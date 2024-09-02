The best online casinos in the UK in 2024

As more and more people take an interest in betting and gambling, many people will come across the world of online casinos.

Online gambling is far more than just wagers on sports and other events – online casinos feature heavily on the betting sites and betting apps of UK bookmakers, and offer a different way to bet with no required knowledge of sports and potential returns.

Online casinos offer a variety of game-play options, from online slots to blackjack and roulette.

As always, it is important to select the right online casino based on your own personal preferences. So we’ve collated a list of some of the best UK online casino choices for every type of punter, helping readers to navigate through the top-rated casino sites and their offerings.

To find out more about how we rate the best online casinos and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Best online casino UK site for slots: Mr Vegas

Mr Vegas gets our vote for the best online casino for those who enjoy slots.

They offer a huge variety of slots – over 7000 – including popular titles like Big Bass Splash, Book of Dead and Starburst, as well as 450 jackpot slots from all the major providers, such as Jackpot King, Megaways and Dream Drop.

Mr Vegas offers a 100% matched deposit welcome package, in which they will match any deposit up to £200. The offer also includes free spins with no wagering requirements, in addition to ongoing promotions like the Wheel of Vegas.

Existing users can enjoy Rainbow Fridays, where cash rewards are handed out every Friday based on your slot play from during the week, while the Wheel of Vegas gives slot players the chance to win one of three exclusive jackpots.

Best UK casino for roulette: Grosvenor Casino

Grosvenor Casino is the top choice for roulette enthusiasts, mainly due to their unique “Live and Direct” feature. This allows online users to watch and bet on live streams of roulette tables from Grosvenor’s physical UK casinos.

Playing and staking a minimum of £25 on Grosvenor’s ‘Live and Direct’ tables will also qualify you for a spin on the Rewards Wheel, which offers a guaranteed bonus of up to £100.

The Authentic Tables section in the live casino allows customers to find a range of online roulette variations, such as XL Roulette, 10p Roulette and 20p Roulette, so their casino offerings cater to several different types of punter.

Best casino online UK site for blackjack: Ladbrokes Casino

Ladbrokes Casino is the best UK casino for blackjack players, with dozens of blackjack tables, including live options with varying bet limits.

There are daily blackjack tournaments, and the highly-rated mobile app enhances the gaming experience with an accessible, user-friendly interface.

Ladbrokes’ bet behind option is an important feature on their live blackjack offerings, allowing users to join games even when all the seats at the virtual table are taken. They also offer tables with unlimited players and a wide range of blackjack variations, giving users plenty of options when playing.

The icing on the cake is Ladbrokes’ Blackjack Lucky Cards promotion, giving out rewards of cash and free bets on a daily basis to users who play at one of the online casino site’s exclusive tables.

Best live casino site: BetMGM

As a brand synonymous with the home of gambling, Las Vegas, it’s no surprise BetMGM have successfully set up a UK live casino.

They’ve transferred a knowledge of Vegas casinos to build a sleek and reliable live platform featuring a huge range of games, which include variants of all the popular casino classics.

BetMGM is also home to several exclusive titles, including Bellagio Blackjack, and has a good selection of VIP tables catering more towards high rollers.

The MGM Millions feature is a particular draw to one of the best UK casino sites, offering a progressive jackpot that currently stands at over £21 million. To qualify, users just need to stake £0.10 on an MGM Millions game, many of which are featured on the live casino page.

Best mobile casino app: Virgin Games

Virgin Games is the top mobile casino app in the UK. Few mobile casino apps score as highly among iOS and Android users as Virgin Games with ratings of 4.7 and 4.6 on their respective app stores.

To get new customers started, there’s a welcome offer catered to favourite aspects of an online casino with slot fans getting 100 free spins after wagering £10, while live casino users will get £10 cashback after staking £50.

Virgin also operate several free slot games, all available on their app, while players can discover a good range of offers and promotions via the Virgin Vault.

Best new UK casino site: Neptune Casino

Neptune Casino may be new on the scene but it’s quickly climbing the best UK online casinos list. Like a lot of new online casinos trying to stand out from the crowd, Neptune’s sign-up offer is among the best around with a 100 per cent welcome bonus and 25 no wagering free spins on Book of Dead.

Despite only going live in 2024, Neptune has already built up an extensive library of games, with over 3,000 available to play.

These games also have some of the highest payouts around, helping Neptune to quickly rank amongst the best online casinos available with an impressive 97.41 per cent RTP.

Best casino sign up bonus: Buzz Casino

Buzz Casino offers the best sign-up bonus among UK casinos online, having run the same welcome offer since 2023. It’s proven popular with customers, as new users are able to get 200 free spins from an initial £10 deposit.

Customers must stake £10 on one of the 900-plus slot games available at Buzz Casino to unlock the free spins, which can only be used on Fire Blaze Blue Wizard Megaways. The spins are valued at £0.10 each and any winnings carry a x20 wagering requirement, which is a lower figure than is attached to most free spins offers.

How we rate and review online casino sites

We have used a variety of factors in order to evaluate and rank the best casino sites.

In addition to making sure each UK online casino is a licensed, reliable site, we evaluate the overall user experience of these UK casinos, including accessibility, when ranking them, taking into account mobile compatibility and the performance of the app.

Game variety is another important factor, with the best UK casinos offering plenty of gaming options for their users.

Regular promotions, both for new customers and existing users, are also taken into account, with the best casinos enticing new customers and doing their best to retain their business.

A range of accessible payment methods, combined with top rated security and customer service, are also important when ranking online casinos, and an easily usable range of responsible gambling features must be present for users if needed.

Remember, though, that the ‘best’ online casino is different for everybody. Evaluate your betting preferences and needs before diving in to an online casino, and don’t commit too much before you are familiar with the site and how to use it.

UK online casino payment methods

There are a variety of different deposit and withdrawal methods available on UK online casinos.

The most commonly used method is debit card, which is often necessary for taking advantage of welcome offers at UK online casinos. The main advantage of this methods is the ease of use, with a wide range of possible deposit values, though it isn’t always the fastest method for withdrawing winnings.

A similarly easy method is bank transfer, which is easily accessible and trustworthy, though transfers can take some time.

E-wallets and mobile wallets are other available options, with providers like Skrill and Neteller popular in the UK. These provide a good selection of funding options and various added security measures, as well as VIP options for regular users and fast withdrawals. However, they usually aren’t accepted as part of welcome offers and are sometimes difficult to use when withdrawing.

PayPal casinos are becoming increasingly popular and offer similar perks to Skrill and Neteller, though they sometimes take a commission when used on betting sites.

Some online casinos accept cheques, but the drawn out process and time taken for the money to arrive makes this an unpopular option.

Online casino UK bonuses and promotions explained

In a bid to get new customers to sign up – and to keep existing customers – UK online casinos offer a variety of different bonuses and promotions.

Deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback, loyalty programmes, and refer-a-friend bonuses are all common examples, and we’ve run through each of them below.

Deposit bonuses

These types of bonuses are often tied in with online casino sign-up offers, though it’s quite common for online casinos to offer deposit bonuses to existing customers too.

The UK casino will offer to match your deposit up to a certain amount, giving you extra funds to play with. For example, they could offer to match your next deposit up to £100, meaning if you deposited £100, you’d been given £200 (an extra £100 from the casino themselves) to play with. These bonuses often have wagering requirements attached to them, so read the terms and conditions carefully and don’t necessarily expect a straightforward withdrawal on any winnings.

No-deposit bonuses

As the title suggests, these are bonuses given to you by UK casinos without the need to make a deposit.

They tend to be of a lower value than deposit bonuses and can often only be used in an area specified by the casino.

Examples include offers where the customer signs up and adds a card that they can deposit funds, and upon registering the card you receive free spins. In addition, some offers will give you added spins on top of the free spins once you make a deposit.

Any winnings generated with a non-deposit bonus are often subject to wagering requirements, though look out for offers that forego the wagering requirements.

Free spins

Another regular part of a sign-up offer, free spins provide you with a set number of spins on a slot game or collection of slot games.

Casinos online will set the value of the free spins and you may have to deposit or stake a certain amount before the free spins become active.

Occasionally, as mentioned above, you will get free spins just for signing up, with extra free spins added when you make your first deposit.

Cashback

You can earn back a percentage of your losses by opting in for cashback bonuses at online casinos. These bonuses are often paid out weekly and tend to be no bigger than 20 per cent of a player’s deposit losses during the specified time period.

Loyalty programs

Many of the best online casinos now run loyalty schemes, allowing you to build up points or credits. Once you’ve accumulated enough points, you can exchange them for perks like cashback on losses, free spins, deposit bonuses, and more.

Loyalty schemes may also include simple added bonuses or availability of more promotions, as well as bet specials and tailored offers for big events.

When it comes to loyalty programs, remember the rules of responsible gambling. Never stake more than you can afford just to fulfil the conditions of the program.

Refer-a-friend

For those looking for a more interactive experience by playing alongside friends, some UK casino sites offer the chance to earn bonuses by referring friends. Those friends will need to meet certain spending requirements before the bonus is credited to you, while sometimes both you and your friend will be awarded a bonus.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Online casino sites can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

The Independent verdict on the best online casinos UK

Overall, the question of the best online casino depends on your personal desires – there is no definite best UK casino.

Top online casinos offer a range of services that set them apart, though as mentioned above, the best UK casinos depend on customer preferences. Different casinos will cater better depending on your preferred game, whether that be slots, blackjack or roulette.

In addition, the best casinos online can be sorted into different categories, for example the best apps, the best bonus offer and the best overall site. There is no definitive best casino.

All recommended UK online casino sites on this page are regulated by the UKGC, so you can be safe in the knowledge that you are using a safe, reliable and secure online casino.

Remember that it is important to choose a casino that meets your individual preferences – all of the best online casinos have easily accessible information and tools to aid responsible gambling practices.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.