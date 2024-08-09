Talksport Bet sign up offer: Latest Talksport Bet welcome offer for 2024

Talksport Bet, one of the UK’s leading betting sites, are giving new customers £30 in free bets as part of their latest welcome offer.

This Talksport Bet sign up is only available using one of the links in this article and gives punters the chance to claim £30 free bets when they register and wager £10.

Once registered, bettors can enjoy a wide range of offers on the likes of horse racing, football and more.

Below we have all the information needed for customers wanting to unlock the Talksport Bet welcome offer, from how to qualify, to the relevant terms and conditions.

What is the 2024 Talksport Bet sign up offer?

The Talksport Bet offer is a bet £10 get £30 promo and is only available via the links in this article.

To be eligible, bettors must complete their registration on a mobile device and opt into the welcome offer via the offers tab.

Punters can make the initial deposit of £10 by debit card or Apple Pay. Unfortunately, other payment methods are not accepted as part of this Talksport Bet offer.

You will then need to place a qualifying wager of £10 or more within seven days of registration. Once that bet is settled, punters will get the first two £10 free bet tokens, one of which can be spent on any sport, while the other is for a Lucky Dip bet. The final free bet credit will arrive 24 hours after the qualifying bet is settled.

How to claim the Talksport Bet new customer offer Step 1: Visit the Talksport Bet site using one of the links in this article on your mobile and click the sign up button Step 2: Open an account using a mobile device and fill out all the mandatory fields Step 3: After registration, head to the offers section of the Talksport Bet site and opt in to the welcome offer Step 4: Make an initial deposit of £10 or more using either a debit card or Apple Pay. Step 5: Place a qualifying wager on any sports market at odds of evens (2.0) or greater within seven days of registration. The minimum stake for qualifying bets is £10. Step 6: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive your free bets. Betters should have their full allocation of free bets (£30) within 24 hours of the first bet being settled. Step 7: Use all free bets within seven days of them being credited.

Key terms and conditions for Talksport Bet new customer offer

Before undertaking the Talksport Bet welcome offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions. For your convenience, we’ve picked out some of the key terms bettors need to be aware of.

To be eligible for the Talksport Bet sign up offer you must be a new customer and over the age of 18.

New customers can only take advantage of one of Talksport Bet’s sign up offers for either sportsbook or casino so make sure to choose the one that best suits your needs.

If choosing the Talksport bet £10 get £30 bonus, registration must be completed using a mobile device. Also, the initial deposit of £10 or more must be made via a debit card or Apple Pay.

An initial wager must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater, and with a minimum stake of £10. Any void bets, bet boosts, special markets, enhanced accas and cashed out bets will not qualify for the welcome offer.

After signing up, punters have seven days to place a qualifying bet.

Once you’ve received your free bets, they need to be staked on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. There are no wagering requirements attached to any winnings generated from free bets.

The free bets can not be placed on virtual sports, and any free bets that haven’t been used after seven days will be removed from the account.

How does the Talksport Bet sign up offer compare to other betting sites

The Talksport Bet sign up offer is one of the better welcome offers currently on the market. It is similar to what many of the most established betting sites give to their new customers, although it has some additional terms and conditions.

There are good aspects of the Talksport Bet offer, such as the ease with which it can be completed, and the fact qualifying bets can be placed on any sport.

There’s also the option to choose a different Talksport Bet welcome offer, if the bet £10 get £30 promotion is not what they are looking for.

However, unlike TalkSport Bet, other bookmakers, such as Bet365 and William Hill, don’t put restrictions on how the free bets that come with their welcome offer can be wagered, while Kwiff gives punters longer than seven days to use their free bets.

Bookmaker Welcome Offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required LiveScore Bet Bet £10 get £20 in free bets None required Kwiff Bet £10 get £30 Surprise Bets None required Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets SUMMER50 BetVictor Bet £10 on football and get £40 in free bets None required

Talksport Bet offers for existing customers

Once you have signed up and made the most of the welcome offer, Talksport Bet has lots of things to keep bettors interested, regularly giving away more free bets than the average betting site.

They have a Super Summer Spin promotion where punters can win up to £10 in free bets each day. To capitalise on that offer, customers have to bet £10 or more on any sports market with odds of evens (2.0) or greater to qualify, and can win a free bet worth between £1 and £10.

There’s also cash or free bets up for grabs for punters taking part in Neil’s Reels, a unique feature among horse racing betting sites. Place a minimum £10 bet on any racing market at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for a go on Neil’s Reels. Punters can win up to £5 in cash or £10 in free bets daily.

Talksport Bet also run No Horsing Around, a promo that offers punters a cash refund on all UK and Irish races should their selection lose all chance of victory at the very start of a race.

TalkSport Bet offer best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races, meaning if you take an early price on a selection that goes on to win at bigger odds, Talksport will pay out at the bigger price.

There’s also a £1 free Lucky Dip bet available to all punters that can be placed on any Lucky Dip market.

If that isn’t enough, Talksport Bet will boost the price on a range of individual and accumulator bets daily across a selection of sports.

Punters will find they are particularly prolific among football betting sites for offering odds boosts on a large number of matches and across a massive range of competitions.

Football bettors can also win £500 in cash via Talksport Bet’s popular free-to-play predictor game, Footie 4 Play.

Why should bettors join Talksport Bet

Talksport Bet are a recent addition to the online betting scene but have quickly risen to up the ranks, earning a spot on our lists for the best new betting sites and highest-rated free bet bookmakers.

Talksport Bet run a good selection of promotions at any one time and they are unique in offering a selection of sign up offers, giving punters a choice in how they kick start their experience.

If you don’t want the Talksport bet £10, get £30 in free bets offer, you can choose a £5 free Lucky Dip bet or get triple winnings on your first bet as your welcome bonus.

There is a great selection of daily free bet offers and a strong offering for horse racing bettors with the unique No Horsing Around promotion and best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish races.

Talksport Bet’s Lucky Dip feature gives bettors the chance to boost the odds on a random selection in a market of their choice. Just select your Lucky Dip market, enter your stake and then spin the wheel to receive your selection.

From a practical point of view, the desktop site is easy to navigate and the Talksport betting app has been well received, scoring of 4.8 out of five on Apple’s App Store and 4.4 on the Play Store.

There’s a dedicated in-play section on Talksport Bet, featuring live odds and bet boosts on a good range of sports. Unfortunately, they lack the live streaming facilities of their major rivals, but it’s still a strong feature.

Talksport Bet sign up offer review

Talksport Bet has a competitive welcome offer, with a larger sum of free bets available than you’ll find at some more well-established bookmakers.

There are a few hoops to jump through but it is largely a hassle-free sign up offer which isn’t to taxing to complete. Just remember to sign up using a mobile device if you want the bet £10, get £30 offer.

Pros Cons Qualifying bets can be placed on whatever sport a bettor likes and there’s a quick turnaround on the free bets Bet £10 get £30 sign up offer must be completed on a mobile device No wagering requirements on winnings from free bets Restrictions placed on how free bets are spent Choice of welcome offers to accommodate different bettors Short time frame of seven days to qualify and use the free bets

The initial bet £10 get £30 in free bets is a good way to start your Talksport Bet experience, and there’s plenty more for bettors to enjoy once they’ve opened an account.

Responsible gambling online

Remember to always practice responsible gambling. From the moment you sign up for a bookmaker, you must always remain in control of your budget and remember that gambling is not a way to make money online. Even if you’re a sports expert, you are still likely to lose bets, so only stake an amount you feel comfortable losing.

Talksport Bet heavily promote their safer gambling hub, which is easy to navigate and provides bettors with support and help in various ways.

There is a safer gambling questionnaire that can help you judge how safe your gambling practices are and a variety of tools to utilise including safe deposit limits, profit and loss calculators, reality checks and self-exclusion options.

