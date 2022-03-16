Elden Ring sells more than 12 million copies in less than a month

Elden Ring was released less than a month ago and has already become one of 2022’s biggest games.

Development company FromSoftware has announced that the new action-RPG game has sold more than 12 million units worldwide. For context, the company’s last bestseller, Dark Souls 3, sold more than 10 million units in four years, meaning Elden Ring has surpassed this figure in a matter of weeks.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game’s director and CEO of FromSoftware, said: “It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring. I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team.

“We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets, and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

It’s no surprise that Elden Ring has sold so many copies thanks to its critical acclaim. In our review, we said: “Elden Ring offers plenty of challenges for players, while its improved combat mechanics and traversal provide ample opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre. If this is your first FromSoftware game and you relish a challenge, then there has never been a better time to jump in.”

How to buy ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring currently retails at a price of around £59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC but we’ve seen it on sale for much less than that.

A number of discounts are available at different retailers for the launch edition of Elden Ring. From Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk), Amazon (£44.95, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk), and Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk).

