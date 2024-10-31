Casino sites have become one of the most popular ways for punters to gamble, with a range of games offered including blackjack, roulette and slots.

Bettors can play hundreds of variations of these games across dozens of UK casinos, though they often play without knowing some of the key factors that determine how such games work.

RTP is one of these factors, and it is a key concept in casino games. It stands for ‘Return to Player’, and is used to determine which games are more likely to pay out for users.

Understanding RTP can help players make informed decisions when playing on slot sites, so we have provided a breakdown of the term, including its meaning, how it works and how to use it when choosing where to play – so read on to have casino RTP explained.

What is RTP in casino?

So what is RTP in casino games?

RTP (Return to Player) is the percentage of total wagered money a game pays back to players over time. It is calculated based on thousands of plays by numerous users, not just a single player – so an RTP of 98 per cent does not mean that you can expect to get at least £98 back if you wagered £100.

Rather, if the game has an RTP of 98 per cent, the game will return £98 for every £100 wagered by all players.

Players can maximise potential returns by selecting slots with high RTP percentages, but nothing is guaranteed, and this percentage rate is affected by many players, so playing for longer does not necessarily increase the chances of a win.

How does RTP work?

Below is an explanation of how RTP works in slots.

RTP is calculated based on the total wagers and winnings over a large number of plays – usually 10,000 or more. It is an average over time, not a guaranteed percentage for each session.

To reiterate, RTP is not a guaranteed percentage of funds that you would receive back if you were to bet a certain amount. As another example, going to new slot sites and playing any game with an RTP of 95 per cent means that game will return £9.50 for every £10 wagered by all players.

House edge vs RTP

House edge is another commonly seen betting term, and it is used to describe the mathematical odds advantage that the casino has over the player. It represents the average gross profit that the casino, or ‘house’, can expect to make on the game.

Slot games have a house edge of between two per cent and 15 per cent, with games like blackjack and American roulette running a house edge of 0.5 per cent and 5.26 per cent respectively.

House edge contrasts with RTP as it shows what the casino can expect to earn on a game, rather than what a player could expect to win back over time.

If you are wondering what RTP vs house edge is, you can work out either house edge or RTP by looking at the other – for example, an RTP of 96 per cent means there is a 4 per cent house edge, or an RTP of 92 per cent means there is an 8 per cent house edge.

What is a good RTP for casino games?

An RTP of 96 per cent or higher is generally considered good, and some games offer an RTP of up to just over 99 per cent (for example, 99.07 per cent). The lowest RTP you would likely come across is around 94 per cent. Games with an RTP of 95 per cent or below are generally considered ‘low RTP’ games.

It is worth noting that online slots at both established and new casino sites often have a higher RTP than physical slots as there are lower operational costs associated with running them.

How is RTP different from volatility?

RTP and volatility are two terms that are separate but linked.

The volatility of slots refers to the level of risk involved in a particular slot game regarding the size and frequency of pay outs.

Volatility is the concept of how often a slot pays out, and the value of those payouts. High volatility slots offer less frequent wins but with higher payouts, while low volatility slots payout much more often, but with much smaller amounts.

Even the best payout online casinos will have a mix of these slots as it’s down to the user to choose whether they play high volatility slots for the chance of larger wins, or choose low volatility slots for smaller, more frequent ones.

RTP and Random Number Generators (RNG)

Random number generators are commonly referred to as RNGs. These are special tools used in online casino games that decide the result of each spin.

Simply put, an RNG picks a number when you make a spin. If this random number marks a win, then it triggers a win for the player.

RNGs ensure that each spin or game result is random and unaffected by previous outcomes, as they offer thousands of different possibilities.

RNGs work in tandem with RTP to ensure that online and land-based casino games are fair for both the house and the player.

Using RTP to choose the right casino game

Players can use RTP to choose which slot or casino game to play. High RTP games tend to be the most popular choice, though it is important to also consider the volatility to try and gauge the frequency of payouts (and therefore whether you can expect them to be higher or lower). You can find the payout amounts on the game’s paytable.

Knowing the RTP can help players make a rough estimate of the expected returns over time, helping them to better manage their bankroll.

Before choosing and playing a game, remember to check the paytable or game information to find the RTP and understand what it means for your potential returns.

High RTP vs low RTP games: Which should you play?

For many players, it is better to choose high RTP casino games, as you are more likely to receive higher returns over time. More importantly, you are simply more likely to win more frequently than with a low RTP game.

However, there are some situations where a player might choose a lower RTP game. For example, if a user wants to play a game with plenty of casino bonuses or a game with a progressive jackpot, these are normally lower RTP games.

How to calculate RTP in a casino game

RTP is calculated by dividing the total amount of money won by players by the total amount gambled over a period of time. For example, if £100,000 is wagered on a game, and £95,000 is returned to players, the RTP is 95 per cent.

A simple formula would be as so:

wins ÷ total wagers x 100 = RTP.

For example: £95,000 divided by £100,000 = 0.95.

0.95 x 100 = 95 – the total RTP.

Responsible Gambling

The most important thing to remember when using gambling sites is to gamble responsibly. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and it should be treated as such.

Never stake more than you can afford, and never chase losses. It helps to set a pre-determined ‘budget’ and stick to it before playing.

Remember to play within limits and use tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These will be available in a dedicated tab on each of our recommended sites.

If you do find that you need to seek help with any gambling-related issues, you can contact the following organisations for information and help:

FAQs about RTP in Casino Games

What is a good RTP for slots?

A good RTP for slots is generally 96 per cent or higher. Remember that the RTP is the return to player percentage, meaning the game returns £96 for every £100 wagered over time, not just in a single session for one user. Higher RTPs give players better odds of winning in the long run, though it doesn’t guarantee short-term outcomes.

Is higher or lower RTP better?

A higher RTP is generally better for players because it means the game pays back more to players over time. Games with lower RTPs will take a larger percentage of the player’s wagers in the long run.

Do online slots have different RTPs compared to physical slot machines?

Yes, online slots typically have higher RTPs than physical slot machines. Online casinos can offer better returns because they have lower operational costs, such as staffing and building maintenance. There is no definitive answer to ‘what is a good RTP in slots’ – rather, you need to pick a game that works for you.

How do you calculate RTP in a game?

RTP is calculated by dividing the total amount of money won by players by the total amount gambled over a period of time. For example, if £100,000 is wagered on a game, and £95,000 is returned to players, the RTP is 95%.

How does RTP affect my chances of winning?

RTP affects your chances of winning in the long term but it doesn’t predict short-term results. A higher RTP game means more money is returned to players over time, but you can still experience losing streaks or big wins in individual sessions.

