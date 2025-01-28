Tote offers new customers £40 in free bets for signing up to its betting site and then depositing and betting £10 online.

The Tote sign up offer is an industry-standard ‘bet and get’ offer where customers use the Tote bonus code B10G40SPORTS – after clicking one of our links – before signing up, depositing £10 and wagering £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater. To receive this specific offer, it’s vital you use one of the links in this article.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £40 in bonuses within 48 hours, and free bets are paid out in £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook and 100 free spins on Tote’s slots site.

Below, we’ve run through the Tote sign up offer and bonus, including how to qualify, how to claim, and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and how to gamble responsibly, please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the Tote sign up offer?

The Tote sign up offer is essentially a standard ‘bet £10 get £40’ offer, though it varies in that some of the reward is credited in the form of free spins.

New customers can use our link in this article and then apply the Tote bonus code B10G40SPORTS to qualify for the offer.

After signing up, users must make a minimum deposit of £10 via debit card and then wager £10 on any sports market at odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in bonuses within 48 hours.

Bonuses are paid out in the form of one £20 free bet to use on Tote’s sportsbook and 100 free spins on its online casino game, Gold Blitz. Customers must place a qualifying bet within seven days of registration.

Free bets on the sportsbook must also be used in one wager. There are no wagering requirements with the free spins bonus.

How to claim the Tote sign up offer Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to sign up for Tote. Customers must use the Tote bonus code B10G40SPORTS to qualify for the welcome bonus. Step 2: Click the join button before entering your personal details, including name, date of birth (over 18s only), address and mobile number. Step 3: Make an initial deposit of £10 or more using a debit card (Visa or Mastercard). Step 4: Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports event (excluding horse racing, virtuals, ten to follow and fantasy markets) at odds of evens or greater. Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on the Tote sportsbook and a further 100 free spins on the Gold Blitz slot game within 48 hours. Step 6: Free bets are active for up to seven days.

Key terms and conditions of the Tote sign up bonus

Bettors should read the terms and conditions of the Tote sign up offer before registering. As well as the above terms, there are further T&Cs you need to be aware of – other key terms may also include:

The promotion is only available for customers aged 18 or over and based in the UK or ROI.

New users are limited to one new customer promotion.

To receive this specific offer, customers must sign up using our links and using the Tote bonus code B10G40SPORTS.

Customers must deposit at least £10 using a debit card (Visa or Mastercard), and they must then place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds evens or greater (excluding horse racing, virtuals, Ten to Follow and Fantasy).

Your first bet counts as your qualifying wager.

Customers will receive £40 in bonuses within 48 hours once their qualifying wager has settled.

Free bet bonuses must be used within seven days.

No wagering requirements on 100 free spins. Each spin is worth £0.20 on Gold Blitz.

Winnings from free spins and free bets will be paid as cash into your account.

How does the Tote welcome offer compare to other betting sites?

Overall, Tote offers one of the best welcome offers on the market. It provides a larger bonus when compared to established operators such as Bet365 and William Hill, who provide standard bet £10 get £30 bonuses.

Using a casino bonus as part of the welcome offer is fairly common for new customer acquisitions, with notable names including BetVictor and Betway running the same type of offer.

Tote has a fairly low deposit and bet qualification, allowing customers to simply deposit and bet £10 online to qualify for the welcome bonus. This requirement is less than a lot of operators.

In addition, the sign up process for Tote is straightforward, but unlike others you do require a bonus code. Moreover, the odds requirement of evens is fair and there are few restrictions.

There could be more payment options available in future to match PayPal betting sites, Apple Pay betting sites and Google Pay betting sites.

The table below will help readers to compare different sign up offers:

Tote bonus for existing customers

Tote does not offer a wide range of promotions for existing customers. It tends to focus on new customer acquisition, as is highlighted by the strength of its welcome bonus compared to its rivals. However, the bookie does run a few standard promos:

Boosted odds: Enhanced odds are regularly available on the sportsbook for major markets on its football betting site and others. These include single bets and acca bets.

Tote Guarantee: Tote offers its own version of best odds guaranteed, offering the best possible prices on win bets and Tote dividends.

Stayers Club: Tote offer a free bet club that pays out free bets of £2, £5 and £10 depending on the value of your qualifying bets. You must make six qualifying bets to qualify for the club.

Casino offers: Tote also offers a range of casino bonuses including cashback, free spins and Drop and Wins on its casino site.

Separate welcome offers: Tote also has a separate welcome offer for its racing pools, offering £30 in racing credits and 20 free spins after signing up and betting £10 on racing pools online.

Reasons to join Tote betting

For fans of horse racing betting sites, Tote has been the only place in horse racing for pool betting in recent years, but it has branched out to offer a complete sportsbook and casino package.

Racing pools: Tote has the standout pool betting product on the market, allowing users to compete in horse racing and greyhounds as part of a pool.

Markets and odds: Tote has developed its sportsbook to offer a great range of markets and odds for betting on football and more.

Welcome offer: Tote new customer offer is one of the best welcome offers on the market, where users can claim £40 in bonuses.

Promotions: There is a decent sampling of promotions, although this could be improved to match others in the industry.

Usability: The betting site is straightforward to use with clean aesthetics, making it easy to navigate and place bets, and compatibility is excellent across Apple and Android devices. There is also live streaming available for select sports.

Customer support: There is an FAQs section to answer basic queries, as well as a 24/7 live chat available for customer support issues.

Responsible gambling

It is vitally important to practice safer gambling online. Remember to never wager more than you can afford, and never chase any losses.

Tote offers a detailed safer gambling hub, providing users a wealth of information and support measures if required.

As with all UKGC-licensed gambling sites, there are a range of tools available, such as deposit limits, profit and loss calculators, reality checks and self-exclusion options.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are various charities that can help if you feel your gambling has got out of hand:

Tote sign up offer pros and cons

The Tote sign up offer provides great value in the form of a ‘bet £10 get £40’ bonus, though there is some variation as the reward is split between free bets and free spins.

The offer provides comparatively good value when compared with other betting sites and online casinos.

In addition, Tote runs an efficient, functional desktop site and betting app, with a good range of options for fans of horse racing and an increasing range of options on its sportsbook.

Below, we have included a pros and cons table to help the reader weigh up the Tote free bets offer:

Pros Cons Impressive welcome offer value – more than other bookies Bonus code required Straightforward terms and conditions Free bets released after two days Split 50/50 between sportsbook and casino Casino bonus not to everyone’s taste No wagering requirements

Readers are reminded that alternative Tote sign up bonus offers can be found on its promotions page. There they will find the Tote horse racing offer, where users can secure a bonus for pools betting.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.