With online sports betting as popular as ever, betting sites are constantly coming up with offers in an effort to attract new customers.

One of the most common promotions is the bet £10 get £40 welcome offer, which can be used for wagering on football, horse racing and all manner of other events.

Several of the UK’s most trusted online bookmakers run this promotion, allowing customers to receive £40 in bet credits when they place a minimum qualifying bet of £10.

On this page you’ll find all the relevant information on these offers, from how they function to the terms and conditions, as well as a rundown of some of the best betting sites to choose and how to use your bonus.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and their offers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Best bet £10 get £40 welcome offers

Bet £10 get £40 offers appear so often because they are much more accessible and easy to understand for those who aren’t regular bettors.

The process is usually very straightforward – customers place a wager of £10 or more on a qualifying event (betting sites specify minimum odds and, occasionally, specific sports) and once the bet has been settled, they receive the credits into their account.

Some bookies define certain time periods, such as ‘within 48 hours of the qualifying bet being placed’ for the free bets to arrive in the account, and others will only deliver the credits once the qualifying bet has been settled. In many cases, the free bets arrive much quicker than 48 hours.

These credits can often be used to bet on whatever a customer wants, although some betting sites have different terms on which markets or bet types the free bets can be used on.

The betting sites below offer marginally different terms on their ‘Bet £10 get £40’ welcome offer, but rather than simply rank them, we’ve broken down a few different sites based on the sports they cater to best, the type of credits awarded and any extra rewards they offer, such as casino credits.

1. BetVictor bet 10 get 40 in free bets

BetVictor is one of the most established betting sites, providing both sports betting and online casino facilities.

They run regular outright specials, and often offer markets that other bookies don’t have, such as betting on certain transfers or manager hires and fires.

BetVictor’s bet 10 get 40 in free bets offer is a particularly appealing one for those who prefer football betting sites. Those who like to wager on other sports may want to look elsewhere.

To qualify for the free bet credits on BetVictor, place a £10 football bet on a selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has been placed, you’ll receive four £10 free bets to use on four different types of bets. Within 48 hours of placing your qualifying stake, new customers will receive one £10 accumulator bet, £10 credit for a bet builder, one £10 in-play bet, and one £10 free bet for use on any sports market.

2. SpreadEx: Bet £10 get £40 welcome offer

SpreadEx differs from the more ‘traditional’ betting sites by offering both fixed-odds betting and spread betting. Spread betting is a significantly different alternative to fixed-odds betting: for example, in racing, a typical spread market might be set at 50-25-10, awarding 50 points to the winner, 25 for second place, and 10 for third. It also involves a ‘spread’ of two numbers on individual selections, with bettors predicting whether the outcome will be above or below this range.

In a horse race, the spread for the favourite might be set at 16-19. Bettors can ‘Buy’ at 19 (higher) or ‘Sell’ at 16 (lower). A £10 buy bet at 19, with the favourite winning (50 points), yields £310 (50 - 19 x 10). Conversely, if unplaced, the loss is £190 (19 x 10).

This makes SpreadEx one of the more interesting bookies with bet 10 get 40, though given the potential for significant wins or losses – and the fact that punters can lose more than they put in – beginners should start with small stakes or avoid spread betting altogether.

Their bet 10 get 40 welcome offer incorporates both types of betting – customers must bet £10 on a fixed-odds bet, and they’re rewarded with two free £10 fixed-odds bets and four £5 spread bets. They also throw in a £1 spread bet specifically for racing.

Another benefit of the SpreadEx offer is the free bets are valid for 28 days, rather than the standard 7-day period that other bookies offer.

3. Unibet: Money back up to £40 after first £10 bet

Unibet is another well-established online bookie, offering online casinos, bingo and online poker alongside sports betting. One of Unibet’s standout characteristics is its bet builder tool, allowing customers to combine bet builders across different matches and a range of different leagues.

Unibet’s bet £10 get £40 welcome offer differs to the two online bookmakers above in two important ways. Firstly, the qualifying bet that you place has to lose for you to receive the bet credits – this may seem counterintuitive, but it is a chance to place a bet at long odds, and if it wins then you’re in the money anyway.

In addition, Unibet will throw in a £10 casino bonus regardless of the result of your first bet, so this is a good choice for those who also like casino and slot games.

Though the offer covers most markets, it is worth noting that it is not valid on horse racing or greyhound racing.

Typical bet £10 get £40 Terms and Conditions

It is important to read the relevant terms and conditions before choosing which betting sites to use for a bet 10 get 40 offer.

There is often a fairly long list of terms related to the offer, covering anything from the valid deposit methods and markets to the types of market the free bets can be used on and their expiry date.

Potential customers are encouraged to read these terms carefully to ensure they fully understand how to qualify for the reward and what they’ll receive.

Typical T&Cs for new customers to look out for include:

Deposit method – not all payment types will qualify for the offer; many betting sites require customers to make an initial deposit via debit card.

– not all payment types will qualify for the offer; many betting sites require customers to make an initial deposit via debit card. Device used – some bookies insist on the sign-up being done through mobile sites or betting apps.

– some bookies insist on the sign-up being done through mobile sites or betting apps. Qualifying bet – your original wager will need to be placed at minimum odds. You may also be required to bet on a certain sport, or may have to be of a certain bet type, such as accumulators or bet builder.

– your original wager will need to be placed at minimum odds. You may also be required to bet on a certain sport, or may have to be of a certain bet type, such as accumulators or bet builder. Winnings cap – some bookies put a maximum limit on the amount that you can win from a free bet, so there may be no point in putting a bet on something at 50/1 for example. Note that these sort of caps are more common on new betting sites.

– some bookies put a maximum limit on the amount that you can win from a free bet, so there may be no point in putting a bet on something at 50/1 for example. Note that these sort of caps are more common on new betting sites. Expiry dates – many sites will only give you seven days to use the free bets from a bet 10 get 40 welcome offer, although some stretch this period to 28 days.

– many sites will only give you seven days to use the free bets from a bet 10 get 40 welcome offer, although some stretch this period to 28 days. Wagering requirements – these are more typical for casino sites, but some bookies do include them. As an example, if a free bet comes with 3x wagering requirements, it means you have to bet any winnings from the bonus funds three times over before you can withdraw any remaining winnings.

Remember to gamble responsibly

The most important thing to remember is to gamble responsibly. Betting is never a surefire way to make money, no matter your depth of knowledge on the subject or any tips you may see.

When making any bet, it is best to assume you will lose, and therefore customers should only bet what they can afford to lose. Betting can easily become addictive, so be sure to take precautions to remain in control of your budget and your time. Most sites will have deposit and loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion, so you can set your account up to give more control to the time and money you spend gambling.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

Bookies with bet £10 get £40 offers summary

While we can recommend certain betting sites for the bet £10 get £40 welcome offer, the reality is that every punter is looking for something a little different from their chosen bookie.

What is best for some won’t be best for others, whether that’s because you’re looking for the best horse racing betting sites or a bookie that also has casino bonuses. Whatever your preferences may be, hopefully these recommendations can help you make an informed decision about bet 10 get 40 offers and where to go to find the ones that suit you.

Each of our recommended betting sites are safe, legal and fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. They ensure that your personal and financial data is secure and that there are precautions in place on each betting site so you can gamble responsibly.

Nevertheless, the ‘best’ betting site is purely subjective, and new customers should be careful to choose a site that fits their gambling wants and needs.