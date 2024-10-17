The recent growth of online casino sites in the UK means that popular companies have taken advantage of advances in technology to offer customers the most convenient experience possible.

Whether it’s through the variety of games they offer or the user-friendly interface of their casino apps and desktop sites, online casinos endeavour to give customers a hassle-free experience when betting online.

And one of the most important features to ensure a seamless gambling experience is the integration of various convenient payments methods.

One such method is Apple Pay. This is an increasingly popular payment method for UK casino players, as a preferred option for fast and secure mobile payments and casino payouts.

For those who want to find out more about this simple payment method, we’ve compiled a guide to the best UK casinos that accept Apple Pay, including how it works, any relevant bonuses, and the pros and cons of using Apple Pay for online gambling.

What is Apple Pay?

Apple Pay is a mobile payment service created by Apple. It is integrated into iPhones and other Apple devices, and allows users to make payments in person, online or in iOS apps.

Essentially, Apple Pay digitises your debit or credit card for use on contactless machines or online, meaning that you don’t always need to physically have your card with you, and you don’t have to manually input card details.

Apple Pay has been adopted by casino sites due to its security features (such as Touch or Face ID) as well as the fact that it doesn’t share your card details with casinos and doesn’t store your card details on your device or Apple servers.

Best Apple Pay casinos in the UK

Below are the top five Apple Pay casinos in the UK, in our opinion. We’ve included information about the casinos themselves, as well as welcome offers, casino bonuses and ongoing promotions for existing customers, plus the variety of games on offer and why they’re a good choice for Apple Pay users.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM is a new online casino that’s recently made waves in the UK market with a solid offering both on its betting site and its online casino games. It launched in the UK in 2023, having already been a big player in the USA.

The BetMGM welcome offer for casino players gives customers 100 free spins when they deposit and play £10 on Big Bass Splash. Once customers are signed up, there are dozens of promotions and bonuses for existing customers too, from sportsbook boosts to daily prizes on the Golden Wheel and the supersized MGM Millions jackpot, which often breaches £20 million.

As expected with such a vast casino brand, BetMGM boasts a huge variety of games – well into the thousands. For Apple Pay customers, the minimum amount for both deposits and withdrawals is £10, while the maximum amount is £3,000 for deposits and £8,000 for withdrawals.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is another important casino in the US and UK markets nowadays, despite being founded in Sweden in 2011. It has become an established and reputable casino brand, with hundreds of games to choose from developers including Microgaming, NetEnt and NextGen.

The LeoVegas welcome offer gives new users 50 free spins when they deposit and play £10 on Big Bass Splash, and the offer can be used with Apple Pay.

In terms of bonuses for existing customers, LeoVegas offers chances to win cash prizes and daily free spins (up to 200), as well as promotions on live casino games and a similarly large jackpot to the MGM offering.

In terms of deposits, the minimum using Apple Pay is £5, which will suit those on a small budget, while the maximum deposit is £1,000.

The minimum withdrawal amount is £10, with the maximum permitted withdrawal being £8,000.

10Bet Casino

10Bet casino is another established brand, having been around since 2003. It now offers a comprehensive sportsbook and a dizzying variety of casino games, with over 1,100 games on its slots site alone and offerings on various roulette games too.

The 10Bet casino welcome offer provides a 50 per cent matched deposit up to £250 when you use the code ‘CASINO’ when signing up, with Apple Pay deposits accepted.

Offers for existing customers include cash and casino bonuses and a £2 million monthly prize pool in Drops & Wins.

At 10Bet, the minimum amount for deposits is a favourable £5, with minimum withdrawals being £10. The maximum amounts are £10,000 and £35,000 respectively.

The Vic Online Casino

The Vic is a respected operator with a range of high-quality games and is known to be a fast withdrawl casino. It is run from the Grosvenor Victoria in London, and customers can rest assured that the online offering is as reputable as the brick-and-mortar location.

Along with hundreds of new slots and other online games, The Vic runs an enticing welcome offer that gives new customers deposit matches and bonuses over their first three deposits.

The first three deposits offer matched amounts of 100 per cent (up to £100), 50 per cent and 25 per cent (up to £50) respectively, as well as 20, 30 and 50 free spins. In terms of promotions for existing customers, there are a range of free spin offers, cash bonuses and prizes to be won.

Apple Pay comes with minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts of £10 at The Vic.

Winomania

Winomania is a slightly newer casino operator, but it has become a trusted brand since its launch in 2018. It offers customers a wide range of casino games, with over 130 live casino games alone, including the ever-popular blackjack.

The Winomania welcome offer is a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus of up to £100 and 100 free spins. Featured promotions for existing customers include weekly cashback, bonus and free spins and cash prizes of up to £3,500.

Apple Pay has minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts of £10 at Winomania too.

Apple Pay casino bonuses

There are several different types of bonuses that Apple Pay users can access at online casinos.

The most common types include welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty rewards and progressive jackpots.

In terms of welcome offers, many casinos accept Apple Pay deposits to qualify, but remember to read the terms and conditions to make sure. Occasionally, some offers may exclude Apple Pay deposits from qualifying for bonuses.

As a rule of thumb, once you’re an existing customer, Apple Pay will usually qualify for any remaining promotions and bonuses, but do be careful to check the terms of the offer just in case.

How Apple Pay works for online casinos

Using Apple Pay for deposits and withdrawals at online casinos couldn’t be easier. We have provided a step-by-step guide on making an Apple Pay deposit and withdrawing winnings below.

Step 1: If you haven’t already, you’ll need to set up Apple Pay on your mobile device. You can add a card by opening up the ‘Wallet’ app and tapping the ‘+’ button. Follow the on-screen instructions, and enter your card details (or scan your card using your camera). Then verify your card if your bank requires it.

Step 2: Choose a casino that definitely accepts Apple Pay as a method. Our recommended sites include BetMGM Casino, LeoVegas, 10Bet Casino, The Vic and Winomania.

Step 3: Register at your chosen casino, making sure to take note of any welcome offers and terms and conditions.

Step 4: Make a deposit. Go to the deposits section and select Apple Pay as your chosen method.

Step 5: Enter the amount you want to deposit (make sure it qualifies for any offers too).

Step 6: Authenticate the transaction using Face ID or Touch ID on your Apple device. The funds should appear in your betting account almost instantly.

Overall, notable features of using Apple Pay at online casinos include the speed of transactions, the range of security features and the several privacy benefits (such as being able to avoid sharing your card details with casinos).

Advantages and disadvantages of using Apple Pay casinos

Below are some of the pros and cons of using Apple Pay casinos, to help potential customers know the benefits.

Pros:

Apple Pay offers instant and secure deposits, with no need to share card details and no need to even retrieve your physical card. It is one of the safest payment methods in terms of keeping your data and details secure.

In addition, the feature has seamless integration with iPhone and Apple devices, making the overall gambling experience as user-friendly as possible.

Finally, as a mobile-friendly payment method, it is one of the most convenient and easy-to-manage payment methods available at online casinos.

Cons:

One potential disadvantages of Apple Pay is that it has limited availability at some online casinos.

In addition, withdrawal options may be restricted, and the feature is only available to Apple device users, so Android users can’t take advantage.

Apple Pay alternatives for online casinos

Of course, there are various alternative payment methods to Apple Pay, such as debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and pay by mobile casinos. We have provided some information on these below.

Debit card is the favoured transaction method for many online casino users, though remember that this is essentially the same as Apple Pay, but slower and more drawn out. There are no fees and your data is kept equally safe when using a debit card.

PayPal casinos have become more and more popular as this offers a similar level of security and encryption to keep data safe. PayPal is slightly slower than Apple Pay, but again functions similarly considering many people will have a bank card saved to their account.

E-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller are the other obvious alternatives to Apple Pay, and while they function in a similar manner to PayPal – with a similarly high level of security and speed – the fact that they charge fees and are often exempt from qualifying for bonuses means that they are not recommended as highly.

Overall, it is worth noting that some players may prefer alternatives to Apple Pay for wider availability or bonus eligibility.

How we rate the best Apple Pay casinos

Below is a brief explanation of the factors we consider when recommending the best Apple Pay casinos.

Licensing and safety: All of our recommended Apple Pay casinos are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that customers are safe and their data and details are kept secure when playing.

Speed of transactions and withdrawal limits: It is vital that any Apple Pay online casino that we recommend offers suitable deposit and withdrawal limits, as well as suitably quick transactions.

Bonus eligibility for Apple Pay users: Any recommended Apple Pay casino will run welcome offers and promotions that Apple Pay deposits qualify for.

Game variety: Our chosen casinos will run a wide variety of games and a large number of different choices within those games. Popular choices include blackjack, live dealer games, progressive jackpot games and more.

Mobile experience and ease of use with Apple Pay: Perhaps most importantly, our recommended Apple Pay casinos will all offer a user-friendly experience, with Apple Pay an easy feature to use whether on app or desktop.

Gamble responsibly

Remember to gamble responsibly if you sign up to an Apple Pay casino. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

When engaging with gambling sites, take care to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and never chase your losses. Remember that with Apple Pay in particular it can be difficult to keep track of the amount that you are depositing.

If necessary, you can make use of safer gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion, which are available at all of our recommended Apple Pay casinos.

However, if you need to seek help for a gambling-related issue, the following organisations can provide information and support:

Best Apple Pay casinos: Summary

Overall, Apple Pay casinos offer fast, secure and private payments, making it a popular choice for UK players. When choosing your preferred Apple Pay online casino, remember to explore the top casinos mentioned in this guide before picking an option that aligns with your preferences.

In addition, remember that the best Apple Pay online casinos will all be licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that players and their data are safe.

Choose an online casino with a wide variety of games and a large number of different choices within those games, as well as one that offers a user-friendly experience whether on app or desktop.

Top Apple Pay online casinos will also provide reasonable deposit and withdrawal limits, as well as suitably quick transactions. Finally, such casinos will make sure that their offers and promotions welcome Apple Pay deposits, and that they run Apple Pay casino bonus offers.

The last thing to remember is to gamble responsibly, choose a casino that offers safer gambling tools, and seek help if you need it.

Apple Pay casino FAQs

Which online casinos accept Apple Pay?

There are many casinos with Apple Pay in the United Kingdom. While we have recommended five of the best (BetMGM Casino, LeoVegas, 10Bet Casino, The Vic and Winomania) dozens of other online casinos accept Apple Pay. It is one of the most common deposit methods for new and existing customers.

Can I withdraw using Apple Pay at online casinos?

Though a few select casinos do not offer withdrawals using Apple Pay, most casinos that accept Apple Pay deposits will also accept withdrawals. Withdrawal limits range from the early thousands to as high as £35,000 at some online casinos in the UK.

Are there any fees when using Apple Pay at online casinos?

Most Apple Pay casinos will not charge any fees for customers using the payment method, whether that is to deposit or withdraw funds. This is one advantage that Apple Pay has over payment methods such as Skrill, Neteller or even PayPal.

How secure is Apple Pay for online gambling?

Apple Pay is among the most secure payment methods that customers can use when gambling online. Apple themselves offer the latest security and encryption software to keep data and details safe, while the fact that you don’t need to physically input your details on the casino site means that your information is kept safe.

Are Apple Pay deposits eligible for casino bonuses?

On the websites of our recommended best Apple Pay casinos, this payment method qualifies for all casino bonuses and welcome offers. However, this is not always the case. For example, some casinos require deposits to be made with a debit card when qualifying for a welcome bonus. Overall, it is best to check the terms and conditions of the offer.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.