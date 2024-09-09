BetVictor bonus code: 2024 BetVictor sign up offer

BetVictor has longstanding reputation as one of the most reliable and trusted bookmakers in the business. It combines its proud history with a modern aesthetic and the BetVictor bonus code welcome offer is one of the best on the market.

New customers get the chance to qualify for £40 in free bets on football as part of the BetVictor sign up offer for those who register, opt in to the promotion and place a £10 bet on football with odds worth evens (1/1) or greater.

You don’t need a BetVictor bonus code for this particular promotion.

BetVictor is one of the best betting sites on the market. It stands out for the quality of its football and horse racing betting sites and offers a wide range of markets, competitive odds and varied promotions.

We’ve run through the BetVictor welcome offer below, including how to sign up and how to claim the free bets along with relevant terms and conditions in our breakdown of the sign up offer.

What is the 2024 BetVictor sign up offer?

The BetVictor sign up offer rewards new customers with £40 in free bets on football providing they register, opt in on its promotion and place a £10 bet on football with odds worth evens (1/1) or greater.

Customers must opt-in on the promotion using the ‘OFFERS’ tab and then place a qualifying wager within seven days of registering with BetVictor. Only payments made by debit card and Apple Pay are eligible for the BetVictor welcome bonus.

Once a qualifying bet is settled, punters will receive two £10 free bets to use on one acca bet with a minimum of four selections and a bet builder.

After 24 hours, there will be a further £10 bet to use on an in-play free bet and after 48 hours, a fourth £10 free bet will be added to use on any sports market.

Free bets must be used within seven days and on odds of 1/1 or greater.

Is there a BetVictor bonus code?

No. Customers don’t require a BetVictor bonus code to unlock the BetVictor new customer offer.

Users just need to click one of the BetVictor links on this page, follow the prompts on BetVictor to complete the sign up process, opt in to the promotion, then deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet on football.

New customers must be aged 18 or over and be based in the UK. The BetVictor welcome offer is limited to one per customer or household and qualifying deposits must be placed via debit card or Apple Pay.

Further key terms and conditions can be found below.

How to claim the BetVictor sign up offer Step 1: Visit BetVictor via one of the links on this page by clicking on the bet £10 on football get £40 in free bets offer. Step 2: Click the sign up button and register with BetVictor using your personal details, including, name, age and address. Step 3: Opt-in on the ‘OFFERS’ tab before depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. Step 4: Place a £10 qualifying bet on any football market with odds worth evens (1/1) or greater. Step 5: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll be credited with two £10 free bets to use on an acca and bet builder. After 24 hours a further £10 free bet will be released to use on in-play betting, and after 48 hours, another £10 free bet will be available to use on any sport. Step 6: Use your free bets within seven days or they will expire.

Key T&Cs for BetVictor new customer offer

Read the terms on conditions thoroughly before signing up for the BetVictor welcome offer and make sure you understand the process behind receiving the free bets.

Firstly, customers must be aged 18 or over to sign up for the offer, which is only available for those based in the UK. It is limited to one per customer or household.

Customers are only entitled to one sportsbook or casino offer and must opt-in on the promotion via the ‘offers’ tab on BetVictor’s website. No BetVictor promo code is required to unlock the welcome bonus.

To qualify, customers must place a deposit worth £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and use that deposit to place a £10 bet on any football market worth evens (1/1) or greater. This qualifying wager has to be made within seven days of signing up.

BetVictor free bets are then paid out in four installments of £10 over two days with two £10 free bets to use on an acca and bet builder. After 24 hours a further £10 free bet will be released to use on in-play betting, and after 48 hours, another £10 free bet will be available to use on any sport. Free bets must be used within seven days.

Qualifying bets that are cashed out before being settled will not eligible for the offer. Likewise, qualifyings stakes placed on enhanced odds, enhanced accas, void bets and specials markets will not be eligible.

How the BetVictor bonus code offer compares to other leading bookies

The BetVictor sign up offer is one of the more valuable welcome bonuses on the market. It favours well compared to others such as Bet365 and William Hill, offering an extra £10, with only BetMGM, Betfred and Tote providing better value to new customers.

BetVictor’s offer is straightforward to claim, needing only a £10 deposit, though this can only be made through either a debit card or Apple Pay payment which is fairly restricting.

The time frame to register and use the free bet bonus matches BetVictor’s rivals, though with a higher amount of free bets there should perhaps be greater leeway for new customers to use them.

The fact your qualifying bet must be placed on football and some of the free bets being restricted to the same sport may also put some punters off. Here are a number of strong alternatives punters may wish to consider.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets BETFRED50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets R30 Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

BetVictor promos for existing customers

BetVictor has a wide range of promotions for existing customers as well. Bet boosts are widely available across a number of sports on single, double, accas and specials - these can be found through the boosts tab at the top of each sports’ section on the site.

BetVictor offers a ‘Lucky Dip’ feature whereby there is a random generator which selects a market for you with a boosted price. These bets are available for result, props, over/unders, specials and outrights. It offers customers a chance to get a better price on a bet by chancing their arm on the Lucky Dip.

BetVictor is a standout horse racing betting site and users can get Best Odds Guaranteed on daily UK and Irish races for bets made from 9am on the day of the race to the start of the contest.

There is also their Run For Your Money guarantee on UK and Irish races meaning users will receive a cash refund if your horse refuses or whips around at the start, fails to come out or loses all chance at the stalls.

BetVictor have a rewards programme for customers that place regular bets of £5 or more. Bettors that place five £5 bets or more at odds of 1/2 or greater can receive a free bet between £1 and £25 to use on the sportsbook.

Reasons to sign up with BetVictor

BetVictor is one of the most reputable brands in the betting industry who have a complete range of offers across horse racing and football betting sites.

It has one of the slickest betting apps in the industry, making betting online a seamless process across Apple and Android devices.

They offer a wide range of football betting markets and their specials stand out, particularly manager and transfer betting markets.

Horse racing punters can also enjoy BOG and Run For Your Money promos with BetVictor offering a wide range of Bet Boosts for singles, doubles, trebles and accas across its sportsbook, which are not limited to football and horse racing.

Its Lucky Dip promo catches the eye for potential value for betting odds on a wide range of sports and markets.

BetVictor also offer live betting, cash outs/partial cash outs, football bet builders and top class live streaming on horse racing.

They have a strong commitment to responsible gambling and through its Safer Gambling page customers can access a range of support tools, including deposit limits, timeouts, self-exclusion and profit/loss indicators and more.

BetVictor sign up offer in review

A couple of key points stand out about the BetVictor sign up offer. It offers a greater reward in free bets than several rivals but is limited to football bets for qualification, meaning customers whose interest lies elsewhere will not be able to capitalise.

However, there are no wagering requirements on the offer meaning users can withdraw any BetVictor free bet winnings which is always a benefit.

Here are some of the most notable pros and cons we encountered when signing up with BetVictor:

Pros Cons One of the most valuable welcome offers on the market Offer is limited to football for the qualifying and majority of free bets There are no wagering requirements meaning new users are free to withdraw any winnings from the free bets Seven days may be too short for some punters to use four £10 free bets Reasonable minimum odds of 1/1 for qualifying stake Qualifying deposits are limited to just debit cards and Apple Pay

The BetVictor bonus code offer is a good entry point for football betting enthusiasts but offers little to those customers whose interest lies elsewhere.

Though simple to sign up, the qualifying bets and short timeframe to use the free bets may not be that appealling to every punter.

However, regular football bettors will see the potential of the offer and will find a solid betting experience through ongoing promotions and specials.

Responsible gambling online

It’s vital that you practice responsible gambling online from the moment you sign up for a bookmaker. Betting should only be considered a form of entertaiment and never a form of making money.

Even if you’re well versed in several sports, you should always be mindful that losing money when betting is likely. Stick to a budget and only place a stake that you’re comfortable losing. Always remain in control.

BetVictor have a firm commitment to responsible gambling, which can be found through their Safer Gambling page. They have a range of methods in place including deposit limits, timeouts, self-exclusion and profit/loss indicators.

There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.