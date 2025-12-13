The festive season has begun and as we close in on Christmas casino sites across the UK are getting in the festive spirit with a range of promos, gifts, offers and giveaways.

And Betfair Casino is running one of the biggest seasonal giveaways on the market, with 5 million free spins over the festive period.

The promo provides users with free spin offers every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between now and 28 December, making it perfect for players looking to add some extra sparkle to their Christmas gaming.

The number of free spins awarded changes each day, with spins valued between £0.10 and £0.20 and eligible on one game each day. Users can claim their free spins between 00:00 to 23:59 each day, and they have seven days to use them.

For anyone who wants to find out more about Betfair’s 5 Million spins giveaways, we’ve compiled a guide to this Betfair free spins promo, with information on how it works, how to claim it and key terms and conditions.

What Is the Betfair 5 Million Free Spins Giveaway?

The Betfair 5 Million Free Spins Giveaway is a simple free spins giveaway running from now until 28 December, 2025. Users can claim a free spins promo every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the 28th.

You must have deposited at least once in order to play, and users must opt in each eligible day, with players having a window between midnight and 11.59pm to opt in.

Free spins will be credited instantly after launching one of the eligible games, and spins are valued between £0.10 and £0.20. They expire after seven days if unused.

Promotions can only be claimed on the eligible game, which will change with each free spin promotion.

How to Claim Your Daily Festive Free Spins

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim the Betfair Christmas promotion:

Step 1: Log in or sign up via a link in this page and go to Promotions or click the homepage banner.

Step 2: Opt in (must be done each participating day).

Step 3: Launch the eligible game.

Step 4: Spins are credited instantly.

What Do Players Get?

This Betfair Casino bonus gives users free spins offers – of a different amount each time – every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with these spins valued between £0.10 and £0.20.

Spins are available on one eligible game per day (the game changes each time) and they expire after 7 days.

At least 5 million spins in total will be awarded, with users receiving a different amount each time, and if Betfair has spins left over, they’ll drop an extra free spin event at some point after 28 December.

Full List of Free Spin Dates

Betfair users can earn free spins on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays between now and 28 December, with Christmas Eve and Boxing Day giveaways taking place before two final days on 27 and 28 December. The full list of free spin dates is as follows:

Wed 26 Nov Fri 28 Nov Sat 29 Nov Sun 30 Nov Wed 3 Dec Fri 5 Dec Sat 6 Dec Sun 7 Dec Wed 10 Dec Fri 12 Dec Sat 13 Dec Sun 14 Dec Wed 17 Dec Fri 19 Dec Sat 20 Dec Sun 21 Dec Wed 24 Dec Fri 26 Dec Sat 27 Dec Sun 28 Dec

Why This Is a Top Christmas Casino Promotion

There are several reasons why the Betfair Casino free spins offer is a solid festive option for users, with the promo providing almost daily spins across the festive period, a bit like an advent calendar for casino players.

The promo stands out among the many festive casino offers as it has flexible value and an easy-to-claim mechanism, while there is no wagering needed on the spins themselves (if applicable), and the free spins are a low-risk way to bet during the Christmas period.

Overall, the Betfair free spins offer is great for casual players looking for low-commitment rewards and a longer-running, low-stakes offer during the festive period.

In addition, Betfair users will be treated to regular promotions elsewhere, with access to a huge catalogue of casino games and the option to use the brand’s sports betting sites too.

Finally, Betfair is a fully licensed and regulated casino site, with the brand having become a notable and reputable name in the UK through both its sports betting and casino offerings.

Important T&Cs

Below, we’ve summarised the main terms related to the Betfair 5 million free spins promo. However, remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer available in UK & Ireland only.

Users must have made at least one deposit beforehand in order to claim offer.

Offer limited to one account per person.

Free spins expire 7 days after credit.

Users must opt in every eligible day.

Eligible game changes daily.

Responsible Gambling

As ever, it’s important to gamble responsibly during the festive season. Betfair Casino promotes safe play and offers deposit limits, session reminders and self-exclusion tools.

Free spins may be fun, but remember to treat them as a form of entertainment, never a way to make money.

When claiming online casino free spins and free spins UK offers, be aware that gambling can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget, even if you’re claiming a free bonus on registration with no deposit.

The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, betting apps, slot sites, casino apps or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.