Getting the best value for money is vital for players signing up for and using online casinos.

High payout rates (known as RTP, or return to player) details the percentage of funds that will be returned to customers playing casino games online.

Naturally, playing at high RTP online casinos gives customers a better chance of winning.

We’ve provided a rundown of the best payout online casinos in the UK across various game types, helping players to make an informed decision before choosing their preferred casino.

Online casino site Best for Average RTP Bet365 Casino Slots 98% Betway Roulette 97.30% 10Bet Live casino 97% Grosvenor Casinos Blackjack 97%

What is RTP (Return To Player)?

Before we look at the best payout casinos, it’s important to know what RTP is. The acronym stands for ‘Return To Player’, and it indicates what percentage of funds staked on a game will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time.

It is important that punters are not misled by the RTP on a game. For example, if a slot game has an RTP of 97 per cent , it doesn’t mean you’ll get £97 back if you gamble £100 - far from it. Instead, your losses contribute to the overall RTP of the game, and someone will be paid out sooner or later.

An online slot game with a 97 per cent RTP means the game will return £97 for every £100 wagered by all players, but the percentage is calculated over millions of spins. Therefore, RTP cannot be used to estimate your own winnings when setting out a budget.

Casino sites are required to stick to the RTPs set by online game providers, and governing bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA) ensure regulated operators adhere to the percentages.

Highest paying online casino for slots: Bet365 Casino

Bet365 Casino came out on top for the highest paying online casino for slots.

It has a specific Bet365 games site, where players will find the Prize Matcher promotion, offering free spins, golden chips and free bets on a daily basis.

Bet365 carries every type of slot game, including Megaways and jackpot slots, and though these types of games don’t have as high an RTP as some, they offer a chance to win bigger rewards.

Bet365 also boasts a competitive casino welcome offer with their rivals in the industry. New users can claim up to 100 free spins on slot games after depositing and wagering £10 online.

Below are the best payout slots on Bet365 Casino:

Slot game RTP (Return to player) Bloodsuckers 98% Reel Rush 97% Imperial Riches 96.88% Coins of Egypt 96.97% Spin O’Reely’s Super Soccer 96.55%

Best payout online casino for live dealer games: 10Bet

10Bet stands out as the highest paying online casino for live dealer games.

There are over 35 live dealer games available at 10Bet casino, including Evolution Gaming, which offers new customers a 50 per cent bonus on initial deposits, worth a maximum of £250.

10Bet has live casino-specific promotions and offers, including the chance to get a cash reward worth up to £50 when you spend £200 or more on live casino game shows.

In addition, 10Bet clearly advertises the RTP of a specific live casino or slot game, particularly on their offers page, in contrast to some online casinos, who make it more difficult to find out that information.

Highest paying online casino for blackjack: Grosvenor

On average, blackjack has the highest RTP of any traditional casino game, reaching over 99 per cent in most cases, although it does require skill and strategy to achieve that RTP.

You are unlikely to go wrong wherever you play blackjack, but we found Grosvenor Casino to be the highest paying blackjack casino.

Grosvenor has a number of different types of blackjack, both in their online casino and live casino.

In the online casino, you can play traditional blackjack, blackjack surrender and multi-hand blackjack. Blackjack in the live casino can vary in RTP, but not massively, ranging from between 99.28 per cent and 99.50 per cent.

The blackjack game with the highest RTP on Grosvenor is European blackjack at 99.60 per cent.

Among Grosvenor’s many promotions, bettors will find a blackjack-specific offer. Just stake £5 or more on selected blackjack games, and if a lucky card appears, users could win a cash prize or a free bet for the sportsbook, both worth up to £25.

Best payout online casino for roulette: Betway

Betway is among the best high RTP roulette casinos, and it offers all types of roulette, with 56 different versions of the game to be found across their online and live casinos. Roulette is their most popular dealer game on their casino product.

Roulette tends to have a lower RTP than many traditional casino games due to the increased possibility of bettors’ losing.

Most roulette games have an RTP ranging from 94.74 per cent to 97.30 per cent, although you can play French roulette on Betway which has an RTP of 98.65 per cent when played using La Partage rules.

Betway’s sign up offer rewards new users with 100 free spins. Once you’ve completed the welcome bonus, fans of roulette can enjoy the Lucky Numbers promotion to win up to £50 in bonus funds if a bettor’s chosen lucky number comes up.

What is game volatility in online slots?

Game volatility differs from RTP as it refers to the level of risk involved in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs.

The volatility, or variance as it is sometimes referred to, allows different types of players to choose games that suit their budget and intentions.

A low volatility game should provide frequent wins of a small nature – these are aimed at players who enjoy steady gameplay with a small amount of risk.

High volatility games, on the other hand, are aimed at players who want a high payout, though they must accept that returns are few and far between.

It is a more risky approach but it appeals to some casino players as payouts on high volatility games are higher than low volatility online slots.

How we rank and review the best payout online casinos

Whether we’re testing a new UK casino or an established brand, we use a set of stringent criteria to rank and review the best online casino payouts. These are discussed below.

RTP

The best payout casino will be transparent with their RTP percentages, while offering several games with a range of RTP rates.

Game variety

The best payout online casino will have a great selection of games in multiple forms, from new slots to table games and live dealer offerings. We have checked the number and variety of titles, as well as checking how often they to update their library with new and exclusive titles.

Banking options

Trusted online casinos offer a range of secure payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including debit cards, bank transfer, PayPal and e-wallets. Pay by mobile casinos are also considered as they allow users to transfer credit from their phone to their casino account. The fastest withdrawal casinos provide modern methods of banking - the more options, the better.

Promotions

The highest paying online casinos should offer a good-value welcome bonus, as well as plenty of promotions for existing customers, from free spins and free bets to jackpots.

User experience

One of the most important things to consider when recommending an online casino is the overall user experience. Welcome offers, existing promotions and a variety of games all contribute to this, as does the functionality of the desktop sites and betting apps.

Responsible gambling

Licensed and trusted online casinos will be fully committed to safer gambling, and will offer a host of responsible gambling tools, including loss limits, deposit limits an time-outs.

Gamble responsibly at the best payout casinos

Remember to gamble responsibly. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and users should always remain in control of their budget, remembering to never wager more than they can afford.

Responsible gambling is especially important when playing on high paying online casino. Never be tempted to chase any losses.

Use responsible gambling tools to ensure that your gambling remains a form of entertainment. Tools should be available to all customers who require assistance. These include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Best payout online casinos summary

The most important thing to remember when selecting the best payout online casino for you is to choose based on the types game you prefer. We’ve broken down the key criteria for our recommended highest paying online casinos.

All the gambling sites mentioned on this page are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring a safe and fair gaming experience, so from there all you need to do is evaluate our criteria for yourself.

Be sure to pick the game and casino site that matches your preference and enjoy your experience of gambling online.

Best payout online casinos FAQs

What are the best payout online casinos?

Casinos differ in offering the best payouts based on sections of their site. For example, Bet365 is the best payout online casino for slots, while Grosvenor is the standout for blackjack.

What does RTP mean?

RTP stands for ‘Return To Player’ and signifies the rate of which funds are returned to customers that play casino games online.

Do the best payout online casinos provide promotions?

Yes. The best payout online casinos offer a variety of promotions for wagering online, including welcome casino bonuses, cashback, reload deposits and free bets among others.

Are the highest payout online casinos safe?

Yes. We only recommend sites that are licensed by the UKGC, ensuring that customers’ data is safe and secure when wagering online.