which itself was a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei series. Admittedly, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers 2 would have been an SEO nightmare, so we’re grateful for the abridged title. Expect to see plenty of turn-based encounters with neon-drenched visuals and plenty of returning monsters.

Pre-order now

‘The Last Of Us Part I’: £64.99, Very.co.uk– available 2 September 2022

(Playstation)

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios Release date: 2 September 2022

The Last of Us: Part I is a modern remake of the PS3 classic and follows Joel and Ellie through a post-outbreak United States. From what we’ve seen in the trailers it looks to be a big graphical upheaval of the original that will also feature updated gameplay similar to what we’ve seen in Part II. It also looks set to expand on its accessibility options, a big plus in our book.

Pre-order now

‘Steelrising’: £49.99, Game.co.uk – available 8 September 2022

(Spiders)

Developer: Spiders

Spiders Publisher: Nacon

Nacon Release date: 8 September 2022

If you studied history, then you’ll be aware that the French Revolution began in Paris on 5 May 1789 after Louis XVI suppressed the common people with his merciless mechanical army of automatons. Okay...so, we may have missed that class. But in Steelrising, you will play as Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece and Marie-Antoinette’s personal bodyguard, who must confront the king’s army alone to save history in an action-RPG from French developer, Spiders.

Pre-order now

‘NBA 2K23’: £69.99, Playstation.com – available 9 September 2022

(2K)

Developer: Visual Concepts

Visual Concepts Publisher: K Sports

K Sports Release date: 9 September 2022

Hit the hardwood as the NBA 2K series returns for next-gen platforms, with new ways to attack off the dribble and at the rim. And, according to the publisher, 2k23 introduces an intuitive one-on-one positional shading system to unlock even more control on both ends of the floor in the most “authentic basketball experience yet”.

Pre-order now

‘FIFA 23’: £64.99, Game.co.uk – available 30 September 2022

(EA Sports)

Developer: EA Romania, EA Vancouver

EA Romania, EA Vancouver Publisher: EA Sport

EA Sport Release date: 30 September 2022

FIFA 23 has been confirmed to be the last of EA Sports’s football titles to bear the name, before it changes to EA Sports FC next year. But this latest instalment is already packed with plenty of new features. One of the biggest additions is the introduction of women’s football clubs for the first time, as well as the updated “Hypermotion2” motion capture system. Of course, FIFA Ultimate Team will also be returning, as well as updated career modes and Volta for a more street-level footballing experience. In recent developments, Serie A team Juventus is returning to FIFA after exclusivity with Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series has come to an end.

Pre-order now

‘Overwatch 2’: Playstation.com – available 2 October 2022

(Blizzard)

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Release date: 2 October 2022

Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2019 and with new characters, maps and even a story mode being added, players’ expectations have been fairly high.

Overwatch 2 is also expected to replace the original game when it launches, meaning that anyone who has invested significant progress in the previous title should see it transferred to the updated version. It’s also going free-to-play, which means any new players can download the game at no extra cost.

Find out more

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: £69.99, Argos.co.uk – available 7 October 2022

(2K)

Developer: Firaxis Games, Virtuos

Firaxis Games, Virtuos Publisher: 2K Games

2K Games Release date: 7 October 2022

From the creator’s of the critically acclaimed XCOM strategy games comes Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In the game, the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra. Lead a team of unlikely heroes including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man to stop a growing apocalyptic threat. Expect to see Firaxis’s tactical turn-based action in true XCOM style.

Pre-order now

‘Gotham Knights’: £64.99, Playstation.com – available 25 October 2022

(Warner Bros)

Developer: WB Games Montréal

WB Games Montréal Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

Warner Bros Interactive Release date: 25 October 2022

In Gotham Knights, players will take control of four familiar heroes contending with the death of Batman and the rise of criminal activity on the streets of Gotham City. In this online co-op, players will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Bat Girl in an effort to clean up the city.

The new gameplay trailer shows Nightwing and Red Hood – both of which have open-world traversal abilities – patrolling the streets of Gotham and implementing their different fighting styles to take down enemies. And while Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, the open world elements will immediately be familiar to anyone who has played any of the Arkham series before.

Pre-order now

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’: £64.99, Game.co.uk – available 28 October 2022

(Activision)

Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Release date: 28 October 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming instalment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.

In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley. Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.

Pre-order now

‘Skull and Bones’: £49.99, Ubisoft.com – available 9 November

(Ubisoft)

Developer: Ubisoft Singapore

Ubisoft Singapore Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date: 9 November 2022

Originally conceived after the high praise for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s naval combat, this ship-em-up from Ubisoft will see players take to the high seas to plunder and pillage the Caribbean against the backdrop of piracy’s second golden age (the third was when everyone sang sea shanties on TikTok).

It was originally slated to release back in 2018 but has since been pushed back every year since then. Now, Skull and Bones looks to set sail this November.

Pre-order now

‘God of War Ragnarök’: £69.99, Game.co.uk – available 9 November

(Santa Monica Studios)

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Santa Monica Studios Publisher: PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios Release date: 9 November 2022

God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side.

God of War was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios and is widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4 so fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens in the next installment after God of War left the series on something of a cliff hanger.

In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead.

Pre-order now

Find out more about God of War: Ragnarök

‘The Callisto Protocol’: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk – available 2 December 2022

(Striking Distance Studios)

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios Publisher: KRAFTON

KRAFTON Release date: 2 December 2022

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.

The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

Pre-order now

‘Hello Neighbour 2’: £34.99, Very.co.uk – available 9 December 2022

(Gearbox)

Developer: Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios

Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios Publisher: Gearbox

Gearbox Release date: 9 December 2022

In Hello Neighbour 2, players will need to sneak around their neighbour’s property to uncover its mysteries, all while evading the enigmatic presence of the moustachioed Mr Peterson. Where its predecessor was limited to the confines of one house, Hello Neighbour 2 will expand further and bring an entire town into the grand conspiracy.

Players will take control of Quentin, a reporter undergoing an investigation into several missing persons cases that brings him to the sleepy suburb of Raven Brooks. Many of the residents have secrets to hide, and each new neighbour is designed with unique AI and behaviours, such as the local baker, the mayor and the taxidermist.

Pre-order now

‘Dead Space’: £59.99, Game.co.uk – available 24 January 2023

(EA)

Developer: Motive Studio

Motive Studio Publisher: EA

EA Release date: 24 January 2023

Sci-fi horror games set against the abysmal backdrop of space are like buses – you wait for one and two come along in quick succession. Hot on the heels of The Callisto Protocol, Dead Space is an upcoming remake of the original 2008 title, which sees unlucky systems engineer, Isaac Clarke, trapped on the USG Ishimura with a hoard of hungry necromorphs that have decimated the crew.

With little more than some steel-capped boots and a makeshift arsenal of futuristic DIY equipment that would be the envy of any ScrewFix catalogue, Isaac must fend off the shambling, shrieking alien creatures long enough to find a way off the ship.

The game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, with improved lighting, as well as the removal of the original’s timely loading screens.

Pre-order now

‘Forspoken’: £64.99, Playstation.com – available 24 January 2023

(Square Enix)

Developer: Luminous Productions

Luminous Productions Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release date: 24 January 2023

Forspoken is an action RPG that will follow the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the fantasy world of Athia. Developed by Luminous Productions, known for Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken has been designed as a console exclusive for the PS5 with a large open world. It was originally slated to release in May 2022 before gradually being pushed back to January 2023.

Pre-order now

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake: £59.99, Game.co.uk – available 24 March 2023

(Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release date: 23 March 2023

The original Resident Evil 4 was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to just about every modern platform under the sun. There’s even been a version of the game released for virtual reality platforms.

The original game has long been considered one of the best ever made, and the fourth mainline entry into the series was revolutionary in third-person shooters as well as taking Resident Evil into a new action-oriented direction. Now the title is getting a similar treatment to Resident Evil 2 and 3, being remade using the RE engine with updated graphics, gameplay and even a PS VR2 mode on the way.

Pre-order now

Find out more about the Resident Evil 4 remake

‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum’: £49.99, Argos.co.uk – TBA

(Daedelic Games)

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Daedalic Entertainment Publisher: Nacon

Nacon Release date: TBA

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will see players step into the role of the ring-obsessive as he navigates his way through the land of Mordor after being captured by Sauron’s forces. The game is set to venture further out into the reaches of Middle-Earth with unique quest lines, new characters to meet and a dual-personality that will see players make choices as either Gollum or Smeagol. As an action-stealth adventure, it looks like one of the most interesting licensed Lord of the Rings properties and will apparently stay true to Tolkien’s vision of his fantasy setting.

The game was originally slated for a September 2022 release but has since been pushed back “by a few months” according to the game’s developer. No exact date has been given but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more information.

Pre-order now

PS5 games coming in August 2022

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Rollerdrome, 16 August (Privatedivision.com)

Madden 23, 19 August (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Playstation.com)

Soul Hackers 2, 26 August (£54.99, Playstation.com)

F1 Manager 2022, 30 August (£36.95, Amazon.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in September 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, 2 September (£42.95, Thegamecollection.net)

The Last Of Us Part I, 2 September (£64.99, Very.co.uk)

Steelrising, 8 September (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

NBA 2K23, 9 September (£69.99, Playstation.com)

FIFA 23, 30 September (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in October 2022

Overwatch 2, 2 October (Playstation.com)

Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 26 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in November 2022

Skull and Bones, 8 November (£49.99, Ubisoft.com)

God of War: Ragnarök,9 November (£69.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in December 2022

The Callisto Protocol, 2 December (£45.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Very.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in January 2023

Forspoken, 24 January (£64.99. Playstation.com)

PS5 games coming in March 2023

Resident Evil 4 remake, 24 March (£59.99, Game.co.uk)

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on a PS5? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases