Finding an online casino that uses your preferred payment method is one of the most important factors when it comes to finding the best casino for you and your money.

PayPal offers a highly secure and reliable way to both deposit and withdraw funds on online casino sites in the UK.

This is why we’ve found the best PayPal casinos, so our readers can enjoy this modern approach to online gambling.

We’ve prioritised online casinos that offer a wide variety of high-quality games, state-of-the-art graphics, frequent promotions, effective customer support and overall ease of use.

Every casino on our list is licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, as well as providing responsible gambling tools.

Prioritising the security and ease of transaction gives players precious peace of mind, allowing them to focus on enjoying their gaming experience to the fullest.

PayPal casinos provide just this. So here’s everything you need to know about the best casinos that accept PayPal.

Top 5 PayPal casinos

We’ve used strict criteria to find and rank the top five best PayPal casinos currently on the market. Our list is varied and detailed so that Independent readers can find the perfect PayPal casino for their gambling needs.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM are a big-name brand known around the world. Known for a stellar reputation and connection to the home of gambling, Las Vegas. Luckily for all of us, this institution of online gambling accepts PayPal, aiding their customers in making secure and quick transactions for both deposits and withdrawals online and in their app.

Inside the casino’s high-quality website, customers can expect frequent promotions and offers. This includes a welcome offer of 100 free spins on their popular slot machines, following a £10 deposit.

But if slots sites don’t tickle your fancy, BetMGM has one of the best casino game libraries out there, 1,600 games to be exact. Including table games like blackjack, live casino features and multi-million-pound jackpots.

Pub Casino

Although one of the newer operators on the scene, Pub Casino, one of the best online casinos that accept PayPal. This makes it straightforward for customers to choose this payment method, accepting deposits as little as £10 from the banking site.

This small deposit is also enough to unlock the casino’s welcome bonus, worth up to £100.

PayPal can also be used for any and all withdrawals from Pub Casino, and even if transactions are not instant, you can rest assured all sums will be in your account within 24 hours.

Pub Casino, one of the fastest withdrawal casinos, also offers some of the newest and most on-trend slot games, with a great array of bonuses beyond the welcome bonus giving you great value for your money when using the casino online.

Magic Red

Magic Red gives PayPal users the chance to hit the ground running online by unlocking its welcome bonus. The casino site’s welcome offer is worth up to £100 plus 20 free spins to be enjoyed on their popular online slot machines.

Thanks to PayPal’s speedy transaction time users can get started straight away, once you’ve signed up and deposited as little as £10 before beginning your wagering experience on Magic Red.

Magic Red will also allow you to withdraw as little as £10 from your account using PayPal, whereas other sites may require a larger sum to have been built up before you can enjoy your winnings.

Magic Red creates a trustworthy vibe from the outset, and ensures that PayPal users can enjoy a complete casino experience.

Winomania

Winomania is another site that allows minimum PayPal deposits and withdrawals of just £10. With these instant transaction times, this is one of the best casino sites for unlocking your welcome bonus.

We’ve noted player reviews that delight in the attentive customer service that make this site feel secure and honest. Expect ongoing promotions that include weekly cashback opportunities and the chance to win big by spinning on their Wheel of Luck.

Be sure to use the code WINO100 for Winomania to match your initial deposit up to £100, plus 100 free spins across four of its slot games in four tranches of 25 spins.

Not only does Winomania offer one of the most complete casinos online, users can access its games and other features with ease and through a small initial deposit. Incidentally, Winomania also ranks as one of the best pay by mobile casinos in our book too.

Vegas Wins

Vegas Wins offer PayPal customers the chance to win up to £500 in casino bonuses, plus 150 free spins once you sign up to the site online.

New users can claim one of the most valuable welcome offers on the market, highlighting the benefits of online casinos that take PayPal.

Deposits and withdrawals with PayPal range from as small as £10, and transactions are instant while withdrawals can take up to 24 hours.

A unique feature of this site is their online scratch cards that offer a wide range of prizes. This just one example of the casino’s varied and modern gameplay styles, making it a compelling site to consider joining for a complete gambling experience.

Best new PayPal casino sites

For players who like to stay ahead of the curb and up to date with the latest advancements in online, we’ve got you covered with our favourite new PayPal casinos.

Slots Royale

Established in 2024, Slots Royale are serious about the quality of gaming experience on their casino site, offering a diverse range of new slots and table games as well as an impressive live casino.

Users who deposit using PayPal can look forward to instant transactions and fast withdrawals.

Promotions wise you can claim up to 500 free spins when you first sign up after making an initial deposit of £10, one of the most eye-catching welcome offers on the market.

In terms of value for money, time and overall gaiming experience, we feel that Slots Royale is the best new operators out there.

BzeeBet

Launching in 2022, BzeeBet hosts over 2,000 casino games. With everything from slots and table games to its live casino for that in-person feel, while it also provides a more than respectable sportsbook for the sports bettors out there.

Our one gripe with the site is that PayPal users will have to commit to a slightly higher minimum deposit of £20 to unlock a welcome offer deposit match worth up to £100. But you do gain an additional 100 spins on one of their most popular online slots.

In terms of new online casinos that accept PayPal, it still ranks highly as one of the best and the overall feel and use of the casino site offers users an impressive gambling experience.

Neptune Play

Another popular newcomer is Neptune Play. Established in 2024, this casino has a tremendous range of games and some of the best promotions for existing customers, including free spins and Drop and Win prizes.

You’re welcomed into the casino with a welcome bonus of up to £200 as well as 25 free spins on the popular slot machine game Book of Dead, depending on your initial deposit.

When using PayPal on the site you will enjoy instant, quick and reliable transactions across the board. Although it is new on the block, Neptune Play is already one of favourite port of calls for online casinos that use PayPal.

Best mobile PayPal casinos UK

PayPal and mobile transactions operate in the perfect tandem. This allows a sign-up process and gaming experience that’s quicker, easier and overall more convenient for users that want to play on the go.

Users can now activate payments in the app using face ID and touch ID, streamlining the process further. Here are some of our favourite mobile PayPal online casinos.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas’ app quality caught our attention immediately. Not only is their minimum deposit a mere £10 but that alone will allow PayPal users to unlock its welcome offer worth up to £100 in bonus funds plus 50 free spins on their popular online slots.

The app operates with speed and is glitch-free, making it straightforward to use for both new and existing customers.

LeoVegas provides an exceptional range of table games and slots, with jackpots waiting to be won, some of which hold prizes in the millions. Needless to say, the positive customer reviews are plentiful, including our seal of approval.

Coral

Coral’s mobile app offers PayPal users a compelling welcome bonus alongside their wide range of promotions for long-standing customers, ensuring that existing users are not overlooked.

Coral is another PayPal casino that offers an affordable £10 minimum deposit. As one of the old hands in the industry, Coral offers expertise and skill to the mobile app game, so it’s no surprise the App Store and Google Play Store has positive customer reviews, ranking at 4.6 and 4.4 out of five respectively.

Coral players who use PayPal can expect to get started with immediate deposits, while withdrawals using PayPal will land in their account section within 24 hours.

The overall experience with Coral hit the spot, and makes it stand out as one of the best mobile PayPal casinos on the market.

How we review the best PayPal casinos

To be considered one of The Independent’s best PayPal casinos, each site had to meet our strict expectations. Here are some of the factors that we considered in our review process.

Welcome bonus

Used as a way to gain new customers, we assessed whether or not each site’s welcome offers were of value to new customers. We compared PayPal casinos to one another to find who was offering the most value for our money and highlighted the ones that stood out for the size of the offer and what deposit was required to unlock the bonus.

Gaming experience

We want to see PayPal casinos that offer users the best possible gambling experience. What do we mean by this? A variety of games, each with modern and slick graphics being an essential factor across both automated and live casino PayPal sites. As was effective customer service and creativity within the games. We also ensured that customers are getting value for money on our selected sites, offering games to users with all budgets. Overall, we’re narrowed down the options to sites that provide a safe and secure enviroment for online gambling.

Mobile and app

Making sure a site has options that allow us to play on the go was important to us. When it comes to PayPal users, having a solid casino app means we can have both the game and the payment method conveniently all together in one place. Apps had to avoid glitches as well being fast, effficient as well as secure. Customer reviews and scores on the App Store and Google Play Store were also considered.

Promotions

Making sure we’re getting the best deal possible is always a priority when picking a PayPal casino to spend our money in and bonuses and offers are the best way to ensure this. We looked for sites that offered the most value for our money, with promotions such as deposit matches, cashback, free spins and more.

Regulation

Top of all of our lists when considering a casino should be licensing and regulation. Every site on this list has been UKGC certified and follows their strict codes of conduct. This means payment methods are as secure as possible, made all the more likely by using PayPal as an option, and that responsible gambling tools are always accessible from the casino directly.

What are the benefits of using PayPal casinos

Why should you use PayPal over other payment methods in online casinos? A valid question that is easily answered. PayPal allows a gaming experience that can be more secure, reliable, speedy and universally accepted than others. And here is why.

Secure: You can rest easy knowing PayPal does not share your financial details or private information with online casinos, or anyone else for that matter. Their stringent monitoring systems are constantly at work to alert to any suspicious transactions or activity. It is their advanced encryption technology that minimises the all-too-common risk of digital fraud or theft.

Reliable: PayPal does not work with just any online casino. You can trust the sites they choose to be affiliated with as each must have the correct licensing and regulation to receive the banking site’s seal of approval. The site is trusted and used around the world with approximately 426 million active users choosing to trust them with their money.

Speed: PayPal can trump other payment methods whenever it comes to speedy transactions. All deposits are sorted instantly and withdrawals will land into your account within 24 hours of actioning. This means you can access your winnings much quicker.

Universal: Few other payment methods are as widely accepted by online casinos as PayPal making it a super convenient one to pick. Most users access their accounts via the stellar banking app, again making it highly accessible to all players.

How to place a deposit using PayPal

When wanting to use casinos with PayPal deposit there are only a few simple steps you will need to take to get the game going.

First, make sure your PayPal account is all set up. If not, head to their site and create your account. Next, sign up to one of our recommended PayPal casinos Make your way to the deposit section of your chosen PayPal casino or app. Choose your deposit amount. Select PayPal as your payment method. Enter your PayPal username and password before confirming you deposit.

Bear in mind, please read through all the terms and conditions of the welcome offer to see if you can qualify for the bonus by using PayPal and also the minimum deposit required to secure the offer.

How to withdraw funds using PayPal

Withdrawing your winnings from your PayPal casino is just as straightforward as the deposit.

Enter the cashier or withdrawal section of the casino site or app Select PayPal as your chosen method Enter the amount you wish to withdraw. Some sites may have a minimum requirement that your account must exceed before you can withdraw. This is usually only around £10. Confirm the transaction, and await your funds. This will make its way to your PayPal account within 24 hours.

Responsible gambling

Gambling should always be seen by players as a form of entertainment and not as a way to make money. We recommend you set yourself a realistic and strict budget before depositing on gambling sites who accept PayPal, so you never spend beyond your means and ruin the fun.

It is the duty of online PayPal casinos to create a responsible gambling environment and is one of the strict requirements a casino site must meet in order to gain its legitimate licensing from the UKGC. This means providing responsible gambling tool when needed such as deposit limits, loss limits, time outs and self-exclusion.

If you or a loved one is struggling with knowing when to stop, we highly recommend you seek out assistance from one of the below charities. All of which offer information, counselling and live chat rooms for those who need it.

PayPal casinos summary

By now you should feel prepared and ready to start your gaming experience on any of our recommended PayPal casino sites. Just make sure to look for UKGC licensing, PayPal affiliation and responsible gambling tools before committing to any PayPal casino.

All of our recommendations enjoy approval from UKGC, PayPal and now The Independent too, having met our strict criteria of game variety, security, creativity, promotional offers and an overall exceptional gaming experience.

PayPal casinos FAQs

What are the best PayPal casinos?

There are several impressive PayPal casinos on the market, but we believe the standout options are BetMGM, Magic Red and Pub Casino.

Can you use PayPal to make first deposits on casino sites?

Yes. You can use PayPal to make a deposit on casino sites, although you will need to check if PayPal is eligible claim the available welcome bonus offered online.

What are the benefits of PayPal casinos?

PayPal casinos offer customers a safe and secure way of depositing and withdrawing funds from their online accounts without having to enter their financial details.

Is there a minimum withdrawal amount for PayPal casinos?

Yes. Most PayPal casinos have a minimum withdrawal amount, typically around £10. However, this can vary between each PayPal casino, so it's important to check the specific terms of the site you're using.

Are PayPal casinos safe to use in the UK?

Yes. We only recommend PayPal casinos UK that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. PayPal casinos must operate in a fair and secure manner as well as providing support tools for responsible gambling.