Best Slots App in the UK with Free Spins

Slot apps from casino sites have become a major part of modern-day online gambling.

Their accessibility, ease of use and potential for quick entertainment has seen slot apps become popular in the UK, with many leading operators offering free spins as part of their welcome bonuses or ongoing promotions.

Below, The Independent has picked out a selection of the best slots apps, including reviews of each app and an overview of the highest-rated apps for online slots.

Top slot apps in the UK with free spins

Below is a selection of our recommended UK slot apps that offer free spins, with a brief review of each app and its key features.

Betfred – Best for free spins

App Store ratings

iOS: 4.5/5 (43,464 reviews)

Android: 4.4/5 (10,072)

Overview: Betfred are one of the most trusted brands in the UK, and they operate an all-in-one app, housing their sportsbook and casino in one place with the slots app built in. Overall, Betfred is certainly among the best slot apps for free spins.

Free spins offers: The Betfred welcome offer gives new customers up to 200 free spins, which can be unlocked claim by opening an account, depositing and staking £10.

In addition, Betfred offers other free spins promotions for existing customers on a weekly basis, such as Mystery Spins, free spins mission, prize pool and a free spins accumulator.

Game selection and usability: The Betfred app allows users to seamlessly transition from one section to the other in a single app, while bettors can access all the same promotions you get on the desktop site. Moreover, Betfred has a huge library of slot games, including some exclusive slot titles.

William Hill – Best for real money slots

App Store ratings

iOS: 4.5/5 (12,351 reviews)

Android: 4.2/5 (1,731)

Overview: William Hill is a well-established name in betting and has two apps, with the William Hill Vegas app being their casino and slots app. Overall, William Hill offers perhaps the best slots app on the market.

Free spins: New customers can either get a 400 per cent deposit bonus worth up to £40 or get 200 free spins with a value of 10p per spin, both of which must be used on the game Big Bass Splash.

Existing customers can also claim up to 200 free spins daily when they deposit and wager £50 on selected games.

Real money slots: William Hill have all the titles you’d expect to find on the best slots apps, with a range of exclusive William Hill slot games. It’s easy to cycle through the slots, which are split into various categories, such as Megaways and jackpot slots.

Virgin Games – Best for free slots games

App Store ratings

iOS: 4.6/5 (29,350 reviews)

Android: 4.6/5 (18,700)

Overview: Virgin Games was launched in 2013 and has developed a big following thanks to offering a wide selection of casino and slot games, as well as rewarding punters with regular casino bonuses. The Virgin Games app is one of the best slot game app offerings on both Android and iOS.

Free spins: New customers get 30 free spins when signing up and wagering £10. Punters can enjoy a range of rewards with Virgin Games, including free spins and cash prizes, while there are also weekly prize draws and a refer-a-friend scheme.

Free slot games: Virgin Games’ best promotion may be their free slot games feature. Every day, customers can play one of three free-to-play slot games for the chance to win up to £750 cash or 50 free spins. Bettors can qualify with a one-off £10 wager on any game, after which time they’ll be eligible for the free slot games promotion permanently.

Grosvenor Casino – Best for jackpot slots

App Store ratings

iOS: 4.2/5 (12,834 reviews)

Android: 2.7/5 (1,219)

Overview: This UK bricks-and-mortar casino branched out into apps in 2017 with the launch of their live casino app. They now have five different apps, covering sports, casino and poker, with mixed reviews.

Free spins: Punters can unlock a £30 casino bonus which can be used on slot games when they download the casino app, register and deposit £20 or more. Free spins are given away weekly on a specific slots title, while free spins can be unlocked by entering various prize draws and tournaments using the slots app.

Jackpot slots: Grosvenor do a good splitting up the jackpot slots into various categories to make it easier to find the game you want.

There are 110 jackpot slots to play on Grosvenor, who carry titles from all the big providers, such as Jackpot King and Mega Jackpots.

PlayOJO – Best for user experience

App Store ratings

iOS: 4.5/5 (16,200 reviews)

Android: 3.9/5 (13,382)

Overview: PlayOJO operates on a punter-friendly manifesto, scrapping wagering requirements on their offers and pledging to make promotions and gameplay as fair and as simple as possible.

Free spins: PlayOJO reward new customers with 50 free no wagering spins for Big Bass Bonanza worth 10p each. To qualify, users will need to register and deposit a minimum of £10.

Punters can also claim free spins via the Prize Twister, Ojo Wheel and Ojo Levels, with the latter two being reward schemes where you earn points which can be turned into free spins.

User experience: Apple users tend to have a more positive experience with the PlayOJO slots app than Android users. We had a good user experience, with the slots app offering seamless navigation, a good range of games and quick loading times, while it doesn’t take up loads of memory on your device.

How we rate the best slot apps

We use specific criteria to evaluate slot apps. While we did take note of customer reviews on the app stores, they weren’t a major factor in our review process.

Instead, the main factors we consider are:

Free spins and welcome bonuses: We consider whether welcome offers are accessible, easy to understand, and generous and whether there are any restrictive terms, such as wagering requirements.

Game selection: Our recommended best slot apps should have a wide variety of casino games to complete the best online slots from reputable providers.

App performance: We want any app to be fast, easy to use, and reliable while taking up as little memory as possible. In addition, we consider whether it is an all-in-one app, or if the casino has a dedicated slots offering.

Payment methods: Our recommended slots app needs to offer a range of quick, easy payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals.

Customer support: We take into account the quality and response times for customer support offerings.

Highest-rated slot apps on Android & iOS

Every punter is looking for something different from their slots app, so some may not necessarily agree with our recommendations, while the experience can vary according to device type too.

Nevertheless, below is our breakdown of the top five highest rated slot apps for iOS and Android.

Top 5 slots apps on Apple Store Operator Rating Slot games Sign-up offer Bally 4.8 900-plus Bet £10, Get 30 free spins on Secret of the Phoenix Megaways BetVictor 4.7 3,000-plus £30 casino bonus and 30 free spins when you wager £10 Betway 4.7 400 £50 deposit bonus Virgin Games 4.6 900-plus Bet £10, get 30 free spins Jackpot Village 4.6 1200-plus Bet £10, get 200 free spins

Top 5 slots apps on Google Play Store Operator Rating Slot games Sign-up offer Jackpot Joy 4.7 900-plus Bet £10, get 30 free spins Rainbow Riches Casino 4.7 600-plus Bet £10, get 30 free spins Virgin Games 4.6 900-plus Bet £10, get 30 free spins Ladbrokes 4.6 1800-plus Bet £30, get £30 casino bonus & 30 free spins Coral 4.4 1800-plus £50 casino bonus & 1000 Coral Coins when you wager £10

Responsible Gambling on UK slots apps

Gambling should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When using gambling sites or slot apps be aware that betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, new online casinos, new slots or any other gambling medium.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.