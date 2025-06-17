Online betting and gambling continues to grow in popularity in the UK, with the market set to grow by over $3bn between 2025 and 2029 according to iGamingToday.

And with the growth in popularity comes an increased range of offerings for punters, with new gambling apps one of the most notable products to emerge on the market.

These apps often come with better features, a range of bonuses and an improved overall user experience in order to attract and keep new customers, with each company licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

And with this in mind, we’ve produced a guide to the best new gambling apps on the market, including details on each app, how we evaluate them and other key information, alongside tips on responsible gambling.

Best New Sports Betting App

BetMGM (Launched 2023)

BetMGM began to expand overseas a few years ago, launching the BetMGM online betting app in the UK in 2023 off the back of LeoVegas technology and the MGM reputation.

The site offers strong Las Vegas branding, a range of sports betting markets with options such as bet builders, live betting and the free Golden Goals predictor game.

There is also a substantial casino offering, with a huge variety of games – from the best online slots to roulette and table games including blackjack – and both the sports betting and casino offerings have become respected, reliable betting sites since their inception.

In addition, the BetMGM sign up offer is one of the best-value on the market, offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 as a new customer.

Best New Live Casino App

Neptune Play (Launched 2024)

Launching in 2024, Neptune Play is one of the latest additions to our list of the best casino sites.

The company offers a slot selection of over 1,500 games, with a database that is frequently updated and includes games from the best slot providers on the market. There is also a huge range of table games.

Neptune runs a strong live casino offering too, with plenty of live table games and other interactive options.

The Neptune Play welcome offer provides a matched deposit boost up to £200 with a minimum deposit of just £10, and there are several good offers for existing customers to take advantage of too.

Best New Slots App

Pub Casino (Launched 2023)

Pub Casino is a new UK casino which launched here in 2023 and have since introduced a well-developed app that offers an outstanding library of over 1,000 slots.

The site and app have excellent user reviews thanks to a great variety of gaming options, a range of available payment methods – that include options for fast casino withdrawals – and good offers for existing customers. In addition, the company offers strong customer support including phone support.

The Pub Casino welcome offer provides a 100 per cent matched deposit of up to £100, with a minimum deposit of just £10.

Best New Poker App

GGPoker (Latest app launched May 2025)

Most "new" poker apps are actually relaunches or rebrands of existing platforms rather than completely new operators. The poker market is dominated by established poker sites like PokerStars, 888poker and GGPoker.

However, GGPoker are constantly improving their app with new versions, so they can make a claim for the ‘best new poker app’, despite launching in the UK in 2017.

GGPoker users can now enjoy massive separate leaderboards across all games, including PLO, PLO-5, and PLO-6.

The app now comes with a new, enhanced and upgraded time bank system, where players will be given time bank cards upon joining a table. These can be used for additional action time, but will only apply to the current action.

In terms of their overall offering, GGPoker provide a wide range of games available 24/7 with a number of monthly promotions as well as a welcome offer that gives users a matched deposit of up to $600.

Best New Bingo App

Bingo Stars (Launched 2024)

Since launching in 2024, Bingo Stars has become a reputable new gambling app for anyone looking to play bingo online. The app currently carries a 4.9 rating on Apple store and 4.5 on Google Play.

As well as a range of the most popular bingo games, there are options for low-stakes bettors and lots of free-to-play games.

Players can earn tokens if they watch in-app ads, while regular power-ups are given for extra time on the clock too.

In terms of user experience, this bingo site and app accepts a wide range of payments methods and offers fast withdrawals, with a user-friendly interface and solid customer support options too.

How We Evaluate New Gambling Apps

For a start, we verify the launch dates – in order to feature, gambling apps must have launched in or after 2023.

As an extension to this, any gambling app featured in our pieces must belong to a company that is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. This ensures that the company uses the latest software to protect customers and their data.

Of course, the overall user experience is a vital factor in evaluating and recommending the best betting apps, casino apps and slots apps.

As well as a large quantity of high-quality games, new gambling apps must have a user-friendly, easily navigable interface with a good design and quick loading speed. They should also be highly compatible with – and perform well on – iOS and Android platforms.

Linked to user experience is the range of accepted payment methods, which should be wide with a variety of quick, easy options too.

Welcome offers and promotions are always evaluated too alongside offers for existing customers, and we make sure that our recommended new gambling apps run offers that are easy to claim while providing good value and unrestrictive terms.

Finally, customer support is an important part of all online gambling apps, and we only recommend new casino sites and betting sites with a wide range of options and channels that are available throughout the day and ideally 24 hours.

Payment Methods on New Gambling Apps

Here’s a quick run through the most commonly accepted payment methods on mobile gambling apps. These methods can be used for deposits, though check if they can be used for withdrawals and if they’re accepted as part of each specific welcome offer.

Bank transfer and card options: These are the most commonly used and accepted methods, and they can always be used for both deposits and withdrawals. These tend to offer instant deposits and withdrawals within a maximum of 24 hours, though it can be longer. They are often the only accepted method for welcome offers too.

E-wallets: These include PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and others. These methods usually do not qualify for welcome offers, though some apps will run promotions that are specifically tailored to Neteller or Skrill.

These methods are becoming increasingly more accepted in general for deposits and withdrawals, and withdrawals can arrive in a matter of hours.

Mobile payment integration: This includes Google Pay and Apple Pay casinos. These can often be used for deposits, though they will rarely qualify for welcome offers. They cannot be used for withdrawing from real money gambling apps.

New UK Gambling App Features to Look For

There seems to be a new additional feature with each new launch of a gambling app as every company looks to out-do their competitors. Below is a range of new gambling app features to look out for, with each one potentially enhancing the overall experience of each punter.

AI-powered recommendations: As AI technology develops, customers can get recommendations for games they enjoy according to what they have played in the past.

Social gaming elements: New gambling apps offer ways to play games with friends and others from around the world. Live blackjack rooms are a common illustration of this.

Gamification features: New games tend to have a variety of game-specific features that adds to the overall enjoyment of the game. This could be anything from specific themes to the various paylines and symbols in slot games.

Enhanced live streaming: For sports betting, UK gambling apps may incorporate a range of live streaming options so that punters can watch events they’ve wagered on. This is particularly common in horse racing betting and football betting.

Voice betting capabilities: Some new gambling apps may enable punters to navigate apps and place bets using their voice.

Biometric login options: The best new gambling apps will also incorporate some form of biometric login options, with Touch ID the most common.

Responsible Gambling

It’s vital to practice responsible gambling when you engage with betting and gaming. When using gambling sites be aware that they can become addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies if you’re using online bookmakers or new slot sites, or any other gambling medium for that matter

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

Best New Gambling Apps: Final Recommendations

To summarise, we have judged the following new gambling apps to be the best according to each category:

Sports betting: BetMGM

BetMGM Live casino: Neptune Play Casino

Neptune Play Casino Slots: Pub Casino

Pub Casino Poker: GGPoker

GGPoker Bingo: Bingo Stars

Remember that choosing the best gambling app for you is a personal decision, and your choice will mostly depend on whatever app caters most to your personal gambling needs and desires.

Before choosing a gambling app, remember to consider the ease of the sign-up process, the value of the welcome offer, promotions for existing customers, the variety of games and sports betting markets, the range of accepted payment methods and the general ease of use for the app as a whole.

As a reminder, all of our recommended sites are licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

Finally, once you have made a decision on your chosen gambling app, remember to gamble responsibly at all times, using safer gambling tools to help you if necessary.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.