Online casinos in the UK provide an exceptional variety of games and markets, and online roulette is one of the most popular of these games.

Part of the draw of roulette is its simplicity and the ease with which you can play.

We’ve put together a guide to online roulette in the UK, where readers can find information on roulette strategies, the best roulette sites, welcome offers and bonuses, and how to ensure a better gaming experience.

To find out more about how we rate online roulette sites and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Best online betting sites for roulette

We have provided a list of the best online roulette sites below, with each site sorted into a category according to its standout feature.

LeoVegas – Most established brand

LeoVegas has a solid reputation among gambling sites, and offers a wide array of roulette offerings with no less than 82 games to choose from.

LeoVegas offers a strong welcome bonus of up to £100 in bonuses as well as 50 free spins across your first two deposits. In addition, they run promotions and casino bonuses for existing customers that include free spins, profit boosts and games with large jackpots.

Grosvenor Casino - Best roulette site for promotions

Grosvenor Casino offers a wide selection of online roulette games, with classic options that include European Roulette and 20p Roulette, as well as live casino options such as Live Lightning Roulette.

Grosvenor’s welcome offer gives new customers a bonus of £30 extra when they deposit £20, while ongoing promotions include free spins for their online slots, instant roulette rewards and prize draws.

Duelz – Best roulette site for Live Roulette variety

Duelz is a new online casino site that offers the chance to ‘duel’ other players on platforms such as slots. It has one of the best live casinos, with almost 40 roulette games.

You can play live roulette, while other unique features include Hippodrome live tables and Evolution Gaming’s best roulette games.

Duelz runs a welcome offer of a £100 bonus and 100 free spins when you sign up and deposit £20, while cash tournaments and offers for weekly cashback and free spins.

MrQ – Best roulette site for payment options

MrQ offers over 1,000 games, including classic versions of roulette like 20p Roulette, Auto Roulette, and Real Roulette as well as live roulette variants.

The company offers a great range of deposit and withdrawal methods, while it counts itself among a growing number of pay-by-mobile and PayPal casinos available in the UK.

MrQ’s welcome offer includes 20 free spins with no wagering requirements attached, and there are plenty of game-specific offers for roulette and more.

The Vic Casino - Best new roulette site

The Vic Casino is among the best new roulette sites, offering hundreds of different online casino games.

Live Victoria Roulette offers players an authentic experience by connecting them directly to London’s iconic Victoria Casino.

The company runs a welcome offer which incluedes a £200 deposit bonus and 100 free spins, and their daily Victoria Spins promotion allows existing customers to collect free spins.

How we rank the best online roulette sites

We have a checklist we work through when deciding on the best online roulette sites:

Security and licensing – We ensure sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). There are also additional third-party verifications, such as eCOGRA or RNG certification for the systems that power the roulette games.

Game variety – The best online roulette sites will have a variety of roulette games available, including European, French and American roulette.

Bonuses and promotions – The best roulette sites online will run roulette-specific bonuses such as cashback on roulette and welcome bonuses that apply to roulette games.

Payment options – Online roulette sites should offer a variety of popular UK payment methods, including Visa Debit, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and even Pay By Mobile.

Mobile experience – We focus on mobile compatibility, ensuring smooth play on iOS and Android devices.

Customer support – Our recommendations need to offer a range of customer support options. As roulette is a 24/7 game, the availability of 24/7 live chat, email and phone support is a major factor.

Popular roulette variants

There are hundreds of variations of the game, but below we have explained the most popular versions of roulette.

European Roulette: This is the most common variant found online, and is the standard version of roulette. There are 37 numbers on the wheel (0-36), and a house edge of 2.7 per cent.

French Roulette: This is similar to European Roulette, with additional rules like "La Partage" (half your bet returned if the ball lands on 0).

American Roulette: This variation includes an extra "double-zero" pocket, raising the house edge to 5.26 per cent, making it less favourable for players.

Quantum and Lightning Roulette: These games feature multipliers that can increase winnings by up to 500x or even 2,000x.

These games feature multipliers that can increase winnings by up to 500x or even 2,000x. Double Ball Roulette: In this version, two balls are used for each spin, meaning that the bettor has a higher chance of winning certain bets.

Top roulette strategies for UK players

There are several tried-and-tested strategies for betting on roulette. While we have explained some of them below, but note that this is not an endorsement – remember that the house usually wins.

Martingale System

This system involves doubling the size of the next bet immediately after making a loss, in the hope of breaking even. In theory, the gambler will eventually even out their losses with a win. Note that this system can only possibly work on even-money bets.

Reverse Martingale (Paroli)

The reverse Martingale is the reverse of the above system. Rather than increasing your bet after each loss, you increase it after each win.

Fibonacci System

This is a progression system, where each bet is the sum of the previous two bets. For example, if you had wagered £3 on the last bet and £1 on the bet before that, your next stake would be £4.

James Bond Strategy

This is a strategy where the bettor spreads their bets across multiple sections of the board (high numbers, low numbers, and 0), covering 25 numbers to increase win probability. The ‘classic’ stake amount is £20 or £200, spread in the following manner: £14 (or £140) on high numbers from 19 to 36, £5 (or £50) on a double street, covering 13-18, and £1 (or £10) on zero.

Bonuses and promotions for roulette players

Roulette players can expect to find several different types of bonuses, so we’ve run through a few common ones below.

Welcome bonuses

These are almost always on offer when signing up to online casinos. In roulette, they often consist of deposit match bonuses and/or free spins.

No deposit bonuses

These are bonuses awarded without requiring a deposit, meaning that players can try roulette risk-free. These are quite rare.

Cashback on losses

Some roulette sites run cashback deals where players receive a percentage of their losses back as bonus funds.

Loyalty schemes

Online casinos allow players to accumulate points with each bet that can be redeemed for free roulette sessions or other rewards.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Roulette sites can be addictive, so play within your limits and never wager more than you can afford to lose. Have a budget in mind and stick to it, and remember to never chase any losses.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options.

If you want to seek help for gambling-related issues, several UK-based charities and healthcare providers can offer support and information:

Online roulette sites FAQs

Is it safe to play online roulette at UK casino sites?

The best roulette sites online are all licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that players are kept safe and that their personal and financial data is stored securely.

Can I play live roulette on my mobile?

Those wanting to play roulette online can play on an online casino’s mobile site or casino app. Roulette is available at the touch button, with apps to download for both Apple and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play Store.

What are the most popular online roulette variants?

European roulette is the most popular type of roulette and is the most commonly seen. However, variations like French and American roulette are also popular, and specific variations are becoming more and more popular too.

Are there any strategies to improve my chances of winning at online roulette?

Strategies such as the Martingale system, the reverse Martingale system, the Fibonacci strategy and the James Bond strategy are used in an attempt to increase winnings. However, there is no certified, foolproof way to win at roulette.

