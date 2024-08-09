Unibet sign up offer: Unibet promo code 2024

The Unibet sign up offer rewards new customers with £40 in free bets to use on its sportsbook and casino product.

To qualify for the Unibet promo code welcome offer, users need to sign up, opt-in to the promotion, deposit £10 then place a £10 wager on any sport with odds of evens (1/1) or greater.

Unibet are one of the standout betting sites in the UK, offering users one of the best wagering experiences on the market. Its brand name stretches into the realms of football and horse racing with sponsorships of major clubs and events, including Cheltenham Festival races.

Customers have a wide range sports and betting markets at their disposal. One of Unibet’s main strengths is its live betting service that not only provides thousands of wagering opportunities, but also Unibet TV that offers streaming for almost every major sport, notably horse racing and European football.

We’ve run through the Unibet welcome offer below, including how to sign up and how to claim the free bets along with relevant terms and conditions in our breakdown of the Unibet sign up offer.

What is the 2024 Unibet sign up offer?

The Unibet sign up offer gives new customers £40 in bonuses to use on its sportsbook and casino products.

Users only need to sign up for Unibet via this page and opt-in on the welcome offer. Customers then must deposit £10 via debit card. Other payment methods are not eligible. They must then bet £10 on any sport with odds of evens (1/1) or greater, although horse racing, greyhound racing, trotting and virtual sports are not eligible.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook - one £10 free bet on bet builders (on odds worth at least evens) and one free bet on an accumulator (at least four legs).

Unibet free bets for their sportsbook will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled and will be available for seven days.

Customers will also receive £20 online casino funds which will be credited within 24 hours after you make your first deposit. You must play through your bonus 50 times before funds become withdrawable.

Is there a Unibet promo code?

No. New customers will not require a Unibet promo code to unlock the welcome offer.

Users will need to click one of the Unibet links on this page, follow the prompts from the site to complete the sign up process, opt in to the promotion, then deposit and place a £10 wager to qualify for the bet £10 get £40 offer.

There are a few stipulations though as customers must be based in the UK and, of course, must be over the age of 18. The Unibet welcome offer is limited to one per customer or household and qualifying deposits must be placed via debit card.

Users also need to opt in to the promotion or else they will not receive the free bet rewards. More key terms and conditions are outlined later in this article.

How to claim the Unibet sign up offer Step 1: Visit Unibet via one of the links on this page by clicking on the Unibet bet £10 get £40 tab. Step 2: Click the register button and sign up for Unibet using your personal details, including, name, age and address. Step 3: Opt in on the Unibet promotion before depositing £10 via debit card. Other payment methods are not eligible for the Unibet new customer offer. Step 4: Place your qualifying wager of £10 on any sport on Unibet with odds of at least evens (1/1). Horse racing, greyhound racing, trotting and virtual sports are not eligible. Step 5: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets to be used on a bet builder and an accumulator. A further £20 in free casino credit will be unlocked within 24 hours once your qualifying deposit has been made. Step 6: Free bets must be used within seven days on both the sportsbook and casino.

Key T&Cs for Unibet new customer offer

We always advise readers to read the terms and conditions in full and check for any discrepancies on Unibet’s website before signing up for the welcome offer. However, for convenience, we have picked out a handful of the most notable terms.

New customers must be aged 18 or over and based in the UK to receive the Unibet sign up bonus. The offer is limited to one customer, IP address or household.

Although there is no Unibet bonus code required when registering, users must sign up and opt-in on the Unibet welcome offer before depositing £10 via debit card. No other payment methods are eligible.

Customers must place a £10 bet on any sport with odds worth evens or greater but bets on horse racing, greyhound racing, trotting and virtual sports are not eligible to receive the bonus.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, you will receive £20 in free bets paid out in two £10 installments (one for a bet builder and one for an accumulator). Bet builder bets must have odds of evens or greater, and acca bets must have four or more selections.

Casino free bets are unlocked within 24 hours once you have placed your deposit. Customers must gamble the casino bonus funds 50 times before any remaining winnings can be withdrawn from Unibet’s online casino.

Free bets are active for up to seven days and can be used on pre-match and in-play markets. Free bet stakes are deducted from any winning returns.

Cash out or voided bets are not valid with this promotion and customers cannot use other Unibet promotions in combination with the sign up offer.

How Unibet sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

Unibet’s welcome offer is valuable compared to others on the market as it offers more free bets than Bet365 and William Hill among the established brands, although it is still some way behind BetMGM.

Among betting sites that offer a casino bonus with sportsbook free bets, it also lags behind Tote.

The £40 free bets are split 50/50 between the sportsbook and casino, which may not be to the preference of some customers that only wish to bet on sports, while seven days is not a lot of time to use your free bets, which are also limited to bet builder and accumulator markets.

There is value here for new customers, especially when looking at bookmakers that only provide bet £10 get £20 offers, but the terms are quite restrictive whereas there are few stipulations when using the Bet365 bonus code.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

Unibet bonuses for existing customers

Unibet are one of the standout horse racing betting sites when it comes to promotions. By visiting the special offers page, customers will have a host of promotions to choose from. Users can receive the following offers as an existing customer.

Money Back - One of Unibet’s most popular horse racing promotions are money back deals available on specific races. Unibet will present you with your money back as a free bet if your horse finishes second or third up to £10 or £20 depending on the race.

Extra Places - Unibet always has a raft of daily extra place bonuses. Look out for the extra places logo on the racecard. New customers can benefit from one extra place per race depending on the number of runners.

Best Odds Guaranteed - Unibet offers customers BOG for bets placed on the day of the race from 9am to the start of the meet.

Uniboost - Unibet affords new customers the chance to boost their odds on three selections per day with Uniboost. Customers can stake up to £20 and then select Uniboost to receive a larger price on their odds.

Boosted Odds - Even without Uniboost, customers can still receive enhanced prices on certain events per day. These are common across all sports, not just horse racing.

Acca Boost - Customers placing racing accumulators can enjoy up to three boosts per day on accas with three legs or more. Users can receive up to a 40 per cent boost.

Refer A Friend - Unibet customers can refer up to three friends to unlock £150 in bonuses. Referring one friend unlocks £30, and the following second friend unlocks £40, while a third friend unlocks an £80 bonus.

Unibet Hospitality - Customers can opt-in on competitions to win free bets and tickets to major sporting events such as Champions League games and major race meets.

Reasons to sign up with Unibet

Unibet is one of the most reliable and trusted brands in the betting industry and its sportsbook is one of the best to use for value and range of markets across all sports.

Their website and betting app has some of the best horse racing promotions around including money back, extra places, Best Odds Guaranteed and price boosts, while general sports fans can also receive price boosts on an array of markets.

There are free bets available ahead of major events such as Champions League games, tennis grand slams, golf majors and others. Unibet also offer live betting, cash outs/partial cash outs and bet builders, including NBA and NFL games.

Their live streaming offers an impressive coverage of European football, enhancing its standing as a football betting site. UK and Irish racing are among other events available on Unibet TV.

Unibet also stands out with its refer a friend program, which rewards customers with up to £150 for referring three friends. Furthermore, Unibet is also a £5 deposit betting site which caters to those on a small budget.

Unibet sign up offer in review

Unibet’s sign up offer provides value on the market compared to some of their rivals and the established names in the UK gambling industry.

It is relatively straightforward to claim the offer and users only need to opt-in and bet £10 to claim the bonus, which is credited whether the qualifying bet wins or loses.

Free bets are also credited very quickly, usually within 10 hours of settling, though their are some quite restrictive limits on how those bets can be used.

Here are some of the most notable pros and cons we encountered when signing up with Unibet:

Pros Cons Straightforward to claim, users only need to opt-in and bet £10 to secure the bonus. Half of the bonus is reserved for Unibet’s casino, which may not appeal to everyone. Sign up offer is valuable on the market compared to others. Casino free bets have wagering requirements. Customers must gamble bonus funds 50 times over before they can become withdrawable. Free bets are credited quickly on the sportsbook, within 10 hours of qualifying bet settling. Not a lot of flexibility with the offer on either product, while customers only have seven days to use their free bets on both sportsbook and casino.

In summarising the Unibet sign up offer, the main points that stick out are the restrictive nature of the terms and conditions.

To qualify for the promotion, customers must deposit funds via a debit card despite a plethora of other payment methods available on other promotions and once qualified the free bets are split between the sportsbook and casino.

We would have liked to have been able to use alternative payment methods, such as PayPal betting or Skrill.

Further to that the sportsbook bets can then only be placed on a bet builder and an accumulator.

There is potential for value but the terms are very restrictive and there is more freedom to be found elsewhere.

Responsible gambling online

Customers must practice responsible gambling from the second they sign up for a bookmaker online. Gambling is only a form of entertainment and should never be considered a sure-fire way of making money even if you’re well versed in a range of sports.

Unibet has a strong commitment to responsible gambling. By accessing its Safer Gambling page via the link at the top of the betting site, users can find information and use a range of tools if necessary.

These include behaviour monitoring tools, self assessment, deposit limits, loss limits, profit/loss indications, timeouts, self-exclusion, account closure and more. Unibet has a relationship with Gam-Stop to further protect users.

There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.