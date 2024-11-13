Betting on horse racing continues to be one of the dominant options on the sportsbook, and along with football it has become a key part of the online offering for almost every betting site in the UK.

Bookmakers are constantly looking for ways to entice new customers and keep existing ones, whether that be through exclusive offers for major festivals or through ongoing promotions.

One of the most popular promotions offered by betting sites is best odds guaranteed (BOG).

Horse racing betting sites and betting apps with best odds guaranteed promise that punters will get the best possible price for their selection, ensuring that customers get optimum value even with odds movement on the day of the race.

Unsurprisingly, this offer has become an extremely popular offer among horse racing bettors, though it isn’t available at every betting site.

We’ve compiled a guide to best odds guaranteed, including how it works, where you can find this promotion, and a list of top best odds guaranteed bookmakers.

What is best odds guaranteed?

So what is best odds guaranteed exactly?

Best odds guaranteed is a promotion that ensures that, if a bettor places a bet on a horse at a specific price, but the starting price (SP) is larger, the betting site will pay out at the better odds.

For example, if a bettor places a bet on a horse at 4/1, but the horse’s SP is 5/1, they will be paid out at the better price of 5/1. This promotion removes the risk of missing out on better odds.

The offer works the other way too, with horse racing betting sites paying out at the odds you took if the starting price is shorter, whichever is bigger.

Top 5 best odds guaranteed betting sites

Below, we have ranked the five best betting sites for best odds guaranteed. The respective bookmakers have been ranked based on a combination of their best odds guaranteed offer and their general performance as a horse racing betting site.

1. Bet365 best odds guaranteed

Bet365 is widely regarded as one of the best betting sites for horse racing for several reasons, one of which is their best odds guaranteed offer. They apply best odds guaranteed to all UK and Irish horse racing, with punters able to take advantage of this offer from 8am every day.

In addition to BOG, Bet365 regularly has the top industry prices, produces daily bet boosts for a range of UK, Irish and international races and offers each-way extra, where bettors pick their place terms. The Bet365 bonus code also offers new customers £30 in free bets for signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 online.

2. BetVictor best odds guaranteed

BetVictor offers best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish horse races from 9am on race day. The site caters well to racing punters, with a racing-specific BetVictor welcome offer and regular price boosts.

BetVictor offer cash refunds on all UK and Irish races should your horse be deemed to have lost any chance of winning at the very start of the race.

BetVictor offer a range of welcome bonuses for new customers. This includes the BetVictor bonus code promotion that provides new customers with £40 in bonuses after signing up and betting £20 on the sportsbook. The welcome offer is split 50/50 between the betting site and online casino with £20 in free bets to use on each.

3. Unibet best odds guaranteed

Unibet’s best odds guaranteed offer applies to all UK and Irish horse races and is available from a joint-best time of 8am the day of the race.

This bookie offers a great all round package to racing bettors that includes a Unibet sign up offer worth £40 in free bets, as well as daily price boosts, extra place races, money back specials and best industry odds guaranteed on selected races.

Unibet also run an accumulator offer whereby bettors can get a profit boost on any winning racing acca bets.

4. Betway best odds guaranteed

Betway offers guaranteed best odds on all UK and Irish horse racing from 9am daily. They have some solid racing offers, including a free bets club with bettors able to claim £10 in free bets each week when they wager £25 on racing multiples.

There’s also the free-to-play ‘4 to Win’ prediction game where punters have to pick the four winners of that day’s chosen races to win £1,000.

Live streaming of UK, Irish and a large number of international races is also available and all this can be accessed through one of the best racing apps currently available.

The Betway sign up offer also allows new customers to claim a £30 matched acca and 100 free spins on its slot site for registering online.

5. Fafabet best odds guaranteed

Fafabet are one of a handful of new betting sites to offer best odds guaranteed and they make our top five as the offer is available on all UK and Irish races from 8.30am on race day.

Best odds guaranteed is part of a strong package of racing offers from Fafabet, which includes money back specials on every UK and Irish race with their second to the favourite promotion, while they also offer a refund on select races if your horse is beaten by a length.

New customers can use the Fafabet welcome offer to claim up to £50 in free bets to wager on racing should they choose, while Fafabet will also boost the odds on several races each day, and fans of US racing can secure a casino bonus by wagering on the Stateside action.

Best new betting sites for best odds guaranteed

While most new betting sites don’t offer best odds guaranteed, there are some that do. Below are our picks for the best new betting sites with best odds guaranteed.

1. TalkSport Bet best odds guaranteed

TalkSport Bet is one of the newest best odds guaranteed bookmakers, with the offers available on UK and Irish horse races on both singles and multiple bets from 9am each day.

Talksport Bet might seem like it should be classed among football betting sites, but is has some excellent racing offers to go with best odds guaranteed.

There’s Neil’s Reels, where bettors who have wagered £10 or more on racing that day can play the Neil’s Reels Game for a chance to win free bets. They also offer money back in cash if your horses lose any chance of winning at the start of a race.

TalkSport Bet has one of the highest-rated betting apps available, but it is let down slightly by the poor range of sign-up offers. However, new customers can use the TalkSport Bet sign up offer to claim up to £40 in free football bets to use online.

2. BetMGM best odds guaranteed

BetMGM only launched in the UK in 2023 and have been keen to make a good impression on racing punters, running regular free bet offers and handing out seven profit boost tokens each week for wagering on racing.

They also offer guaranteed best odds on UK & Irish horse racing and greyhounds, although are slightly let down by only making the offer available from 11am each day.

BetMGM offer one of the best welcome offers on the market that allows customers to claim £40 in free bets. Using the BetMGM sign up offer, all you have to do is bet £10 on a sports market with odds of evens or greater and once your wager has settled, your account will be credited with £40 in bonuses to use on horse racing and football.

3. LiveScore Bet best odds guaranteed

LiveScore Bet run their best odds guaranteed offer from 10am each day, covering all UK and Irish races that day.

Punters can also enjoy money-back races and extra place races each day, while the company has joined the ranks of live betting sites by offering live streams of all their best odds guaranteed races.

There’s also a £5 free accumulator available each week, although this particular new best odds guaranteed bookie loses a few marks due to the LiveScore Bet sign up offer of bet £10 get £30 in free bets not being eligible to be used entirely on racing.

4. PlanetSport Bet best odds guaranteed

PlanetSport Bet, a rising name in UK betting, offers best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races from 10am every day.

Punters can also enjoy a £10 free bet for every 10 bets they place, a profit boost on any winning racing accumulators and the option to live stream races from this best odds guaranteed bookmaker.

PlanetSport also run various daily racing specials, including money-back offers, free bet promos and boosted odds on selected runners.

Best odds guaranteed on greyhounds

While best odds guaranteed is mainly limited to horse racing, some bookmakers do extend the offer to cover greyhound racing too. There aren’t as many options to choose from for greyhound punters, but we’ve picked out three strong choices.

1. BetGoodwin best odds guaranteed

BetGoodwin pride themselves on their horse racing and greyhound coverage, as well as the fact that best odds guaranteed are offered on every UK and Irish greyhound race each day. The offer goes live at 10am on race day and from there, punters can browse BetGoodwin’s excellent greyhound betting section.

BetGoodwin have various daily money-back offers for horse racing, but greyhound fans aren’t left out and can get their stake back as a free bet up to £25 if their dog is beaten by a short head in any UK or Irish race.

New customers can also use the BetGoodwin welcome offer, which provides users with 50 per cent of their first day losses back up to £25.

2. Bet365 best odds guaranteed

Bet365 extends their best odds guaranteed offer to UK and Irish greyhound racing, ensuring that greyhound bettors get the best price. Bettors can take advantage of the offer from 8am each day and then watch their selections run via Bet365’s excellent live streaming service.

Bet365 also let you follow your favourite dogs, sending updates on when they are running next so you can keep track of them.

3. BetUK best odds guaranteed

BetUK might not open their best odds guaranteed offer until 11am on race day, but greyhound bettors seeking BOG for that day can enjoy competitive prices and live streams on BetUK’s desktop site and app.

New customers can also unlock the BetUK sign up offer by betting on greyhound racing.

Best odds guaranteed times

Best odds guaranteed bookmakers don’t activate their offers all at the same time, with the earliest bookies doing so at around 8am – though some will wait until as late at 11am.

It tends to be a case of the earlier the better of course, as the odds have more time to move, and hopefully in your favour so you get the best of any odds movement.

Be sure to check the best odds guaranteed times table below to see when best odds guaranteed bookies will be running the offer from each day.

Best odds guaranteed bookmaker Best odds guaranteed activation time Betfred 8am Bet365 8am BoyleSports 8am Unibet 8am Fafabet 8.30am BetVictor 9am TalkSport 9am Grovsenor Sport 9am Betway 9am BetGoodwin 10am QuinnBet 10am LiveScore Bet 10am William Hill 10am Virgin Bet 10am PlanetSport Bet 10am BetMGM 11am BetUK 11am

Benefits of best odds guaranteed

In this section, we have briefly outlined the main benefits of best odds guaranteed for bettors.

Security of higher payouts: If the odds improve after the bet is placed, the bettor benefits from the better odds without having to do anything extra themselves.

Risk reduction: BOG eliminates the fear of betting too early and missing out on potentially better odds later.

Accumulator boost: In most cases, the best odds guaranteed offer covers both singles and bets placed as part of a multiple. This could potentially lead to a significant bump in profits if a bettor were to land an acca that had benefited from best odds guaranteed.

Responsible gambling

Horse racing betting can be addictive, so remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget from the second you sign up for a betting site. Always have a budget in mind and stick to it – remember to never chase your losses either.

It’s also important not to get carried away by free bets or using casino offers, both of which are available on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by safe betting sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Summary: Best odds guaranteed

All the sites listed, from new betting sites to established names in the business, offer best odds guaranteed horse racing, ensuring that punters get the best prices on their horse and greyhound racing bets.

While all our recommended sites are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, readers should remember to choose the site that best suits their betting preferences and needs.

When deciding on your chosen betting site, remember to take into account the BOG offer itself, as well as how the site functions overall in terms of its horse racing offering.

Check out our BOG table to compare when your chosen bookie starts the best odds guaranteed offer each day. Always gamble responsibly when betting on horse racing.

