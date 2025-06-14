Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Ascot is just around the corner as the highlight of the British flat racing season takes place between Tuesday, 17 June and Saturday, 21 June.

There are 35 races spread across five days of high-quality action at the Berkshire track, with eight Group 1 contests included in what is Britain’s most lucrative meeting of the year, with over £10m in prize money up for grabs.

On this page, we’ve pulled together the latest and best Royal Ascot odds. We use the latest Royal Ascot betting odds from the betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on this famed festival.

Readers will find not only the best value Royal Ascot 2025 odds but also the latest prices for each day with real-time updates in the run to and throughout the meeting.

The best odds for Royal Ascot come from our recommended horse racing betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Royal Ascot Odds Explained

Bettors can find the latest Royal Ascot odds for all 35 races on this page, with the best price for each horse displayed.

The odds for each race will change regularly, and those alterations made by horse racing betting sites will be reflected in our Royal Ascot odds via live updates.

We take odds from all the major online bookmakers, so our up-to-the-minute Royal Ascot odds give bettors the best chance of getting maximum value from their Ascot bets.

Royal Ascot Odds - Day 1

The first day of Royal Ascot gets underway with a bang with the latest renewal of the Queen Anne Stakes, with runners battling it out for the £750,000 prize fund over one mile.

The Queen Anne Stakes is the first of three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot with the feature race being the St James’s Palace Stakes, where the best 3-year-old colts battle over a mile, often in a rematch from the 2,000 Guineas.

Responsible Gambling at Royal Ascot

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

