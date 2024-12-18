Almost anybody who regularly uses sports betting sites will have come across the concept of cash outs, which allow bettors to settle their bets early ahead of the event they’ve wagered on finishing.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, we’ve explained cashing out in detail below, and have provided a rundown of the best betting sites that offer this feature, as well as other relevant information.

How we choose the best cash out betting sites

There are several factors to consider when selecting the best online betting sites with cash out. The first thing to do is double-check the site is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Next, we look at the availability of cash out across different sports and markets, as well as the flexibility of any cash out, making sure the site offers both full and partial options.

As with anything, the ease of use is another deciding factor. The site needs to be easy to navigate, with a user-friendly interface across desktop and mobile.

Finally, we check that our chosen sites offer a wide range of customer support options and the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

Best cash out betting sites

So, which betting sites offer cash out? In reality, many live betting sites provide a cash out option, but below we have selected some of the best.

Bet365

With bet365, punters can use cash out on a variety of sports, including football, horse racing, NFL and cricket cash out is available across several betting markets, as well as for long-term ante-post options.

Bet365 offers a clean operation for using cash outs, allowing users both fair and time-sensitive opportunities to cash out their wager. They also offer partial cash-outs and auto-cash outs.

In addition, the Bet365 app is also very reliable, rarely faling to perform, while using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2024 can net punters £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet £10.

Kwiff

Kwiff offer a unique angle on cash out with its Supercharged cash outs. Supercharged cash outs are awarded on a sporadic basis, increasing the value of your cash out, and are available for a number of sports, notably football.

With Kwiff, we found that once a cash out amount was agreed upon, it was paid out quickly, and that cash outs are permitted on a wide array of its betting markets.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports ensures that users can capitalise on the opportunity to cash out on fair offers while not being fearful of the site or app crashing in the process.

BoyleSports provides users with the opportunity to cash out on several sports, including a number of niche options such as Gaelic games. Our team of experts found the cash out amounts offered were mostly fair and liked the option for partial cash out, which is widely available.

There is a great range of promotions, particularly for acca bets, while the BoyleSports sign-up offer is decent too. It all adds up to make BoyleSports a particularly appealing betting site for cash outs.

10Bet

10Bet provides users with the option for full or partial cash outs across several sports, including football, horse racing and tennis, and makes cashing out a straightforward and pain-free process.

As new betting sites go that also offer acca boosts and other bonuses, it is a standout option for users looking for range in their chosen cash out betting site.

BetVictor

The reliability of BetVictor is what really stands out – you’re not going to be left hanging using the site, no matter what the sport or the time.

There are numerous sports available to use with cash out, with auto and partial cash out features built in. In our experience, cash out values were fair and offered at speed to reflect the tone of the game(s).

This was common across the betting site and app, and both have a pleasing interface that allows users to use their cash out function with ease.

How does cash out work?

Cash outs give you the option to take returns before the event is over.

Using an example from football betting sites, you may have staked £10 on Ipswich to beat Manchester City at odds of 10/1. If Ipswich were to go 1-0 up in the 20th minute, your cash out value would jump – perhaps to £30, for example. In this case, it remains low because the bookie knows that the likelihood of City scoring is still high.

However, if Ipswich were to somehow score another two goals to make it 3-0, your cash out amount might climb to £80. This higher amount reflects the changing state of the game. This example would what’s referred to as a ‘full’ cash out – you cash out your entire stake for the winnings shown.

Many of the best cash out betting sites also offer the option to take a ‘partial’ cash out. This concept is fairly self-explanatory; you cash out a portion of your stake and leave the rest to run.

Cash out availability by sport

The best betting sites for cash out have options available across several different sports.

It is important to note that some events, such as horse racing, are not suitable for cash outs, due to their fast-paced nature and shorter duration.

Football markets are probably the most popular ones for cash out, with many bookies offering a variety of cash out options on singles, accumulators and even bet builders.

Best cash out betting apps

Bet365, 10Bet and BetVictor are among the best betting apps for cash out. The fast-paced nature of cashing out bets requires a fast-loading app that also offers a smooth, user-friendly mobile experience, and our recommended trio do just that.

Partial cash out and auto cash out options

With a partial cash out, you cash out a portion of your stake and leave the rest to run. For example, say you chose to stake £10 on a treble of City to win, Tottenham to win and Southampton to win, with total odds of 20/1.

Your total potential winnings would be £200. Now, say the first two matches were to go in your favour, and you were being offered a cash out sum of £100. You could cash out 50 per cent of your stake (£5 in this example) to take a return of half of that cash out amount – in this case £50.

You leave the remaining stake as part of the original bet, running at the same odds as the original. So, you would leave £5 staked at odds of 20/1. If the final leg of the bet loses, you still have your cashed out winnings. If the final leg returns, you take winnings of, in this case, £100. You’d have taken a return of £150 versus the potential £200 if you hadn’t cashed out.

Auto cash out is another option – put simply, it allows users to set a certain amount that your bet will automatically cash out at if the cash out sum reaches that level.

For example, say you bet £10 on Accrington Stanley to beat Liverpool at odds of 40/1. Your total potential winnings would be £400, but you could set an auto cash out amount of £250. This means that, if the cash out amount offered by the bookie reaches £250 at any point, your bet will automatically cash out.

Responsible gambling

Gambling should only be considered a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Cash out betting sites FAQs

Can you cash out a free bet?

No. Most cash out betting sites will void any bets made using a free bet token that are then cashed out. If you do have a free bet, don’t place it on a wager you would usually consider cashing out on and look elsewhere to spend the bet credits.

What betting sites have cash out?

The majority of online bookmakers now offer some form of cash out. There’s usually an icon on the market to indicate if a bet can be cashed out, or you could contact customer support to ask about their cash out services.

