Best 2025 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets & Betting Offers

In addition to being one of the highlights of the UK racing calendar, Cheltenham Festival is arguably the biggest betting event of the year, with millions of pounds wagered across four days of world class jump racing.

Betting sites provide new customers with enticing offers before and during the Festival, from running Cheltenham-specific bonuses tailored to each day to race specials, best odds guaranteed and odds boosts.

Free bet offers are in abundance during Cheltenham week, but it’s important to choose the best promotions to maximise value when deciding which offers suit your betting needs.

We’ve compiled a guide on the best Cheltenham free bets from our recommended operators, including types of Cheltenham offers and how to use them efficiently online.

Best Cheltenham Free Bet Offers for 2025

Rank Bookmaker Cheltenham Free Bets 1 Betfred Welcome offer worth £50 free bets. New customers can secure £50 in free bets to use on horse racing after signing, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sport with odds of evens or greater. 2 BetGoodwin Moneyback specials up to £100 if your horse loses by a nose, is beaten by a 50/1 shout or half-a-length in a chase, or if your horse falls at the last while leading. 3 Unibet Moneyback specials up to £20 if your horse finishes 2nd/3rd in selected Cheltenham races. Minimum bet £1. 4 BetVictor BetVictor offers single bets back up to £100 if your horse fails to give your a Run for Your Money. Free bets are available if your horse refuses or whips around at the start, fails to come out or loses all chance at the stalls. 5 Bet365 Bet365 have a straightforward welcome offer worth £30 in free bets. New customers can sign up, deposit and bet £10 on any market with odds of ⅕ or greater to unlock free bets for horse racing and other sports.

Types of Free Bets for Cheltenham

Below is a brief summary of the type of offers you will likely come across when looking for free Cheltenham bets on horse racing betting sites:

Matched Free Bets (Bet and Get): This involves betting a certain amount on a race or races to receive free bets.

No Deposit Free Bets: Cheltenham betting sites will offer free bets for existing customers without having to place a deposit or a matched bet. These are the best types of Cheltenham free bet.

Moneyback: These are refunds in free bets if your bet loses in a variety of circumstances.

Loyalty: Place numerous bets during the festival and receive free bets as a reward for loyalty.

Sign Up Offer: Bookies offer welcome offers for new customers during Cheltenham week. Bet and get offers are common that give customers free bets to use on the sportsbook.

Enhanced Odds Promotions: These would entail boosted odds for Cheltenham races, providing customers with better value than the original price.

Non Runner No Bet (NRNB): Bets placed on horses that go on not to compete in the selected race can be refunded as free bets or as cashback.

How to Claim Cheltenham Free Bets

As always, there will be plenty of relevant terms and conditions for securing the best Cheltenham free bet offers.

There are a number of key requirements, which we have detailed below:

Minimum deposits: These may range anywhere from as low as £5 up to £50, depending on the betting site and your chosen promotion.

Odds Requirements: Free bets for Cheltenham may have a minimum odds requirement or minimum legs if you’re betting with an accumulator.

Wagering requirements: These usually apply more to online casino offers such as free spins, but some free bet offers will require customers to re-wager any winnings a certain number of times before they can be withdrawn.

Cheltenham Festival 2025 – Key Races

Day 1: The Champion Hurdle is the biggest race of day one, and is only beaten by the Gold Cup in terms of its importance at the Festival. This year Constitution Hill is hunting a third win in four years.

Day 2: The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the top chasing event with a standout field of competitors. In 2025, this includes Jonbon, Energumene and 2024 winner Captain Guinness.

Day 3: The Stayers’ Hurdle is a long-distance race with strong contenders. 2024 champion Teauphoo is the early favourite, with Home By The Lee second.

Day 4: The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the biggest race of the festival, with strong favourite Galopin des Champs eyeing a third win in a row in 2025.

Things to Watch Out for When Using Cheltenham Free Bets

Below is a quick summary of factors that you should look out for when taking advantage of Cheltenham free bets:

Minimum Bet: You may have to place a minimum bet to qualify for any Cheltenham Festival free bets.

Payment options: This is particularly noteworthy for sign up offers. Certain payment methods are not eligible for welcome bonuses – these often include Neteller and Skrill.

Eligible Markets: Some promotions only apply to specific Cheltenham races. Lucky 15 markets are usually not eligible with offers. Consider your wager type when using your free bets on Cheltenham.

Time Limits: Free bets often expire within seven days of being credited. Ensure you read the terms and conditions of the offer to ensure you capitalise on your Cheltenham free bets.

Other Cheltenham Festival Betting Promotions

Below, we’ve taken a quick look at some other relevant betting offers that are often seen during Cheltenham:

Best Odds Guaranteed: Best odds guaranteed promotions promise to give punters the top price on their odds no matter what time you place your bet. Look for the start time for BOG on betting sites.

Extra Places on Each-Way Bets: Betting sites extend the number of places paid out on at Cheltenham Festival, especially for the major races of the week.

Acca Boosts & Insurance: This is ideal for accumulator bets placed across Cheltenham races on a day or even the whole week.

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

