Best cricket betting sites 2024

Whether it’s a five-day Test match, a one-day international or a T20 match so much can happen, making it perfect for betting sites to offer a wide range of markets and bets.

Cricket lends itself to the betting landscape with markets available on outrights such as major tournaments all the way to individual matches and players.

Obviously, betting sites have different options so we’re going to take a closer look at what is available so you can make the right decision for you when it comes to wagering on cricket.

How we rank and review cricket betting sites

We have stringent criteria we expect the best online cricket betting sites to meet even to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that went into our thinking:

Regulation: This is a non-negotiable. Before we recommend any bookmaker they must be regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). So you can be confident that every bookmaker we mention is safe to use.

Reputation: Our recommended online cricket bookmakers all have strong reputations in the betting industry. We take notice of the reputation of betting sites, especially the opinions of existing customers. The bookies that we recommend are all respected and continue to hold the esteem of users having longstanding tenures in the online betting world.

Gambling responsibly: A bookmaker’s commitment to responsible gambling is extremely important to us. Have they taken genuine steps to ensure their actions towards their customers are morally sound? We considered their approaches to vital responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion.

Customer experience: We always consider the experience online bookies provide to their customers across both betting site and app. If the site design is smart and well laid out, the useability is logical and straightforward, then that all makes for a better customer experience. We also take into account its customer support methods and interactions with their teams.

Promotions: UK bookmakers should be judged on promotions and offers. We considered if these online bookies were offering unique deals we hadn’t seen anywhere else. If punters feel like they’re getting more bang for your buck – be that in terms of free bets, odds boosts or one-off promotions – they’re more likely to have a good experience on the site.

Best cricket betting sites

Betway

One of the most reputable and reliable betting sites on the market, Betway delivers an exceptional product for betting on cricket. It offers coverage of a broad array of cricket leagues and matches across the world, including T20 and T10 options.

For Test, ODI and T20 matches, Betway goes into the fine details of the game, providing users with the opportunities to place niche bets, which is great for cricket experts as well as the common bets you would expect to find.

It particularly stands out for its IPL betting product, with thousands of betting options for wagering on India’s premier cricket league. Betway have solid cricket promotions including enhanced odds, while customers can also qualify for free bets by placing regular cricket accas. The only downside is that the welcome offer is not as lucrative as others on the market.

Bet365

Bet365 is the best all-rounder on the market when it comes to betting. It delivers a great cricket betting product that includes live streaming on select matches.

They never disappoint with the range of betting options for all sports, and cricket is no different with thousands of markets available for almost every league around the world. They also have a number of outright markets focusing on major tournaments such as the Ashes, Test Championship, World T20 and 50-over World Cup.

You’ll struggle to find better value on your odds than Bet365, especially for the match result and they also have the bet builder feature on their cricket section.

It could improve its level of promotions for betting on cricket that lags behind its football and horse racing offers but its welcome offer is competitive with others in the industry.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are the standout cricket betting site when it comes to online promotions and they also offer Acca Rewards, providing either an acca boost or acca insurance on its accumulators with four legs or more. Users that place regular accas can also qualify for Acca Loyalty.

There is a shortage of options to bet on cricket on BoyleSports but the value of its betting odds are competitive with its rivals across the board as are their welcome offer and acca promotion. One of the most notable aspects of their cricket betting site is that they offer early payouts for cricket matches if your side has an opening stand worth 75 runs or more.

Unibet

With its range of cricket betting markets and competitive odds, Unibet are one of the ones to watch for betting on cricket online.

They offer not only depth but unique markets on its cricket betting site and delves into competitions and leagues all around the world, ensuring there is always a betting market available for cricket.

Its value is impressive, matching its rivals in the industry and they offer a range of promotions for major events such as the IPL and The Hundred along with the Ashes. Enhanced odds are readily available and accessible for betting on cricket.

Unibet also offers live streaming for select events on Unibet TV, while their strong welcome offer completes the package, making them one of the best cricket betting sites on the market.

BetVictor

BetVictor offers a simple betting product for cricket and covers all major leagues and competitions, offering a range of markets for individual games and outrights.

They have a solid in-play betting experience, although there is a lack of live streaming. With its clean aesthetics and simple navigation, BetVictor make it easy for users to find and place cricket bets with ease.

Promotions are not quite as plentiful as other sites, which is slightly disappointing, but there is still a compelling welcome offer on hand for new customers.

Cricket Betting Markets

Cricket lends itself to a varied betting experience allowing bettors to wager on a wide array of betting markets surrounding the game.

Outrights - One of the most notable bets that customers can place. Cricket has a number of tournaments that are available for outright betting, including the Ashes, T20 World Cup, 50 over World Cup, IPL, Big Bash and The Hundred among others.

Match result - This is a staple of all cricket betting sites offering the result market which follows the same pattern as seen for other sports, although the draw can be more a prevalent option for betting on cricket.

Over/under - Over/under markets are simple bets that users can make to bet on whether the correct value will be over or under the value set by the bookie. These bets can be made on runs, wickets, overs, sixes, fours and more.

Best batter/bowler - Betting sites offers customers the chance to bet on the best batter or bowler in the match or first innings. Read the market carefully to see whether it distinguishes between the first innings or match and whether it’s team specific.

Player of the match - A simple bet on which player is named player of the match.

Player performance - Betting sites have metrics that grade player performance. Bettors can wager on whether a player will collect a certain amount of metric points or not.

Player props - Cricket betting sites also offer a variety of prop bets based on elements of the game. For example, a player to score 50 runs or more.

Features

The best betting sites for cricket have a range of special features designed to support your bets online. Here are a few standout features that make your online betting experience complete.

Live betting - In-play is an option across all the leading cricket betting sites sites. The majority of betting markets are available for live betting and there are great opportunities to capitalise on improved betting odds to reflect the tone of the match.

Live streaming - There are options for live streaming on cricket matches all over the world. Major competitions such as the Ashes are not available, but there are opportunities to watch T20 tournaments such as the IPL and Big Bash from UK operators.

Cash out - Cash out should be a feature of any cricket betting site and our recommended operators all offer cash outs on cricket bets. Automated and partial cash outs are also available, putting the terms of cash outs further in the control of customers.

Bet builder - Bet builders are not as common for cricket bets as you would find on football betting sites, but it is still a useful feature for cricket betting sites to include given the range of markets available for betting on the sport.

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Having a quality betting app is essential for online cricket bookmakers. Offering a seamless mobile experience across all platforms is crucial for bettors that want to bet online on the go. Here are two of the standout betting apps for cricket betting.

Bet365

A quick look at the App Store and Google Play Store will tell you all you need to know about the quality of Bet365’s betting app.

It has an average score of 4.7 out of five from both Apple and Android users, highlighting that is has great functionality and usability across both platforms. The app is seamlesss and uis easy to navigate, allowing users find what they are looking on the cricket section and get down to placing bets online.

BetVictor

BetVictor also offers a great app for cricket betting. It has a simple design that makes navigating around the app straightforward, allowing users to deposit funds and place bets with ease. BetVictor’s compatability from its website to it apps ensures that users know exactly what to do when using the app, saving valuable time.

From more than 44,000 reviews, BetVictor’s app has 4.7/5 on the App Store, highlighting its quality for Apple users. Android users tell a different story with a score of 3.3/5 on the Google Play Store, although it still has a high number of downloads, suggesting that those issues have not affected take up on the app.

Bonuses and promotions for cricket betting

There are great range of promotions available on cricket betting sites for new and existing customers. Here are the most common bonuses you can find and take advantage of when using an online cricket betting site.

Welcome bonus - The first promotion you want to use is the welcome bonus. We only recommend cricket betting sites that offer customers the best value when signing up online. Unibet stands out for cricket bettors with its bet £10 get £40 sign up bonus.

Free bets - Free bets are available for new and existing customers. Offers are widely available for betting on cricket, but particularly around major events such as the Ashes, T20 World Cup, World Cup and the IPL almong others.

Enhanced odds - This promotion is widely available on all cricket betting sites, offering boosted odds on a wide range of markets. These odds will be presented on the front page of the betting site or cricket section.

Acca bonus - Cricket betting sites have acca bonuses for bettors that place accas of three legs or more. The more legs you include in your bet the higher the percentage boost on your successful acca.

Loyalty clubs - Loyalty clubs are available to secure free bets and other rewards by placing regular bets on cricket and more. Betway have a stand out loyalty club, offering free bets for users that place £25 worth of bets in a week.

Odds comparison

We only consider the cricket betting sites that offer the best value. Both established and new betting sites do not differ greatly on the value of their odds, especially on the more popular betting markets.

However, given the nuances of cricket and the scope of markets available, comparing and contrasting prices can allow users to get the best value for their cricket bets online. Using an odds comparison service can do the work for you, but performing your own research is also an effective way of ensuring you’re getting value for money.

Security and licensing

You can rest assured that we only recommend cricket betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This ensures that customers receive a fair, secure and safe betting experience when using cricket betting sites.

The top cricket betting sites take the security of their customers’ data extremely seriously, deploying SSL encryption software and two-way verification among their security measure.

A top quality customer support operation should also be in place 24/7. Customers should be also to communicate issues through a variety of methods, including live chat and email.

Responsible gambling

Responsible gambling should be at the forefront of your mind before signing up for any online bookmaker.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment and is never a way to make money. Even if you’re knowledgeable about cricket, know that anyone can lose a bet. Therefore, only stake what you’re comfortable losing.

Betting on sports can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The best cricket betting sites all have responsible gambling tools at hand to support users that requires assistance. These include deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Best cricket betting sites summary

While we can recommend what we think are the best cricket betting sites, the truth is that every cricket punter is looking for something different from their bookmaker.

Whatever your requirements, hopefully, this information can help you make an informed decision about where you place your cricket bets.

Remember, each of our recommended cricket betting sites are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure. You can now go out and sample the best betting sites for cricket on the market.

Cricket betting sites FAQs

Are cricket betting sites safe to use?

Yes. Our recommended cricket betting sites are all licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that operators are bound to offer a secure and safe environment for customers, including responsible gambling support.

What are the best cricket betting sites on the market?

There are a number of top cricket betting sites on the market, but we believe that Betway, Bet365 and BoyleSports are among the best operators for users to bet online.

What promotions are available on cricket betting sites UK?

New customers are eligible to receive a welcome bonus when signing up for new cricket betting sites, while offers for existing users include free bets, enhanced odds and acca boosts.

Is live streaming available on cricket betting sites?

Yes. Cricket betting sites offer live streaming on select events around the world, including leading tournaments such as the IPL and Big Bash.