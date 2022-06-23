The best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. While we saw plenty of new footage at the Summer Game Fest, there’s still plenty we don’t know around the upcoming title.

Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.

The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

While the game has been built with the current Playstation and Xbox series X/S generation of consoles in mind, the horror title is also slated to come out on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms in December 2022.

If you want to find out where to shop the best deals for The Callisto Protocol on your platform of choice then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘The Callisto Protocol’ being released?

The Callisto Protocol was originally announced at the 2020 Game Awards. During Playstation’s State of Play event in June, the official release date was listed as 2 December 2022.

What’s included in ‘The Callisto Protocol’ day one edition?

Pre-orders forThe Callisto Protocol are now available, with the day one edition of the game featuring the “retro prisoner skin”. For Playstation users, the pre-order also comes with a “contraband pack” as a console exclusive. As the standard edition of the game, The Callisto Protocol day one edition will retail for £54.99.

What’s included in ‘The Callisto Protocol’ deluxe edition?

The deluxe edition of the game will include all the bonuses available in the day one edition as well as two weapon skins as well as access to the season pass, which will give players access to additional content after the game has launched.

