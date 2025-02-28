Cheltenham Festival odds evolve on a daily basis and the interest and excitement surrounding four days of brilliant racing and 28 races is so intense that the betting markets are available all year round on the best betting sites.

For value seekers ahead of the meeting, it pays to have visibility over the differences in the ante-post betting odds on betting apps and keeping an eye on the market movers as Festival week moves ever closer is a must. As such, here are the latest Cheltenham odds:

Cheltenham Betting Odds Overview

Cheltenham odds are updated throughout the year and it is advisable for punters to compare the odds offered for each of the 28 races by checking them across multiple bookmakers. If you’re new to betting on horses, read our betting odds explainer to give you the full picture of what to expect.

As with anything in life, good research is paramount, so getting the best deal as a backer is crucial to making your bets worthwhile during Cheltenham Festival week.

To make this simple, we have each projected runner at the festival in our Cheltenham race cards above with current prices updated live from the best horse racing betting sites available in the UK.

Races throughout the jump season impact on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with a number of informative events run in the weeks and months prior to Festival week.

Meetings such as the Dublin Racing Festival (DRF) in early February can have a huge impact on the Cheltenham odds as horses look to strengthen their claims on the big races.

Kopek Des Bordes is a prime example of a horse whose Cheltenham odds narrowed dramatically after he won a race at the DRF. His impressive win ensured his price tumbled and was made hot favourite for the 2025 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, as the bookies took evasive action in the face of a tremendous display.

Most Cheltenham betting sites make Willie Mullins’ charge an odds-on chance to win the 2025 Cheltenham Festival opener and a repeat of his Leopardstown success could be enough to see him secure glory.

Alternative Cheltenham Betting Offers

With many of The Independent’s recommended bookmakers offering a valuable non-runner no bet concession, the time is right for players to take advantage of sign-up offers and free bet promotions before the highlight of the National Hunt season is upon us.

Bettors can play with confidence using their free bets or sign-up offers to take advantage of price boosts and extra place races for example, knowing their funds will be returned to their account if their selection doesn’t run. Terms and conditions always apply though, so be sure to check them over before placing a bet.

During the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, bookmakers will be highly competitive and keen to accommodate players so it is also worth looking out for enhanced odds, best odds guaranteed and money back specials with competition fierce among bookies during the week.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Odds 2025

The Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025 will cap a huge week of racing with Galopin Des Champs, winner of the last two renewals, bidding to become the first horse since Best Mate to win jump racing’s blue riband event for the third time.

Such is the nine-year-old’s dominance in this division, it is very difficult to oppose the current champion who again showcased his well-being with a comprehensive Leopardstown success in the Irish Gold Cup last time to solidify his position as a red-hot favourite for this race.

Corbetts Cross, a winner at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, could be a horse at a bigger price to consider as an each-way bet in a race which lacks huge strength in depth this year.

Top Trainer & Top Jockey Betting

Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson look the two to concentrate on in the ‘Top Festival Trainer’ market with both powerhouse stables boasting enormous ammunition for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Sadly, Henderson’s firepower has taken a hit of late with the untimely withdrawal of Sir Gino a setback from the My Pension Expert Arkle Chase.

That non runner has also robbed regular rider Nico de Boinville of one of his leading hopes for the 2025 Festival, with chief rival Paul Townend likely to profit on day one, with his mount Majborough now inheriting the favourite’s tag in the Arkle.

Responsible Gambling

It is important that backers keep their betting responsible during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and beyond by utilising the multitude of tools that gambling sites provide such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

These facilities can stop gambling getting out of hand. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling-related problems, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. The service is free of charge and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Alternatively, there are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Cheltenham Odds FAQs

When is the Cheltenham Festival 2025?

This year’s Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, March 11 and ends on Friday, March 14 with Gold Cup day.

Who is the favourite for the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The market leader for this year’s Gold Cup is Galopin Des Champs who is bidding for an historic hat-trick for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend.

Can I bet on Cheltenham 2025 now?

Yes, all regulated bookmakers feature Cheltenham Festival odds, with most betting apps and sites featuring all 28 races plus a number of other specials and Cheltenham promotions.

How do non-runner no-bet offers work?

Non-runner no-bet offers are an excellent promotion as they give players the opportunity to back their selection before the big day, often at bigger odds, safe in the knowledge that if for any reason it does not run then their money is refunded to their account.