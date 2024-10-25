Even the best casino sites are constantly trying to entice new customers, with both established brands and new online casinos regularly adjusting their welcome offers to appeal to new users.

From free spins to matched deposits and more, gambling sites tailor their casino offers to provide new customers with value while advertising why you should choose their site over another.

MrQ is one such UK casino, with a sign-up bonus offering free spins on a popular slot game when new customers sign up using the promo code INDY2024.

As with many casino welcome offers, MrQ’s promo is easy to claim and simple to use, though its lack of wagering requirements mean it is a particularly enticing option.

To that end, we’ve provided a guide to the MrQ promo code, including how to use the code, how to claim the offer, and information on how the MrQ casino bonus stacks up against competitor offers.

What is the MrQ casino sign up bonus for 2024?

Currently, new customers can get 75 free spins on the popular slot game Book of Dead when they sign up with MrQ using the promo code INDY2024.

New customers will need to open an account with MrQ, deposit a minimum of £20 and spend at least £20 to qualify for the free spins. There are no wagering requirements attached to the free spins.

Please note that the offer is available to new UK customers only.

What is the MrQ promo code?

To take advantage of the MrQ sign up offer, new customers need to enter the MrQ promo code INDY2024 during the registration process.

Alternatively, if you click onto the welcome offer page using one of the links in this article, there’s no need to enter MrQ promo code as it will automatically be entered for you.

How to claim the MrQ casino bonus

MrQ claims it takes just 30 seconds to open an account and unlock the casino bonus. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide on how to claim the MrQ promo bonus:

Step 1: Visit MrQ casino via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Click the sign-up button and complete the registration form.

Step 3: Make sure the MrQ promo code INDY2024 is entered in the correct field.

Step 4: Make an initial deposit of at least £20 via any of MrQ’s accepted payment methods.

Step 5: The free spins will be automatically credited to the account after bettors have spent £20 or more at the online casino.

Step 6: Use the free spins within 48 hours of them being credited, otherwise they will expire.

Key T&Cs for MrQ promo code

It should be easy to qualify for the MrQ casino bonus if you follow our step-by-step guide, but keep in mind the following terms and conditions:

The offer is only available to new customers, and they must be aged 18 or over and reside in the UK.

The free spins will only be unlocked after £20 has been deposited and spent at MrQ casino.

Spending requirements must be met within 12 hours of the initial deposit.

Wagers placed at the live casino, table games or specified slots will not count towards the spend requirements.

The 75 free spins are only valid for the slot game Book of Dead. The free spins are valued at 10p each.

Free spins must be used within 48 hours of being credited.

There are no wagering requirements on any winnings from the free spins.

The MrQ casino bonus cannot be combined with any other MrQ offers.

How MrQ’s casino bonus compares to other online casinos

The MrQ sign up bonus may offer slightly less value and a higher initial deposit than competitor offers, though the absence of wagering requirments on winnings means it compares favourably.

Though the casino bonus may not be the biggest, it’s also the only one where you don’t have to place a bet to unlock MrQ free spins.

The table below provides a brief comparison of how the MrQ promo code offer compares to other popular casino welcome offers:

Online casino Sign-up bonus Promo code Wagering requirements MrQ Spend £20, get 75 free spins INDY2024 N/A BetMGM Bet £10, get 100 free spins N/A N/A Winomania £100 deposit bonus and 100 free spins WINO100 40x Buzz Casino Bet £10, get 200 free spins N/A 20x Coral Casino Bet £10, get a £50 bonus N/A 40x Rhino Bet Bet £25, get 75 free spins CASINO75 N/A

Ongoing promotions for existing customers at MrQ

In addition to the MrQ UK bonus when signing up, there are several promotions available to existing MrQ customers, such as:

Drops & Wins games: Users can be in with a chance of winning a share of a £40,000 prize pool each day just by betting 5p on slot titles featuring the ‘Drops & Wins’ logo.

Roulette drop: Customers can earn free spins via the free-to-play daily roulette drop game. Pick three numbers and if you match the numbers that come up on the roulette wheel, you’ll win points that can be exchanged for free spins.

Refer-a-friend: You and a friend can both receive 50 free spins on Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch, one of the best online slots, when you refer a friend and they wager £10 at MrQ.

Verify your mobile: Punters can unlock 10 free spins for the slot title Squealin’ Riches by simply verifying their mobile phone number.

Why sign up with MrQ casino?

In addition to the value provided on their welcome offer and existing promotions, there are several other reasons as to why you might consider signing up with MrQ casino.

Award-winning service: MrQ casino is a highly-regarded online casino, and since launching as a new UK casino in 2018 it has been recognised with several industry awards since, including slots site of the year in 2019.

Range of games: There is a large variety of MrQ casino games, including new slots, bingo, and exclusive offerings, with over 900 games to choose from across 24 top-quality providers.

User-friendly platform: The site and mobile app are easy to navigate and well-reviewed by users, while the MrQ app offers a user-friendly interface and easy access to the full range of casino games.

Regular promotions: MrQ provides consistent offers to keep players engaged beyond the sign-up bonus – note that there may be other MrQ promo codes that existing users can take advantage of.

Fast and free withdrawals: As a fast withdrawal casino, MrQ pledges to process the majority of withdrawals in a matter of hours, and the company will never charge a fee on any transactions.

Reliable customer service: Players have access to a 24/7 live chat and an informative help section.

MrQ promo code: Summary

Overall, the MrQ promo code offer provides good value when you take into account the quantity of free spins offered alongside the absence of any wagering requirements on any winnings, as well as the fact that new customers don’t need to place a specific bet.

It may offer slightly less value than competitor offers, but the lack of restrictive T&Cs means that it is a reliable option for new customers. Users simply need to remember to enter the MrQ promo code INDY2024 during sign-up to qualify for this exclusive offer.

Once new users are signed up to MrQ, the online casino offers a huge variety of 900+ games, as well as a wide range of casino bonus offers for existing customers. In addition, it is a PayPal casino and a pay by mobile casino, meaning players have the option of quick withdrawals and easy deposits.

The following table compares the pros and cons of the offer to help potential customers make their decisions.

MrQ promo code pros MrQ promo code cons No wagering requirements on free spins Not the biggest casino bonus Speedy registration process Free spins restricted to one game Free spins on a slot title with an RTP of 96.21 per cent

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Online casinos can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase your losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget from the moment you register an account.

Make use of responsible gambling tools if you need – these include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re playing on betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.