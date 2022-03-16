The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Currys restock available now – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, Amazon, BT and more
UPDATE: Playstation 5 is available at Currys. Read on for more information.
Spring is here. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and it’s still ridiculously hard to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and it’s still a challenge to buy one today.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Currys is having a PS5 restock right now
Good news! Currys has just restocked with a set of PS5 console bundles. The console isn’t available on its own, unfortunately, but the bundles all look pretty good to us. They are priced from £699 to £799 and include new games like Gran Turimso 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.
Here’s a closer look at each bundle:
- PS5 disc edition with Gran Turismo 7, Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset and Logitech G29 racing wheel (£799, Currys.co.uk)
- PS5 disc edition with Gran Turismo 7, 1TB additional storage and Logitech G435 wireless headset (£699, Currys.co.uk)
- PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, 1TB additional storage and Logitech G435 wireless headset (£699, Currys.co.uk)
- PS5 disc edition with with GT 7, Horizon Forbidden West, 1TB storage expansion and Logitech G435 headset (£759, Currys.co.uk)
Good morning
Morning PS5 hunters, and welcome to another day of UK restock tracking. March has been an incredibly busy month so far, with restocks from almost every retailer happening during the first two weeks. Things have got off to a much slower start this week.
As ever, stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
PS5 tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today! This week is off to a bit of a slow start but after we saw eight retailers dropping consoles left, right and centre last week it should be expected.
We’re still hopeful that Currys could be the next major retailer to step up with PS5 stock and we will continue to keep a close eye on them for the remainder of the week.
We’ll be back first thing tomorrow to let you know about all the latest stock developments. See you then!
Play ‘Gran Turismo 7’ with a steering wheel
If you are in the market for a new steering wheel as well as Gran Turismo 7, Game currently has a deal that bundles the PS5 version with the Hori Apex racing wheel. This bundle is priced at £159.99 (Game.co.uk), compared to £189.98 when buying the game and wheel separately.
For those on a bigger budget, Amazon has a bundle that includes the PS5 version of GT7 and the Logitech G29 racing wheel that is currently reduced by 27 per cent (Was £368.99, now £268.99, Amazon.co.uk).
Check out our full round-up of the best Gran Turismo 7 deals to find out more.
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Stuck on which console to choose? The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, weighed in with his comparative review of both consoles when they were first released, and it’s well worth a read if you’re struggling to decide.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, he said. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
Can you expand PS5 storage?
PS5 gamers can expand their PlayStation 5’s internal storage with the installation of an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, then we recommend the Seagate firecuda 530, which comes with a heatsink. It costs £175 (Currys.co.uk).
“A cooling structure, like a heatsink, is something all PS5-compatible SSDs require in order to work correctly, and it’s nice that you don’t have to do a hatchet jot of installing your own with this Seagate model,” our writer said in their review. “The firecuda 530 lets you conveniently download, copy and launch PS5 and PS4 games straight from the internal storage, as well as media apps like Plex. Transfer speeds are blazing fast as well, with Seagate saying that it delivers speeds of up to 7,000MB/s.”
Want an external PS5 SSD? Take a look at our best PS5 accessories for our top pick.
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ PS5 review
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth.
“The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.
“Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
'GTA 5’ PS5 version is out today
GTA V is one of the most successful media properties of all time since it first launched in 2013 and now fans can experience the most up-to-date version of the game on the PS5 and Xbox series X/S.
The re-release has a whole suite of new features, such as controller optimisation for each console, fidelity and performance modes as well as ray tracing for all that reflective goodness.
If you already own one of the many other previous versions of GTA V then you will still have to pay for the upgraded version but from now until 14 June, players can receive a special discount to experience Los Santos on next generation hardware. Find out more about the new version of GTA V in our explainer.
What’s the difference between the two PS5 models?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
