Horse racing has long been one of the most popular sports to bet on in the UK, with free bets an immensely popular promotion with punters.

They feature prominently on betting sites during important racing festivals such as Cheltenham.

We’ve provided a guide to horse racing free bets, including the different types, which sites offer them, how to get free bets, and more.

What are horse racing free bets?

Horse racing free bets are simply free bets that are offered to wager on races, at various meets and horse racing events throughout the year.

Users can claim free bets to bet on the horses rather than use their own funds, although they’ll usually have to place a qualifying wager to unlock them.

These are available most weekends but become more widespread during big racing festivals, such as Cheltenham or Ascot.

Types of horse racing free bets and promotions

There are several different types of free bets offered by bookmakers for horse racing. We have provided some detail on the most common ones:

Welcome bonus: Customers can receive free bets for signing up for horse racing betting sites and meeting the bonus requirements. These are usually offers like ‘bet £10 get £30’.

No deposit free bets: Free bets are awarded to existing customers around major events such as the Grand National.

Matched free bets: These are usually called ‘bet and get’ offers, such as bet £10, get £40 in free bets. Users bet a certain amount and are rewarded with a free bet.

Acca free bets: There are sometimes free bets tied to placing accumulators. This includes acca insurance, where the betting site refunds your stake in free bets if one leg of your acca bet fails.

Acca boosts: Some horse racing betting sites will offer to boost the price of your accumulator, depending on how many legs it includes.

Money back free bets: With these offers, punters can secure a refund in a variety of circumstances, such as if your horses finishes second or falls.

Enhanced odds: Enhanced odds are available on a daily basis from the best horse racing betting sites. This promotion boosts the odds of individual bets or accas across races.

Extra places: Betting on places is a huge part of horse racing, either with a place or each-way bet. Extra places expand the placing parameters set by bookies.

Best odds guaranteed: This promotion removes the risk of missing out on the best odds for a race. Bookmakers will guarantee that punters will receive the best price on bets placed after a certain time, usually the morning of a race.

How to claim horse racing free bets

Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide on claiming horse racing free bets:

Step 1: Sign up or log in to a bookmaker’s site.

Step 2: New customers should claim the welcome offer, follow the relevant conditions and use an eligible payment method for their first deposit.

Step 3: Existing customers can look out for ongoing promotions or special offers for horse racing.

Step 4: Follow the terms (for example, make a qualifying deposit or place a first bet) to unlock the free bet.

Step 5: Use the free bet on a qualifying horse race or event.

Best betting sites offering horse racing free bets

Below is a list of the top horse racing betting sites that consistently offer horse racing free bets, including brief descriptions of their current promotions:

BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin is one of the standout horse racing betting sites online, known for its vast range of promotions for new and existing customers. New users can receive 50 per cent of their first day losses back up in free bets, up to £25, after as part of the BetGoodwin sign up offer.

Existing customers can expect a range of outstanding offers for both flat and jumps racing. These include money back offers if your horse loses in a variety of circumstances, including beaten by nose, falls at the last, finishes second to a 50/1 outsider or is beaten by half a length.

Other offers include extra places, best odds guaranteed, first past the post payout and enhanced prices.

Bet365

Best odds guaranteed are a staple of the Bet365 sportsbook, while customers can also expect to receive boosts, super boosts and each-way extra places.

Bet365 also runs bet and get offers on a number of events, and is one of the best sites for accumulator bonuses on horse racing, offering up to 100 per cent price boosts for successful accas.

For those who like to place an ante-post bet, Bet365 will regularly offer non-runner no bet offers for the big festivals, such as Cheltenham. Their Cheltenham odds and Royal Ascot prices are regularly among the best available in the UK too.

New customers can use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 to claim up to £30 in free bets for wagering on racing.

William Hill

William Hill is one of the most reliable and trusted horse racing betting sites online. It offers new customers £30 in free bets as part of the William Hill sign up offer.

It provides a wide range of odds boosts, with added options for races across the world, notably France. Customers can also expect bet and get offers, and free bets for betting on the races.

Extra places are widely available on William Hill, and there’s a great range of racing specials too.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are the best accumulator betting site on the market for horse racing betting. Users can enjoy the acca rewards program, offering either an acca boost or acca insurance if one of yours fails. BoyleSports also offer acca free bets for placing regular accas during a week.

Boyles also have boosted odds, extra places on a number of runs and bet and get promotions for existing customers. You’ll also find best odds guaranteed while new customers can qualify for the BoyleSports sign up offer, which is a mobile exclusive promotion offering up to £40 in free bets in return for your first £10 bet.

Unibet

Unibet are one of the standout betting sites for offering horse racing promotions to existing customers. Uniboosts are one of the best, providing boosted odds on several races every day across the world. Users can also expect extra places.

Unibet has daily money back specials, giving punters their stake back if their selection finishes second or third and has their own acca boost scheme.

To top it off, the Unibet promo offer gives new users £40 in bonuses to spend on at the sportsbook and Unibet’s online casino.

Popular horse racing events for free bets

There are several major horse racing events where free bets are regularly offered. These events often come with enhanced odds and exclusive offers:

Cheltenham Festival

The Grand National

Royal Ascot

Epsom Derby

Kentucky Derby

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

How to use your horse racing free bets

Below are a few simple tips for making the most out of horse racing free bets:

Research the race: Look at form guides and expert tips to increase chances of winning.

Choose your odds: Placing free bets on events or races with higher odds may provide better returns.

Read the terms: Always read the terms and conditions to avoid losing value through wagering requirements or odds restrictions.

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase any losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Horse racing free bets FAQs

What types of horse racing free bets are available?

The most straightforward type is a free bet offered on certain races. This can take the form of a bet and get promotion, or the bookmaker might refund your stake as a free bet if your selection doesn’t win. Other types include free accas, best odds guaranteed and matched free bets.

What are the best sites that offer horse racing free bets?

The best sites that offer horse racing free bets include Bet365, William Hill, Unibet and BoyleSports. These sites offer good value in their welcome offer as well as promotions for existing customers.

What are the best races to use horse racing free bets on?

There are several major festivals during which free bets are common, and you are likely to see both Cheltenham free bets and Grand National free bets, as well as offers for other festivals.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.