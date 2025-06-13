Horse racing and betting have been synonymous with one another for generations.

The UK betting scene was built around wagering on races and in the digital age, horse racing betting sites are often the best way to bet on racing.

It’s the bread and butter of sports gambling, but with so many options available these days you want to make sure you choose one of the best betting sites for racing.

So, we’ve ranked the 10 best horse racing betting sites UK punters should consider signing up to when searching for a new betting site.

Top 10 Horse Racing Betting Sites UK

Below, we’ve highlighted 10 of the best horse racing betting sites. We’ve chosen the specific aspect of betting they excel at to create a ‘best-in-class’ list for your needs, whether that be free bets, price boosts or live streaming.

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites Best Feature Tote Free bets Unibet Price boosts BoyleSports Accumulators Betfred Welcome bonus Bet365 Live streaming BetGoodwin Money-back offers William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed BetMGM Profit boosts LiveScore Bet Extra places

1. Tote: Best Horse Racing Betting Site For Free Bets

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Launch year: 1928

Tote are one of the most famous and best horse racing betting sites in the UK, and have recently diversified from the pools betting that made them so beloved by certain punters.

For example, they now offer sports betting on their site with the Tote welcome offer including both sports and horse racing free bets.

But horse racing remains their first love and racing bettors can get up to £10 in free bets each and every week as a member of Tote’s Stayers Club.

open image in gallery The Tote Stayers Club gives bettors the chance to claim £10 in free bets ( Tote )

It’s free to join the club and then all you need to do is place six qualifying bets, which can include exacta, trifecta, swinger, jackpot, placepot, quadpot and scoop6 bets.

In return, bettors will receive a free bet of £2, £5 or £10 based on the highest six completed qualifying bets.

Stayers Club members also receive placepot and multiple insurance for selected meetings.

2. Unibet: Horse Racing Bookmaker For Price Boosts

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Launch year: 1999

Unibet are one of the best horse racing betting sites when it comes to offers and promotions with a wide selection to choose from.

Punters can enjoy top industry prices, free bet races, extra place, accumulator boosts, same race multis and even a special Unibet racing welcome offer.

But perhaps most useful is Unibet’s neatly-named ‘Uniboost’ promo, which allows bettors to get bigger odds on any horse they choose up to three times per day.

open image in gallery Unibet hand out three odds boosts tokens each day on racing ( Unibet )

The maximum stake is £20, but no other horse racing betting site gives away as many price boosts as Unibet, which can come in really handy for pushing up those Cheltenham odds when the meeting comes around.

The site and app are both easy to use, while the Unibet sign up offer gives customers £20 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus after they’ve wagered a minimum of £10 at the sportsbook.

3. BoyleSports: Best Horse Racing Bookie For Accumulators

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Launch year: 1982

If you’re an accumulator lover, head over to BoyleSports. Not only do they run an Acca Loyalty scheme, awarding customers a £5 free acca bet once they’ve placed five £5 accumulators, but there’s also Acca Rewards available on each multiple staked.

Acca rewards allows bettors to either boost or insure your accumulator. But for fans of racing accumulators, BoyleSports have launched the midweek bet and get racing multi promotion.

open image in gallery Bettors can get a £5 free bet when placing a racing acca with BoyleSports ( BoyleSports )

Wager £25 or more on horse racing multiples, including system wagers, such as a trixie bet or a yankee bet, during the week and in return, bettors will receive a £5 free acca bet to use the following day.

The icing on the cake is the BoyleSports sign up offer, which includes a £10 casino bonus and £30 free bet that can be using on racing singles and accumulators.

4. Betfred: Best Horse Racing Betting Welcome Bonus

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Launch year: 1967

Racing punters won’t find a bigger welcome bonus that can be spent entirely on fixed odds racing bets than the Betfred sign up offer.

Sign up and bet a minimum of £10 on racing and in return Betfred will give new customers £50 in free bets.

open image in gallery The Betfred welcome bonus be wagered entirely on racing ( Betfred )

The free bets are split into 3 x £10 sports bets and 2 x £10 acca bets, all of which can be wagered on racing.

Once bettors have an account with Betfred, they can enjoy plenty of other offers, such as winnings boosts, money back if 2nd or 3rd in selected races, best odds guaranteed and racing rewards.

5. Bet365: Top Horse Racing Betting Sites UK For Live Streaming

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Launch year: 2000

Unlike many live betting sites, Bet365 streams every racing meet in the UK and Ireland, as well as having selected international meetings available to view.

Most races are free to watch, provided Bet365 accounts are funded or a punter has placed a bet with bet365 in the last 24 hours.

open image in gallery Bet365's live player fits nicely onto the odds page for each race ( Bet365 )

They can be viewed as part of the odds page, or in a separate pop up window.

Bet365’s entire horse racing offer is impressive, with competitive odds, a clean site and app, plus the Bet365 sign up offer can be wagered entirely on horse racing, as long as you meet the requirements of the bet £10, get £30 promotion.

6. BetGoodwin: Best Horse Racing Bookies For Money-Back Offers

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch year: 2002

New betting sites offering racing odds pop up all the time, but when BetGoodwin launched online in 2022 it was a different story.

Goodwin Racing has been providing telephone betting services for nearly 30 years and they now stand out from the crowd online thanks to their range of money-back offers.

open image in gallery The BetGoodwin offers page is dominated by horse racing ( BetGoodwin )

They offer a free bet refund (up to £100) for a wide range of scenarios, including being beaten by a 50/1 shot or bigger, or falling at the last when leading.

Along with those promos, the BetGoodwin welcome offer gives users 50 per cent back on first day losses.

7. William Hill: Top Horse Racing Betting Site For Best Odds Guaranteed

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch year: 1934

Some, although not all, horse racing betting sites offer best odds guaranteed (BOG).

Those that do offer BOG vary the time from which it activates each day. A lot of horse racing bookmakers don’t offer best odds guaranteed until 9 or 10am.

open image in gallery William Hill beat most horse racing bookies by offering BOG from 8am ( William Hill )

But William Hill get the jump on the competition by opening up BOG from 8am each day.

Not only that, they run regular free bet and price boost promotions for racing, while the William Hill welcome offer of bet £10, get £30 can be used entirely on racing.

8. BetMGM: Best Racing Bookmaker For Profit Boosts

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch year: 2023

BetMGM’s Golden Silks Daily Racing Boost is one of the best profit boost promos on the market.

By opting in on a Monday and staking up to £20 on any horse racing market, customers will unlock seven 10 per cent profit boosts – one for each day of the week.

open image in gallery Once bettors have opted in, the Golden Silks profit boost tokens will appear on bet slips ( BetMGM )

This is part of an impressive all-round offer from BetMGM, one of the best new horse racing betting sites.

The BetMGM sign up offer rewards new customers with £40 in free bets, although sadly, not all of it can be wagered on racing.

9. LiveScore Bet: Horse Racing Bookmakers For Extra Places

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch year: 2020

While most horse racing betting sites will offer extra places on occasions, LiveScore Bet does so on selected races every single day, while they cover many more races with this offer than rival racing bookmakers.

It’s the extra places that really make LiveScore Bet stand out, but they also have a handy offer where you’ll get your money back, up to £10, as a free bet if your horse finishes second or third in a selected race.

open image in gallery The white and blue plus icon indicates an extra place race on LiveScore Bet ( LiveScore Bet )

On top of Extra Places, Livescore Bet are also renowned for having an array of daily specials for racing punters, such as number of winning favourites today at a certain track.

The LiveScore Bet welcome offer gives new customers £30 in free bets, although only £20 is eligible for horse racing betting.

10. PricedUp: Best Racing Betting Site for Odds Value

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch: 2024

Launched in September 2024, PricedUp’s unique selling point is odds value and price boosts, which they provide in abundance each and every day on a variety of sports, including horse racing.

Even the best horse racing betting sites struggle to match the racing odds value found on PricedUp, who also regularly hit double figures with the number of price boosts available per day.

The enhanced prices help to lift one of the more complete new racing betting sites I came across.

Despite only going live at the back end of 2024, PricedUp already have a large selection of meetings to bet on, many of which can be live streamed, while they’ve quickly launched horse racing betting apps for both iOS and Android users.

Top 3 New Horse Racing Betting Sites UK

New Horse Racing Betting Sites Best Feature Betano Sign Up Offers NRG Live Streaming talkSPORT BET Money Back Offer

1. Betano: Best New Racing Betting Site For Sign Up Offers

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch: 2024

Betano went live in the UK in 2024 and have made a strong first impression through their free bet offers on racing.

There are usually multiple Betano sign up offers just for racing punters, with the latest promo being £30 in free bets plus 50 free spins after your first £10 deposit.

open image in gallery New Betano customers have multiple racing promos to choose from ( Betano )

To find their latest racing-specific sign-up offers, just navigate to the ‘offers’ tab via the Betano link above.

Betano also offer daily racing odds boosts, racing lucky dips, live streaming and more for existing customers to enjoy.

2. NRG: Best New Racing Bookie For Live Streams

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch: 2024

NRG share the same layout as PricedUp, making NRG easy to navigate and bet with. This template for horse racing bookies is becoming more common, but it’s not such a bad thing for new betting sites, giving them a good platform to build from.

NRG also offer price boosts on racing, but not as many as PricedUp, while the NRG betting app hasn’t taken off as well as PricedUp and currently doesn’t have a user ranking on the Apple Store or Play Store.

Where NRG have the edge is with their live streaming options. My research found they provided coverage of more racing meets than most new horse betting sites, with streams of UK, Irish and American cards all available to bettors.

3. talkSPORT BET

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launch: 2022

The oldest of our recommended new horse racing betting sites, talkSPORT BET has been around since 2022, but are still pretty fresh when compared to some established racing bookmakers.

Working with one of the UK’s oldest betting sites and having a brand presence already help get talkSPORT BET off to a good start, but they haven’t rested on their laurels, adding to their racing betting options with info packs on each runner, live streaming, trending bets and more.

They also offer Best Odds Guaranteed and have a permanent money-back offer for racing. TalkSPORT BET will refund all losing bets in cash, up to a maximum of £100, if your horse loses all chance of victory in the stalls.

How We Rank Horse Racing Betting Sites UK

We take the rating and recommendation of horse racing bookmakers very seriously and have stringent criteria for companies to even be considered for our list.

Regulation

Before we recommend any horse betting sites they have to be regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for us to even consider rating them, so you can be confident that every site above is safe to engage with.

Reputation

Our recommended horse racing bookmakers are a mixture of household names and new horse racing betting sites. The reputation of the company is very important to us, but we also consider newer companies generating buzz in the industry.

Odds & offers

Betting sign up offers are important, but these offers are just one part of the package we are searching for when examining horse racing bookmakers with competitive odds, and in particular, best odds guaranteed, also high on the wanted list.

Payment methods

Horse racing betting sites should be able to offer punters a range of payment methods, from the traditional debit card, bank transfers to PayPal betting sites.

Customer experience

How good an experience the site provides for its customers was also taken into account when choosing the best horse racing betting sites – across desktop, mobile and betting app.

Guide to Horse Racing Betting

Punters new to horse racing betting will discover there’s a lot to learn when it comes to gambling on racing.

Racing bettors would appear to have their own language, while UK horse racing betting sites feature lots of bet options you won’t see on other sports.

Before placing a bet on racing, it’s recommended you have a solid understanding of the sport and the betting world in general.

To help you get started, here’s a guide to the types of horse racing bets punters are likely to come across.

To help punters better understand racing betting, we’ve produced a series of guides, including an in-depth piece on racing bet types:

Horse Racing Meetings - June 9 to 15

Attention is beginning to turn towards Royal Ascot with confirmations due out this week, but there's plenty of on-track action to enjoy before the highlight of the flat season.

The pick of this week's racing in the UK comes from Sandown and York, with the latter's two-day June meeting beginning on Friday.

On Saturday, the Knavesmire stages the Listed Grand Cup, while Sandown also has Listed action in the form of the Scurry Stakes.

Before that, Sandown will welcome Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail, who is pencilled in for the 7f maiden at 2.40 on Friday afternoon.

Cork stages a lucrative card on Friday evening, featuring the Group 3 Darley Munster Oaks Stakes and the €100,000 Mallow Handicap.

In France, the Prix de Diane takes place at Chantilly on Sunday afternoon with possible British and Irish interest as Ed Walker considers saddling American Gal, while Aidan O'Brien could have Bedtime Story in the field.

Gamble Responsibly

Using horse racing betting sites can become addictive, so it's vital bettors take precautions to keep themselves safe on gambling sites.

Every licensed UK betting site should offer safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time outs, self-assessment questionnaires and self-exclusion options.

These are free tools to help punters stay in control and they are available on various gambling apps, including online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, and poker sites.

These operators may offer punters free bets or casino bonuses from time to time, but it's important to treat these rewards with caution.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus as some will require you to place a cash bet before handing out the reward.

Always remember that horse racing betting is meant to be fun. It should never be viewed as a guaranteed way to make money.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

Horse Racing Betting Sites FAQs

Which are the best horse racing betting sites?

We’ve ranked our best horse racing betting sites based on various categories, but the top racing sites overall include Unibet, BoyleSports and bet365. That is just our opinion on the subject and personal preference plays a huge part in deciding these subjects.

How do you bet on horse racing?

Horse racing betting sites can seem confusing if you are a novice bettors. It’s worth doing plenty of research before placing a bet. We’ve produced several guides relating to horse, including a how to bet on horses article, which covers a lot of the basics.

What types of horse racing bets can I place online? Online racing betting sites offer numerous bet types beyond simple win bets. Popular options include each-way bets (covering win and place), forecast bets (predicting first and second) and accumulator bets across multiple races. Many bookies also feature novelty bets and enhanced odds specials during major festivals like Cheltenham or Royal Ascot.

