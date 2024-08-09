BetMGM sign up offer: BetMGM offer 2024

The BetMGM sign up offer is arguably the best on the market giving new users £60 in free bets with a deposit of just £10.

Although BetMGM is one of the new betting sites on the block, it certainly packs a punch with its BetMGM welcome offer and impressive sportsbook. Having made its name in the United States, BetMGM has already made an impact in the UK.

The BetMGM offer is simple to claim. It doesn’t require a promo code, just a sign up and a deposit of £10.

Once you stake £10, wait for your wager to settle and you’ll soon be credited with £60 in bonuses to use on football, horse racing, accumulators and BetMGM’s online casino.

Below, we’ve run through the BetMGM offer and sign up process, including how to qualify, how to claim the free bets and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the 2024 BetMGM sign up offer?

The BetMGM sign up offer is a variation of the standard ‘bet £10 to get free bets’ welcome promotion that you often see on betting sites.

The BetMGM welcome offer gives customers £60 in bonuses when they sign up online and bet £10 on a sports market.

New users simply have to sign up, choose the sports welcome offer, deposit £10 using a debit card and then stake that £10 on a sports market with odds of 1/1 or greater.

Once their qualifying wager is settled, customers will receive £60 worth of free bets and casino bonuses as follows:

2 x £10 free bets on accas (minimum odds 1/1 and a minimum of three selections)

1 x £10 free bet on football (minimum odds 1/1)

1 x £10 free bet on horse racing (minimum odds of 1/1)

25 x 40p free spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree

1 x £10 Reward Games for live casino

Customers must place the qualifying wager within seven days of signing up for BetMGM, and once they receive the tokens, the BetMGM bonuses are active for seven days.

BetMGM is one of the best new bookies, offering customers the most valuable welcome bonus on the market. If you love betting on football or horse racing, it is perfect to hit the ground runnings with plenty of free bets from a relatively low stake.

Is there a BetMGM bonus code?

There is no BetMGM bonus code required for new customers to opt in to the offer. Simply click on the sign-up links on this page to access the BetMGM welcome offer, and follow the instructions on the bookmaker’s website.

New customers have to sign up, opt in to the sports welcome offer and deposit £10 using a debit card. Once the account is funded, stake £10 on a sports market at odds of evens (1/1) or greater, and once this bet settles you will receive the £60 in bonuses.

Remember that the terms of the BetMGM sign up bonus state that customers must place their stake within seven days of signing up, and once they receive the BetMGM welcome bonus tokens, the free bets are active for seven days.

How to claim the BetMGM sign up offer Step 1: Visit BetMGM via one of the links on this page by clicking on the ‘BetMGM bet £10 get £60’ tab. Step 2: Click the sign up button and opt-in on the sports welcome offer before registering using your personal details, including name, age (over 18s only), address and any other relevant information. Step 3: Deposit £10 into your account using the only accepted payment method for this offer - debit card. Step 4: Place a £10 bet on any sport on odds of evens (1/1) or greater within seven days of registering a BetMGM login. Step 5: Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £60 in bonuses to use on BetMGM sportsbook and casino. Step 6: Remember that all free bets are active for seven days before expiring.

Key T&Cs for BetMGM new customer offer

General terms and conditions apply for the BetMGM sign up offer, as well as a series of specialised conditions.

To begin with, the BetMGM welcome offer is only available to new customers aged 18 or over, who reside in the UK. The offer is limited to one customer, IP address and household too.

Customers must remember to opt-in on the ‘sports welcome offer’ when signing up for BetMGM – remember there is no BetMGM promo code.

Users must place a £10 deposit to qualify for the BetMGM sign up bonus, and once they have the funds in their account they need to stake £10 on any sport on the sportsbook with odds of evens or greater. This must be done within seven days of signing up.

Free bets, bet boosts, or profit boosts do not qualify towards the sports welcome offer. Cash out and void bets are also not eligible, nor are multiples bets.

Free bets are credited once your qualifying wager settles, and they must be used within a week.

Free bet tokens come as 2 x £10 free bets on accas (minimum odds 1/1 and a minimum of three selections), 1 x £10 free bet on football (minimum odds 1/1), 1 x £10 free bet on horse racing (minimum odds of 1/1), 25 x 40p free spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree and 1 x £10 Reward Games for live casino.

Stakes are deducted from returns and there are no wagering requirements on either the BetMGM free bets or BetMGM casino bonuses. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other BetMGM offers.

How BetMGM sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

BetMGM has not only made a strong impression among new betting sites, but it has challenged established brands for the value it provides new customers.

The BetMGM new customer offer is the most valuable offer on the market right now, but the casino element may not be to everyone’s taste.

There’s no BetMGM promo code required, meaning customers can claim their bonuses in a straightforward manner, and there are fewer terms and conditions than its competitors.

For comparison, the likes of Bet365 and William Hill have a bet £10 get £30 offers while SpreadEx and Tote go further with bet £10 get £40 offers.

Only Betfred come close to the BetMGM welcome offer in terms of value, with their Bet £10 get £50 offer available when using the Betfred promo code.

One blemish is the lack of flexibility with the BetMGM free bets, as they must be used on horse racing, football and accumulators. The time frame to use free bets is also quite tight, with only seven days to claim and use your bonus funds, although this is standard across the industry.

Other than that, BetMGM’s welcome offer is impressive, and it competes well with other offers from popular, established bookmakers.

Below, we’ve picked out a handful of other sign up bonus deals from top bookmakers for an idea of how the BetMGM sign up offer fares.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 SUMMER50 Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

BetMGM bonuses for existing customers

Once you’ve used your BetMGM free bet tokens, there are plenty more promotions to take advantage of for existing BetMGM customers.

Customers can receive daily enhanced odds on a range of sports, including football, horse racing, NFL, basketball, golf, tennis, darts and more.

Users that opt-in on the Weekly Sports Free Bet via the ‘My Offers’ page can unlock £5 in free bets after betting £10 on a four-fold acca with odds of evens or greater and a £10 bet on a football bet builder. Cashed out bets are not valid.

There are other boosts too, including daily race boosts, where users can opt in and bet £20 a day on horse racing, to receive a 10 per cent profit boost on a daily basis. Winnings are capped at a maximum of £10k.

On BetMGM’s football betting site, there are acca boosts for customers who place accas on three legs or more with odds of at least 3/10 per selection. When placing your bet, select ‘Profit Boost’ under the rewards section, and customers can receive a boost up to 200 per cent on accas. The maximum stake is £500.

BetMGM also offers users the chance to play the free game ‘Golden Goals’, where customers can win up to £2milion for correctly predicting the outcome of six Premier League games.

Look out for other offers around major tournaments and events such as horse racing. Make sure to check out the BetMGM Cheltenham offer and Royal Ascot free bets among other promotions when major festivals roll around.

Reasons to sign up with BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the best new betting sites on the market. It offers customers arguably the best welcome package too, with its bet £10 get £60 promotion giving new customers plenty of free bets to hit the ground running.

There is also a range of offers for existing customers, including acca boosts, enhanced odds, profit boosts, free to play games and more. Free bets are also available ahead of major tournaments and competitions.

Among new betting sites, BetMGM is a market leader for those who like betting on football, offering plenty of markets, in-play betting, enhanced odds, profit and accumulator boosts and a free-to-play game where users can potentially win a jackpot of £2m when guessing the results of six Premier League games.

BetMGM’s horse racing betting site is not short of promotions either, offering daily profit boosts, enhanced odds and weekly free bets.

BetMGM also has one of the best betting apps, offering cash outs, partial cash outs, bet builders, in-play betting and live streaming on a selection of sports, making the customer experience straightforward and user-friendly.

BetMGM sign up offer in review

Upon taking up the BetMGM sign up offer, we found the process to be relatively straightforward.

Depositing with a debit card is easy, and once you have a funded account, finding a bet with odds of at least evens is not difficult given the wide range of markets.

Although obtaining the free bets is a seamless affair, there are some more restrictive terms and conditions which don’t favour the customer, some of which we’ve outlined in our key pros and cons of the BetMGM welcome offer.

Pros Cons One of the best value welcome offers on the market, with £60 in bonuses Free bet tokens have to be used on football, horse racing and accas The sign up process is simple with fewer T&Cs than competitors £20 of the BetMGM Sport welcome bonus is reserved for casino There are no wagering requirements, so new users are free to withdraw any winnings they make from their free bets The time frame of seven days to use the credits is a little restrictive

Overall, the positives definitely cancel out the negatives, and we are pleased to see that no wagering requirements are attached to any winnings from the BetMGM free bets.

This means customers are able to withdraw funds generated from the free bets immediately – some bookies require you to ‘wager’ free bet winnings a number of times over before you can bank it, but that is not the case on BetMGM.

Considering the simple sign up process, the superior value offered and the lack of restrictive terms and conditions, the BetMGM offer can compete with the best on the market.

All-in-all, the sign up process is a solid betting experience and their ongoing promotions and specials are interesting enough to retain customers, especially as offers and promotions may grow as the company further establishes itself in the UK market.

Gambling responsibly

BetMGM do a good job of promoting responsible gambling, but you can never be too careful, so it is important to be aware of the pitfalls.

When gambling, you should never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is only a form of entertainment and never a way to make money, even if you’re a sporting expert.

Sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

You can do this by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by BetMGM, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. These can be accessed through the tab at the bottom of the site.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.