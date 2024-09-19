The best casino bonuses in the UK for 2024

Play smarter, not harder. That’s our motto when it comes to the world of online casinos. The best game is one where you ensure you get the most value for your money and casino bonuses are the smartest way to do it.

We’ve compiled a carefully curated list of online UK casinos whose bonuses stand out from the crowd.

When picking our favourite online casinos for bonuses we took into account not only the details of their offers but also the overall gaming experience. We made sure every site is certified by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and offered secure payment options, and of course, with a variety of exciting and high-quality games too.

Casino bonuses come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and we’ve found the best of each and every one. Whether it’s the standard welcome packs, free spins, loyalty points or cashback deals there is something to suit every type of gambler.

Read on to find the perfect bonus for you with our comprehensive guide to the best casino bonuses available to UK players and how to use them.

Best online casino welcome bonus: PlayZee

Getting value for money is one of the most important factors to look for when signing up for a new online casino. It sets the tone for the start of a customer’s gambling experience, so ensuring that users receive bang for their buck from the outset is vital for casino sites and that’s why there are so many compelling offers to consider.

PlayZee stand out for the quality of their casino welcome bonus, providing new customers with a 100 per cent deposit match up to £300, 100 Zee Spins, and 500 Zee Points. It’s pretty good going for signing up, although new customers do have to place a minimum deposit of £20 to unlock the casino welcome bonus. Your bonus spins are only available for 24 hours, while there is also a 65x wagering requirement before you can withdraw your bonus funds.

There’s a lot to like about PlayZee’s casino welcome bonus, which is pretty sizeable with a huge deposit match and a good number of free spins, or ‘Zee spins’ as they refer to them. Your free (Zee) spins are for the much-loved slot title Starburst.

They don’t arrive in one lump and are instead credited to your account each day after signing up in tranches of 10. Also, any winnings from the free spins are converted to bonus funds, which carry wagering requirements.

New users are also given a nice start to PlayZee’s loyalty scheme with 500 Zee points. These can be turned into bonus funds, cash prizes and free spins with regular use of the casino. We feel not only do PlayZee have the best casino sign up bonus on the market, but they also run a mobile-friendly site with daily offers.

The only drawback we could find will conducting our review were the lengthy withdrawal times and limited deposit options. PlayZee may not be the fastest withdrawal casino, but overall the quality of the welcome bonus makes it an appealing casino product to consider.

Best for free spins bonuses: Betfred

If you’re a fan of online slots then the casino bonus you’ll want to keep an eye out for is free spins. This is where the casino rewards you free spins on one of their slots.

Betfred is one of the best online casinos, and they have great free spin bonuses. When you bet £10 on slots Betfred will provide you up to 200 free spins. To receive this deal you must place the bet within 30 days of signing up to the site.

Bear in mind, your free spins expire seven days after being credited. While most sites offer free spins, with Betfred there are no wagering requirements on any cash you win that was generated by the free spins. This is not common across casino sites and why we believe that Betfred stands out in the online casino bonus market.

Betfred take the user experience to another level by allowing new players to pick which freebies they want with customised offers. Promotions continue for existing customers with ongoing regular UK casino bonuses across a range of games and titles. Its range of offers for new and regular customers is why we feel that Betfred are one of the best casino sites around.

Best for live casino bonuses: Parimatch

If you want to recreate that action-packed feeling of playing in a real-life casino, but from the comfort of your own home, then live casinos are where you’re going to want to spend your time.

This is where live table games are happening in brick-and-mortar casinos and are streamed directly to your chosen casino site for you to bet on. If you enjoy the roulette wheel or blackjack there are plenty of options available.

Parimatch offer one of the best live casino experiences around. Its live casino bonuses are particularly unique, and offer both new and existing customers value for money as well as top class environment for playing live casino games.

By simply making a £15 deposit via debit card or Apple Pay, users can enjoy £40 in casino bonuses and 20 golden chips to play with. Unfortunately, any winnings garnered using these bonuses will be subjected to a 40x wagering requirement and bonuses will expire - so use them wisely and quickly before time runs out.

We like the £15 deposit, making it an accessible offer for customers of more modest budgets. However, although Betfred facilitate PayPal casino deposits, lodgements made via this payment method will not qualify for the welcome bonus.

It’s a perfect casino bonus for players that love live casinos. The golden chips can only be spent on Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live , while £10 and £20 bonuses are also restricted to live casino games too, including Mega Fire Blaze Blackjack.

Best for casino loyalty bonuses: Winomania

Like many businesses, online casinos offer loyalty schemes to their existing customers.

The more you play and the longer you stay, the more points you can earn. Accrued points allow customers to qualify for a wide range of bonuses from free spins to fast cashout, cashback and many other online casino bonuses.

Our top UK online casino for loyalty bonuses is Winomania. VIP club members here will enjoy frequent and exclusive casino bonus offers, and their own games while also turning points into prizes.

There are six levels to Winomania’s VIP programme, the higher you climb the greater the rewards. For every £10 wagered on slots, you’ll earn one VIP point. If you’re a roulette, poker baccarat or blackjack player, you’ll need to stake £50 to get one VIP point. Our only issue with this programme is there is a 40x wagering requirement on casino bonuses earned through points.

Each level of the members club is made to suit a range of players with special UK casino bonuses, surprise gifts and a weekly cashback of up to 20 per cent for your loyalty to the casino.

Previous examples of prizes include 200 daily free spins and opportunities to win cash prizes of between £5,000 and £50,000 by staking as little as 20p as part of their Lucky 6 Roulette Madness promotion.

Best cashback casino bonus: Spinzwin

Cashback casino bonuses are where players can mitigate their losses and earn back a percentage of the cash they lost. Custsomers can use this bonus to continue playing or withdraw funds.

When reviewing the best sites for cashback casino bonuses, we noted ProgressPlay’s impressive portfolio of sites all offering cashback twice a week including an impressive top rate of 15 per cent. But the site that stole the show had to be Spinzwin.

Spinzwin stands out among the rest not only because of its sheer size, (capping at £500) but also because it can be received as cash rather than just credits. Accessing the deal can cause issues for some players. Promo codes must be used at specified times of the week with specific deposit amounts to unlock, but on the whole the bonus was fairly straightforward.

For example, midweek, you must deposit £20 or more using the promo code CBGAMES for 10 per cent cashback. But once you’ve managed the logistics and timings you can play any casino game and earn cashback.

We loved the variety on offer at Spinzwin, with different bonuses on offer every single day including free spins and bonus funds.

Best no bonus casino: No Bonus Casino

As always we made sure to cover every option out there within this list, including the best no bonus casino. Casinos that do not offer bonuses may seem like a strange choice, but makes for a simple, straightforward and fuss-free gaming experience.

And the aptly named No Bonus Casino is the perfect site for those players who value simplicity, doing exactly what its name suggests.

While it is true the casino does not offer any traditional bonuses, players do still have the chance to earn 10 per cent cashback. This is only available for the first 10 days of the account and only kicks in 24 hours after the initial deposit.

It is activated once players deposit a mere £10, but any cashback must be withdrawn in these first 10 days. This applies to all the casino games, which offer a varied gaming experience across new slots and table games. There are also an impressive range of tournaments and live casino options available on No Bonus Casino.

Although casino no deposit bonus sites are not common in the industry, No Bonus Casino stands out for its streamlined product.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements placed on certain casino bonuses should be considered before signing up.

These requirements can be the difference between a compelling welcome bonus and one that fails to provide value. So always read the terms and conditions when committing to a casino bonus.

So how do they work? Well, we will explain. If you signed up for Pub Casino and took full advantage of their 100 per cent welcome casino bonus up to £100, you’d have to wager those bonus funds 40x. £100 x 40 = £4,000 before you can make a withdrawal, which is by no means a small amount of money to turn over in a specified period of time and sometimes only on games chosen by the casino.

It’s important to note as well that if you make a withdrawal before completing these wagering requirements you can put yourself at risk of losing the bonus funds altogether. We suggest prioritising casino bonuses with no wagering requirements where possible.

For example, the high wagering requirement of 40x on Parimatch makes it a less valuable casino bonus compared to Betfred who have no wagering requirements at all. You’ll typically find favourable wagering requirements, or none at all, at the best payout casinos.

Different types of casino bonuses explained

Before committing yourself, and your money to a casino bonus you’d better know exactly what it means. Here are some of the most common and most popular bonuses casinos are likely to offer.

Bonus funds: This promo is very common, but it can actually take one of two forms. The casino might either match the value of your deposit up to a specified amount, in theory doubling your money. Or they will give you bonus funds worth a percentage of the amount deposited.

Free spins: A somewhat self-explanatory bonus, this is where casinos will give you extra spins on their online slots. They can offer this on its own, but will more likely require you to buy a certain amount of spins first before unlocking the freebies.

Welcome bonus: A welcome bonus can be made up of one type of casino bonus, such as a deposit match giving the user bonus funds, or can be made up of a couple of different bonuses. Online casinos will regularly combine free spins and deposit bonuses for new customer offers.

Reload bonus: Sometimes referred to as a deposit match, reload bonuses are where existing customers can enjoy the value of their money being boosted by the casino matching deposits to a certain number. They are often accessed via promo codes and can involve wagering requirements.

Cashback: You can receive some of your money back from your losses or deposit amounts. Casinos usually cap these between 10 and 20 per cent but they do tend to run on a weekly basis.

Refer-a-friend: By recommending a casino to another friend you can both earn additional bonus funds or even real cash. These bonuses often come with detailed T&Cs, usually requiring the friend to spend a certain amount before the bonuses can be accessed.

How we rank and review casino bonuses

We had a long list of criteria to evaluating the best sites for casino bonuses. Here are the factors we considered in our review.

Wagering requirements

We looked for the sites that offered the lowest terms for wagering requirements, ensuring that users were not forced to play through significant times before funds can be withdrawn.

Bonus value

We searched for deals that would boost the value of players’ money the most, looking at game restrictions and any terms and conditions so we could sniff out any last-minute catches.

Game restrictions

We ensured that there were few restrictions where bonus funds could be used on online casinos, allowing customers to utilise the entire product rather than a small portion.

Payment methods

We looked for casino sites that offered a wide range of payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds, ensuring that these methods complied with bonus terms and conditions. We mark up casinos who offer the most diversity, from pay by mobile casinos to Apple Pay casinos - the more options the better.

Mobile

We ensured that users could enjoy casinos bonuses on a range of platforms, especially mobile apps. The recommended sites all have native betting apps that offer a seamless gambling experience for customers across both Apple and Android devices.

Game variety

Casino sites must offer a varied gambling experience for users across automated and live options for games including slots, roulette, blackjack and more.

Licensing

We only considered casino sites that possessed a license from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, offering safety and security for customers’ personal and financial details as well as the guarantee for a fair gambling experience.

Responsible gambling

Responsible gambling is an integral part of any online casino. Bonus or not, it should never be taken for granted. Under UKGC licensing requirements all online casinos must create an entertaining and trustworthy environment.

Gambling sites must ensure there are responsible gambling tools in place to support users, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

All customers must set well-measured boundaries before entering into the world of online casinos. Set an appropriate predetermined budget before you begin playing, after all, online casinos should be about entertainment not money-making.

If you feel as though you are not or have not been able to put these healthy boundaries in place, please seek help from one of the below-approved charities and healthcare providers.

The best casino bonuses summary

Casino bonuses are a great way to get more out of your online casino experience and by reading our break down, you now know what to look for to get the best value for money.

Ensure you read all the terms and conditions of casino bonuses before signing up online. Remember to pick the casino site that appeals to your wagering needs.

However you like to play, just remember to do your due diligence, read everything and play responsibly.

FAQs on casino bonuses

What are the best casino sign up offers?

It is difficult to determine which casino sign up bonus is the best as everyone’s preferred style of gaming is different. That’s why we have rated the top casino bonuses by category, such as the best casino bonus for free spins, best for cashback, best casino welcome offer and so on.

Do online casinos offer no deposit bonuses?

Some online casinos offer no deposit bonuses, but they are quite rare and often come with unfavourable wagering requirements. Nonetheless, no deposit casino bonuses allow you to play without making a deposit. These bonuses usually come in the form of free spins or casino credit.

What are wagering requirements on casino bonuses?

A wagering requirement is the number of times you must play through bonus funds before you are entitled to withdraw any winnings. For example, if a £20 casino bonus has a 30x wagering requirement, you would need to gamble £600 in bonus funds before any remaining winnings can be withdrawn. Most casino offers come with wagering requirements – read the T&Cs to find out for sure.

Which payment methods are accepted for casino offers?

It’s important to check the T&Cs of all casino bonuses as even the best casino sign up offers can be restricted to just one payment type. However, some casino sign up bonus deals will allow you to use any payment options the casino site accept. Most UK casinos accept a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, bank transfers and mobile payment options like Apple Pay.

