Gone are the days when bingo could only be played in a bingo hall with the popular pastime having made a successful transition from a physical to a digital environment with the growth of to online casinos.

Online bingo will never replace physical bingo, but it has become a popular alternative with bingo sites able to offer a bigger variety of games across various platforms.

Bingo players are now spoilt for choice when it comes to playing online and we’ve put together a list of recommendations for the best bingo sites in the UK, helping you choose a trusted site while providing the necessary information for bingo players of any level.

Best bingo sites

We have reviewed and ranked the best bingo sites available at online casinos in the UK, helping you choose the most trusted platforms for your bingo games.

Rank Bingo site Welcome offer #1 Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + free spins & a voucher #2 Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 in bingo bonuses #3 Robin Hood Bingo Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus + 50 free spins #4 Mirror Bingo Play £10 get up to 500 free spins #5 Buzz Bingo Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus + 200 free spins

Mecca Bingo

Mecca Bingo is the standout name for bingo in the UK. It has over 50 brick and mortar venues across the country, and has developed one of the best online bingo sites on the market. Mecca has a stellar reputation in the industry, and offers customers a complete bingo experience, whether using their site or app.

Mecca also has the most compelling welcome bonuses available, with new users receiving up to £120 worth of bonus bingo after depositing and playing £10 and spinning the bonus wheel. Existing customers also receive regular offers, turning Mecca into one of the best free bingo sites, with free games and other special prizes up for grabs.

The site offers a diverse range of games, featuring 90, 80, 75, 50-ball bingo and specials. Few UK bingo sites can match the number of games provided, while tickets are reasonably priced across the board. For players in pursuit of higher payouts, Mecca has a range of jackpot games where customers can win up to £10,000.

It is easy to see why Mecca has been named ‘Bingo Operator of the Year’ on three occasions. The quality of its overall product takes it to the top of our list of recommended bingo sites.

Virgin Games

Virgin lives up to its strong brand name with its Virgin Games online casino, which features one of the top bingo sites around. The site has a vast array of games available for all customers, including 75, 80 and 90-ball bingo along with special games. Our favourite is Bubble Up Bingo, which offers a jackpot payout of £15,000.

Users can play bingo from just 1p, but are also bingo games for high stakes players too.

Our reviewers were impressed with the range of casino bonuses available to bingo players beyond a solid welcome bonus for new users, which sees them awarded £50 free play for bingo when they wager £10.

Offers include daily and monthly free play games and a refer-a-friend bonus where you’ll receive a £20 bonus once they’ve wagered £40.

Robin Hood Bingo

Robin Hood Bingo has little to do with its name sake on the surface, but has the potential to make both men and women merry with its excellent online bingo site and mobile app.

There are five types of bingo game available, including 90-ball, 75-ball and Swedish bingo, offering plenty of variety for customers of all preferences. Reviewers particularly liked the addition of Swedish Bingo to add a different angle to one of the UK’s most loved games.

Robin Hood Bingo provides a deposit match welcome bonus worth up to £200 with a minimum deposit of £10, as well as 50 free spins on one of their online slots.

There are certain aspects of Robin Hood Bingo that could be improved, including further promotions and a live chat function from its customer service, which, if implemented, would raise its standing among bingo sites in the UK.

Mirror Bingo

Mirror Bingo has a great range of offers and can provide a twist on the usual bingo format with its speed round, which will appeal to those looking for a quick game in their down time.

There are still the 90, 80, and 75-ball games for those players that want them, but Mirror Bingo stands out for its 30-ball bingo games. It’s perfect for players who prefer the shorter format – it all depends on personal preference, but our reviewers feel it gives Mirror Bingo something different to their rivals.

Mirror Bingo is a slots bingo site, with their welcome offer giving new users the chance to win up to 500 spins on its new slots game Pot of Gold. In addition, players have a chance to win 500 free spins every Wednesday between 3pm and 7pm during their happy hour promotion.

Although there is a large emphasis on slots, there are plenty of bingo promotions too, though their promotions do carry large wagering requirements of 65x before any winnings can be withdrawn. This is significantly bigger than the wagering requirement you might find at most good bingo sites.

Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo is one of the best new online bingo sites, having launched in 2018. For starters, it certainly does not disappoint with the value of its welcome offer, which is tough to beat.

New users can receive up to £40 in bingo bonuses after depositing and playing £10, along with 200 free spins on Buzz Bingo’s slot games.

Buzz Bingo does not offer quite the same variation of games that you’ll find elsewhere, but their options do include 1p bingo.

One element of Buzz Bingo that our review team loves is its regularly scheduled live bingo games. You can win cash and special prizes for competing, so keep your eyes peeled for these events.

In addition, Buzz Bingo run a daily prize reel where you can win free games of bingo, which is the icing on the cake for an operator that sets the standard for new bingo sites in the UK.

How do we rank and review the best bingo betting sites?

We use a range of diverse criteria to rank and review the best bingo sites. Below, you can find out more about the factors that influence our recommendations.

Legislation – All our recommended bingo sites are fully licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). This means that customers can rest assured that the site is fully licensed and legal, with both their financial and personal information kept secure.

Welcome offer – We grade bingo sites on the value of their welcome offers, ensuring that new customers are receiving value for money when they sign up. We look for sites that offer the highest deposit bonus with the fewest strings attached.

Games – The best bingo sites should offer a wide range of games for players. Our top bingo sites provide customers with diverse options for their games, including 90, 80, 75, 50 and 30-ball bingo along with Swedish Bingo and Slingo.

Promotions – We look for bingo sites that reward existing customers for their loyalty. Our best UK bingo sites provide customers with bingo bonuses, free games and spins along with special prizes.

Bingo app – A large number of bingo players will be playing on their mobile device, so offering an app that has great functionality and usability across both Apple and Android platforms is a must. Given bingo is a game that is played by users of all ages, the app should be simple to navigate, and gameplay should be straightforward.

Payment options – Bingo sites should provide a good range of payment options. Debit card and bank transfers are staples of online payments, but newer methods such as e-wallets and Apple Pay should be widely available. A fast withdrawal casino, offering instant payments, is also high on our wishlist.

Customer support – We expect gambling sites to offer a wide range of options for customers to contact them should they experience any issues. Bingo is a game that can be played 24/7, so sites should match this with support around the clock. Many of our recommended options have 24/7 live chat along with email and phone options.

Responsible gambling – Our best bingo sites make good use of safer gambling tools such as deposit limits, reality checks and self-exclusion. These should be readily available to all users, as should links to gambling support charities and healthcare providers.

How to play online bingo

If you haven’t tried bingo online but fancy giving it a go, follow our step-by-step guide on how to get started using bingo sites.

Select a bingo site – Users should be selecting one of our recommended bingo sites; there are several factors to consider when signing up, including welcome offers, the range of games, relevant promotions and mobile usability.

Signing up – After entering a bingo site or app, find the register or sign-up button. Once you’ve clicked that, enter your personal details, including name, address and date of birth. Fill out the required fields and don’t forget to enter any promo codes if prompted.

Verification – Depending on the bingo site, you may need different levels of verification. Some sites may require formal identification, such as a driver’s license, before confirming your account, while others may need only a code sent to your mobile phone or email.

Deposit – This step tends to come straight after registration, although if not, enter the site or app and head to the banking section. There, you can choose your preferred payment method from the options available before entering your first deposit. Bear in mind that the site could require a minimum deposit amount to unlock your welcome offer.

Play – All that’s left to do now is to select the game you wish to play and enter a bingo room before buying your ticket. You can engage with other users in the room through a live chat option.

Best online bingo site promotions and offers

There are a range of promotions and offers available on UK bingo sites, and they can be grouped into the following categories:

Deposit bonus – New and existing customers are eligible to receive a deposit bonus from bingo sites after signing up online and making their first deposit – some of our recommended sites offer a 100 per cent match on your initial deposit up to a value of £100.

Occasionally, you’ll also see bingo sites offer deposit bonuses to existing customers. There are some free bingo sites with no deposit required, but more often than not you’ll need to fund your account to unlock any bonus.

Free spins – Some customers can unlock free spins on slot games on bingo sites. This allows users to explore new areas of the bingo site without having to risk any real money.

Free games – At certain times, bingo sites will offer customers free tickets to play selected bingo games. These are usually promoted at special events on the site for new and existing customers.

Loyalty bonuses – Some online bingo sites reward regular players with bonuses that can include free spins, bingo games, entry to competitions, free tickets or other special prizes. Our recommended options are all bingo sites with bonus options, and they include a diverse range of rewards for users to ensure their loyalty is appreciated.

Cashback – Cashback bonuses can be offered sporadically by bingo sites to refund losses. These are not always in place, but they may be tied to a particular game or promotion. Keep your eyes peeled for these offers, which you may also have to opt-in to.

Tournaments – Bingo sites will often run special tournaments, which may include high-stakes prizes. Customers will need to opt-in to these tournaments to take part.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Never wager more than you can afford to lose – remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Top bingo sites take responsible gambling seriously, and our recommended sites all offer safer gambling tools, including deposit limits, time limits, and self-exclusion, to help users manage their gameplay.

If you ever think you may need help with problem gambling, don’t hesitate to get in contact with one of the following organisations:

Best bingo sites summary

The first thing to remember when you begin the process of choosing the best bingo site for you is that you should opt for a site that aligns with your bingo preferences and offers the best value for your needs.

After this, it is important to remember to choose online bingo sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. All of our recommended sites are regulated by the UKGC.

Our recommended bingo sites tick all or at least most of the boxes laid out in our how we rank bingo sites section, leaving it up to you to decide which is the best bingo site.

Ultimately, picking the best bingo site comes down to personal preference. Using the information in this article, you should be armed with everything you need to pick a bingo site.

