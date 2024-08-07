Best bet £10 get £30 betting offers for sport in August 2024

One of the most prominent sign up offers on betting sites is the bet £10 get £30 promotion, in which new customers who place a £10 qualifying bet receive £30 in free bets to use on a range of markets on the bookmaker’s site.

Many of the UK’s most trusted betting sites run this sort of sign-up promotion, enabling customers to potentially boost their winnings without having to stake as much of their own money.

On this page you’ll find a rundown of some of the best bet 10 get 30 welcome offers, as well as all the relevant information you need on their offers, from the terms and conditions to how to place your qualifying bet.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Top five bet 10 get 30 welcome offers

Bet 10 get 30 promotions are offered so frequently because they are fairly easy to understand for new customers who perhaps don’t bet as regularly. They also offer punters a chance to explore their new bookmaker’s product without risking their own funds.

The process is usually straightforward, requiring a few minutes to sign up to the betting site before you can deposit and place the £10 qualifying stake.

Betting sites and betting apps usually have terms and conditions to note, which will specify the markets you can bet on, necessary information on qualifying bets and the expiry time for using the free bets.

Your bet credits can often be used on a variety of markets, from football and tennis to golf and horse racing.

The bookies below offer slightly varied terms on each of their ‘bet 10 get 30 in free bets’ offers, so in order to justify how we’ve ranked them, we’ve provided a rundown of their various terms, pros and cons, the kind of free bets they provide, and any other relevant information.

1. Bet365 bet £10 get £30 welcome offer

Bet365 is one of the UK’s premier bookmakers, and it remains one of the most well-known and trusted UK betting sites. They offer the ‘full range’ of betting services beyond sports betting, including online casinos, online poker and online bingo, while their betting app is user-friendly too.

Bet365 have the fewest restrictions on their bet 10 get 30 welcome offer, with new users only needing to deposit and bet £10 on any sport on odds worth at least 1/5 (1.20) before receiving £30 in free bets once the qualifying bet is settled.

The bet credits expire after just seven days, but customers are free to use the credits as they see fit, on anything from a 25p accumulator to a £25 bet builder.

With some bookies splitting their bet credits into categories – for example, splitting the £30 free bets into £10 for accumulators, £10 for horse racing and £10 for bet builders – the flexibility offered by Bet365 makes them the best bookmaker with bet 10 get 30 in our opinion.

2. William Hill bet 10 get 30 in free bets

William Hill is one of the UK’s ever-present high street bookies, offering every type of online betting and a range of high street locations.

The William Hill bet 10 get 30 promotion is slightly more restrictive for new users, as the free bets are given out as three separate £10 free bet tokens, and there is a requirement that new customer registrations are completed via a mobile or tablet device.

However, it is fairly straightforward to unlock. Customers only need to deposit £10 and bet £10 on a sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) and wait for the bet to settle before your credits are released.

The 30-day expiry time makes this offer perhaps the least restrictive in terms of time to use your free bet credits.

3. TalkSportBet bet £10 get £30 offer

TalkSportBet is one of several new betting sites offering a ’bet £10 get £30’ offer, and it differs to the more ‘traditional’ online bookies. It uses its radio brand to produce unique offers, including price boosts from their pundit’s predictions.

Their bet 10 get 30 welcome offer is slightly more restrictive than those above, requiring sign-up via a mobile or tablet and deposits via a debit card or Apple Pay. Users only need to bet on a market of evens (1/1) or greater with their £10 qualifying bet.

Free bet payouts come in three different tokens – £10 to use on any sport, £10 to use on a sports acca with four or more selections, and £10 to use on any ‘Lucky Dip’.

The fact that their free bets are open to all sports means that customers have a wider range of what they can use their credits on.

4. BetUK bet £10 get £30 in free bets

BetUK is another new betting site, though this bookie has a clear focus on the two largest betting markets in the country – football and horse racing. Its football betting site is one of the best new ones around, particularly for prop bets.

This means that among the different bookies with bet £10 get £30 offers, this is a better choice for those who want to focus on those markets. If you prefer betting on other sports, there may be better alternatives.

The qualifying £10 bet must be made on a market with odds of 4/5 (1.8), and the free bet tokens will be made available once the qualifying bet is settled.

Customers will receive the tokens in the form of one £10 football bet, one £10 horse racing bet and one £10 bet builder.

5. Kwiff bet £10 get £30 surprise bet

Kwiff is a unique sports betting site that offers ‘supercharged’ bets, where your odds may rise to become more profitable after you’ve placed your stake. It certainly makes them stand out among the bookies with bet 10 get 30 offers.

Their surprise bet promotion is a unique offering in which customers are awarded a £30 surprise bet once they deposit and place a bet of £10 on any market (the odds of which must be greater than 1.50).

Users don’t know what their surprise stake will be placed on, although it works according to an algorithm so there’s a chance your stake will be placed on a bet that is trending with other customers.

The unique nature of this offer may not be to everyone’s taste, which is why it comes lower down our list, but once you’re past the welcome offer stage, new users will find a host of unique ways to bet.

Typical Bet £10 get £30 Terms and Conditions

Remember to read the relevant terms and conditions when choosing a betting site to use for a bet 10 get 30 offer.

Bookies provide an extensive list of terms and conditions for their welcome offers, covering anything from the valid deposit methods to the expiry date for the free bets.

Customers are encouraged to read these terms at length in order to make sure they have a full understanding of how to qualify for the promotion and what they will receive as a result.

Typical T&Cs for new customers to look out for include:

Deposit method – not all payment types will qualify for the offer; many betting sites require customers to use a debit card. Payments using e-wallets are more often than not exempt from welcome bonuses, although some accept Apple Pay.

– not all payment types will qualify for the offer; many betting sites require customers to use a debit card. Payments using e-wallets are more often than not exempt from welcome bonuses, although some accept Apple Pay. Device used – some bookies insist on the sign-up being done through a mobile or tablet device

– some bookies insist on the sign-up being done through a mobile or tablet device Qualifying bet – your original stake may have to be placed on certain sports, or may have to be of a certain bet type, such as accumulators or bet builders.

– your original stake may have to be placed on certain sports, or may have to be of a certain bet type, such as accumulators or bet builders. Winnings cap – some bookies put a maximum limit on the amount that you can win from a free sign-up bet, so there may be no point in putting a bet on something at 50/1 for example. This sort of cap is more common on newer betting sites.

– some bookies put a maximum limit on the amount that you can win from a free sign-up bet, so there may be no point in putting a bet on something at 50/1 for example. This sort of cap is more common on newer betting sites. Expiry dates – all bookies will give you a limited time to use your free bet credits. You may get anywhere between seven and 30 days.

– all bookies will give you a limited time to use your free bet credits. You may get anywhere between seven and 30 days. Wagering requirements – these are more typical for casino sites, but some bookies do include them. As an example, if sports free bets come with 3x wagering requirements, it means you have to bet any winnings from the bonus funds three times over before you can withdraw.

Remember to gamble responsibly

It is vital that anyone who uses betting sites remembers to gamble responsibly, whether they’re a beginner or a seasoned bettor. You’re never guaranteed a way to make certain profit, no matter how knowledgeable you may be about the subject.

Bettors should only wager what they can afford to lose, so it is best to assume that you will lose when placing a bet.

Nowadays, betting sites offer plenty of tools so that customers can manage their usage, including deposit limits, time-outs, loss limits and even self-exclusion.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

Bookies with bet £10 get £30 offers summary

Though we have collated a list of recommended betting sites for bet 10 get 30 welcome offers, the truth is that each punter is looking for something slightly different from their chosen bookmaker.

Whatever works for some won’t work for others, but hopefully the above recommendations can help you make an informed decision about which bet £10 get £30 offer is the best choice for you.

Each of our recommended betting sites are safe, legal and fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure and there are precautionary tools you can use to gamble responsibly.

However, it is worth remembering that the ‘best’ betting site for any measure is purely subjective, so prospective customers should be careful and thorough in their research when choosing which offer to take.