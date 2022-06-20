While the Playstation 5 and Xbox series X have an impressive library of third-party and exclusive titles, one of the best ways to experience new games is on a PC.

Not only can high-end PCs offer a more impressive experience graphically, it can also be a more flexible gaming solution on a number of different budgets, depending on your setup.

Most games can run on just 16GB of RAM, with only a few exceptions and there are plenty of indie games that don’t even require that much.

Steam, the games distribution service by Valve, is known for its frequent sales on different titles ranging from indie gems to blockbuster masterpieces and many of the games featured on our list can often be found at a discounted price. It’s also worth noting that some of them are also available on Xbox Game Pass, which can be used to play PC games as well as on console.

If you want to find out which are the best games for PC, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How we tested

Our list of the best PC games are based on games that have come out in the last few years. Each title is a worthy enough entry on our list but we believe that each one represents the best PC gaming has to offer in its particular genre. As such, each one is priced differently based on its scope and how long it will take to complete meaning there should be something for everybody.

The best PC games in 2022 are:

Best game overall – Elden Ring: £49.99, Steampowered.com

– Elden Ring: £49.99, Steampowered.com Best role-playing game – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: £12.24, Steampowered.com

– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: £12.24, Steampowered.com Best dungeon crawler – Tunic: £24.99, Steampowered.com

– Tunic: £24.99, Steampowered.com Best stealth game – Sniper Elite 5: £44.99, Steampowered.com

– Sniper Elite 5: £44.99, Steampowered.com Best single-player game – Hades: £19.49, Steampowered.com

– Hades: £19.49, Steampowered.com Best card game – Inscryption: £16.79, Steampowered.com

– Inscryption: £16.79, Steampowered.com Best first-person shooter – Doom Eternal: £34.99, Steampowered.com

– Doom Eternal: £34.99, Steampowered.com Best free-to-play game – Fortnite: Free, Epicgames.com

– Fortnite: Free, Epicgames.com Best strategy game – Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI: £49.99, Steampowered.com

– Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI: £49.99, Steampowered.com Best co-op game – It Takes Two: £34.99, Steampowered.com

– It Takes Two: £34.99, Steampowered.com Best racing game – Forza Horizon 5: £39.99, Steampowered.com

– Forza Horizon 5: £39.99, Steampowered.com Best VR game – Half Life: Alyx: £46.49, Steampowered.com

– Half Life: Alyx: £46.49, Steampowered.com Best side-scroller – Hollow Knight: £10.99, Steampowered.com

– Hollow Knight: £10.99, Steampowered.com Best simulator game – Microsoft Flight Simulator: £59.99, Steampowered.com

– Microsoft Flight Simulator: £59.99, Steampowered.com Best puzzle game – Unpacking: £15.49, Steampowered.com