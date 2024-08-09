BetUK sign up offer: BetUK Offer 2024

BetUK is one of the best new betting sites on the market and allows customers to claim £30 in free bets in their welcome offer.

The BetUK sign up offer gives customers £30 in free bets after they register, deposit £10 and stake that same amount on a sports market with odds of 4/5 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet its settled, customers receive three BetUK free bet tokens, which can be used on a horse racing bet, one bet builder and one football bet.

Below, we’ve run through the BetUK sign up offer, including how to qualify, how to claim the free bets and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the 2024 BetUK sign up offer?

The BetUK welcome offer gives new customers £30 in free bets when they they sign up, make a deposit and stake qualifying bet of £10.

Customers must complete a straightforward registration process before depositing £10 and then staking that same amount on a sportsbook wager with odds of 4/5 or greater. The qualifying bet must be made within seven days of registration.

Once that bet is settled, users will be credited with the BetUK bonus – three free bet tokens of £10 each.

Each one is for use on one specific market – one for horse racing, one for a bet builder and one for football. Free bets expire after seven days, so be quick in using them!

BetUK is not only one of the top new operators, but is slowly becomine of best betting sites in the industry, offering an accessible, good value welcome offer, a wide-ranging sportsbook and good promotions for existing customers.

Is there a BetUK Bonus code?

There is no BetUK bonus code needed to access the BetUK new customer offer.

Customers simply need to complete the sign up process, deposit £10 and stake the same amount on a sports bet with odds of 4/5 or greater.

Once that qualifying bet is settled, users will receive the three bet tokens for use on horse racing, football and a bet builder.

The lack of a BetUK promo code makes this promotion a particularly accessible welcome offer – all customers need to do is enter the site via one of the relevant links, complete the registration process and follow the relevant instructions (more on that below).

How to claim the BetUK sign up offer Step 1: Visit BetUK via one of the links on this page by clicking on the Bet bet £10 get £30 tab. Step 2: Click the sign up button and before signing up for BetUK using your personal details, including, name, age and address. Step 3: Deposit £10 using one of the eligible payment methods. Step 4: Place your qualifying wager of £10 on any sport on BetUK with odds of at least 4/5 (1.80). Each-way bets must have £10 stake each-way. Step 5: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive three different £10 free bets to use on horse racing, football and a bet builder. Step 6: Free bets must be used within seven days.

Key T&Cs for BetUK new customer offer

New customers must follow the general terms and conditions on the BetUK site, as well as a few T&Cs that are specific to the BetUK sign up offer.

Firstly, the BetUK bet £10 get £30 offer is only open to new BetUK customers who are aged 18 or over.

After signing up and depositing the £10, you must make a qualifying bet of at least £10, and this must be wagered within 7 days of registration.

Only bets with minimum odds of 4/5 qualify for the BetUK offer, and system or multiple bets are not eligible for this promotion.

An each way qualifying bet must have the win part minimum £10; if not, the qualifying criteria will not be met. For example, £5 each-way will not qualify for the promotion, but £10 each-way will qualify.

Bet Builders are eligible for this promotion, and they are considered to be one bet or set of odds per game.

Once the qualifying bet settles, three separate £10 BetUK free bets will be awarded.

There will be one £10 horse racing free bet (for use on singles and upwards, with minimum odds of 4/5), one £10 free bet builder (with minimum odds 3/1) and one £10 football free bet (with minimum odds 4/5).

The BetUK free bets will expire seven days after they are awarded if they remain unused, and they must be selected for use via the checkbox on the betslip.

The free bet stake is not included in any winnings, and bets placed with free bets or profit boosts do not qualify towards the promotion. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this offer either.

Finally, this offer can only be claimed once.

How BetUK sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

The BetUK welcome offer is solid compared to others on the market. It offers the same amount of free bets as Bet365 and William Hill among the established brands in the industry, although it is some way behind fellow new betting site BetMGM.

Nevertheless, the offer is straightforward to claim and the qualifying odds are lower than elsewhere – 4/5 compared to evens. There is flexibility regarding payment methods too, with more than the standard ‘debit cards only’ options for claiming the bonus.

In addition, there is a decent spread of options with the BetUK promo, with free bets on horse racing, football and a bet builder. The required odds for free bets is also fairly low, giving freedom and flexibility.

The only downside is a seven-day window to use the BetUK free bet tokens, although this is fairly stands across all bookies.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

BetUK bonuses for existing customers

BetUK has a wide range of bonuses available for existing customers. These mainly focus on football, although there are some horse racing promos available.

In terms of general sports, there are often bet boosts, with enhanced odds on a range of sports and markets, including single, double, acca, specials and outrights. These are available on the front page of the betting app.

Using BetUK’s football betting site, customers can find an offer for a weekly £5 free bet, in which users can opt-in (on the ‘My Offers’ page) and stake £10 on any football bet builder market with odds of evens or greater.

Once the qualifying wager has settled, they’ll receive a £5 free bet on any event.

Customers that place football accas on three legs or more with odds of at least 3/10 per selection have the option to select ‘Profit Boost’ (under the rewards section) when placing their bets, and they can receive a boost up to 200% on accas.

For those who prefer horse racing betting sites, punters can get up to two £3 bets if they bet £15 on a horse race. One £3 free bet is unlocked immediately, while a further £3 bet can be unlocked if you make another £15 bet on a horse race during the same week.

Another popular BetUK offer is the ‘Racing 6’ - this free-to-play game allows bettors to make six predictions about the winner of races selected by BetUK. If you correctly predict all six winners, you can win a £50,000 prize. If no outright winner claims the prize, the next best players will win a share of the prize pool.

Look out for other rewards that are available around major events, such as BetUK Cheltenham offers and promotions throughout the football and racing season (and during major tournaments in different sports).

Reasons to sign up with BetUK

Overall, there are plenty of reasons why a would-be customer would choose BetUK.

BetUK is one of the best new betting sites, and it provides one of the more accessible, user-friendly betting apps. Additionally, the BetUK sign up offer is one of the better value, more flexible and more competitive welcome offers on the market.

The site has a top sportsbook, with an impressive range of betting markets and competitive odds across the board, and it offers plenty of odds for prop bets such as yellow cards in football matches.

In addition to the good value on the BetUK welcome offer, there is a wide array of promotions for existing customers too, especially for football. Bet boosts, acca boosts and free bets are available, and the site is one of the best for football bet builders, offering handy guides for beginners a £5 free bet each week if you wager £10 on a bet builder.

BetUK also offer in-play betting, cash outs and partial cash outs, though these are also available on horse racing too.

Horse racing customers can also receive free bets and enhanced odds on races, as well as specials ahead of festivals and other leading events such as Cheltenham or the Grand National. They also provide popular free-to-play games, such as Racing 6 which users a grand prize of £50,000, and a handy live stream for many horse races.

BetUK sign up offer in review

The BetUK sign up offer provides good value and is relatively straightforward, with a simple registration and an easy deposit process.

Once you have a funded account, finding a decent bet with odds of at least 4/5 is not difficult, given the wide range of markets, and the BetUK bonus is quickly credited to your account once the qualifying wager is settled.

BetUK is one of the easier to use betting sites, and the terms and conditions of the BetUK new customer offer are less restrictive than its competitors, with a lack of wagering requirements with any winnings, meaning that you can withdraw any winnings from free bets quickly.

Nevertheless, there are some restrictions worth noting, so below, we’ve outlined the key pros and cons of the BetUK sign up offer.

Pros Cons Offer is easy to claim and provides good value with £30 in free bets Free bets can only be used on horse racing, football and one bet builder Offer T&Cs are flexible and customers can deposit using a range of methods Free bets must be used within seven days There are no wagering requirements on winnings, so customers are free to withdraw as soon as any winnings land The overall focus of the site caters more to football and horse racing

Overall, the BetUK sign up offer is of comparable quality to leading UK bookies, and is better than several other competitors. New customers can easily sign up and claim the deal, and it is simple to deposit, find a qualifying wager and stake on it.

Free bets are credited in good time, and although the sports that the tokens can be used on are a little restrictive, these terms are still equal to or better than many competitor offers.

The seven-day time frame to use free bets could be longer, but once again it is the same as the window offered by competitor promos. The total value of the offer could be higher, but all things considered, the BetUK welcome offer is a solid, straightforward betting experience and their ongoing promotions and specials are interesting enough to retain customers.

Responsible gambling

BetUK promote safer gambling, although punters can never be too careful with sports betting, and it is important to be aware of where it can go wrong.

Remember that gambling is simply a form of entertainment, not a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you know about the sport in question. Remember that gambling can be addictive – you should never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Please take steps to remain in control of your budget – you can do this by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by BetUK, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

These can be found in its Safer Gambling page at the bottom of the betting site.

BetUK also provides links to charities and healthcare providers that users can contact for further information about gambling related issues:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.